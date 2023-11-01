Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach US$ 18.7 billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Adoption in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Aerospace & Defense Applications | RationalStat Study

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market value is estimated at US$ 767.7 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 57.80% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Magneto-Resistive RAM (MRAM) is a non-volatile memory device that uses electron spin to align magnetic fields to store data. It combines the best characteristics of both standard RAM (Random Access Memory) and flash memory. MRAM, like flash memory, is non-volatile, which means it stores data even when the power is switched off.

The expansion of IoT devices necessitates the use of non-volatile memory systems that are both energy-efficient and dependable. MRAM's low power consumption and non-volatile nature make it ideal for IoT applications, which is pushing its acceptance in this market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc.

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, Spin-transfer torque MRAM segment held a considerable market share. Because of its flexibility to handle a wide range of applications, this technology is expected to remain the favored choice.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 767.7 million Market Size Forecast US$ 18,704.2 million Growth Rate 57.80% Dominant Segment Spin-transfer torque MRAM Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising automotive applications

Advancements in MRAM technology

Increased demand for Non-volatile memory Companies Profiled Avalanche Technology Inc.

NVE Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Crocus Nano Electronics LLC

Everspin Technologies Inc.

HFC Semiconductor Corporation

Tower Semiconductor

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market include,

In January 2022, Samsung Electronics, a global leader in advanced semiconductor technology, presented the world's first MRAM (Magneto-resistive Random Access Memory)-based in-memory computing. The Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) conducted the study in partnership with the Samsung Electronics Foundry Business and Semiconductor R&D Centre.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market growth include Avalanche Technology Inc., NVE Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Crocus Nano Electronics LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., HFC Semiconductor Corporation, Tower Semiconductor, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Intel Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market based on type, application, and region

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Toggle MRAM Spin-transfer Torque MRAM

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Consumer Electronics Robotics Enterprise Storage Automotive Aerospace and Defense Others

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market US Canada Latin America Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



