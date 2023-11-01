Global Flow Cytometry Market Size To Grow USD 11.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9.6%

New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flow Cytometry Market Size is To Grow from USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.





Flow cytometry technology is used to examine and measure specific cell features in both academic and clinical research and diagnosis. It is used in the clinical diagnosis of cancer, blood diseases (leukemia and lymphoma), and HIV infections, as well as organ transplant assessment. Sample collection is a major challenge for appropriate analysis, but it is now possible because of advances in robots in flow cytometry. Flow cytometry is a technology that is frequently used in clinical and healthcare applications, genomics, proteomics, marine biology, microbiology and environmental sciences, and molecular cytogenetics. It is used in genomics multiplex arrays to find genetic disorders and genotyping. Other genomics applications include mRNA type, microbe detection, and subtyping.





Key players in the global market are progressively concentrating on developing and commercializing technologically advanced flow cytometry systems that provide streamlined workflows, ease of use, and shorter turnaround times. Such innovative items are projected to see significant demand growth during the forecast period, particularly in mature economies with a high rate of technologically advanced product adoption. Furthermore, the majority of end customers, such as clinical laboratories, big research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies, require a significant number of flow cytometry machines to conduct many research projects at the same time. This leads to a significant increase in the capital cost of acquiring and maintaining these devices.





Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Flow Cytometry Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Cell-Based and Bead-Based), By Product (Instruments and Software), By Application (Industrial and Clinical), By End User (Commercial Organizations, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, & Clinical Testing Labs), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.”





The bead-based segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global flow cytometry market is divided into two groups depending on technology such as cell-based and bead-based. Because of its broad use in research applications, decreased time consumption, and simultaneous analysis of several samples, the bead-based category has the highest market share throughout the forecast period. However, due to its broad application in the detection of diseases such as cancer and HIV, biomedical research, and expanding use in monitoring medicine treatment progress, the cell-based flow cytometry industry generates the highest income.





The instruments segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global flow cytometry market is divided into two segments such as instruments and software. Because of increased penetration and technological advancements, the instruments category leads the market across all of these segments. Sony Biotechnology, Inc. introduced the CGX10 in January 2022, a new closed-cell separation system for use in GMP-compliant cell sorting applications. The program was designed to give the company new development opportunities. Such technical advancements result in cost-effectiveness, enhanced accuracy, mobility, and the opportunity for future expansion.





The clinical segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 45.44% during the forecast period.

The global flow cytometry market is segmented into two categories such as industrial and clinical. Among these segments, the clinical segment has the highest revenue share of 45.44% throughout the forecast period. This substantial percentage can be linked to increased cancer and infectious disease research and development, particularly COVID-19. Additionally, higher R&D investments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, continuous expansion efforts by industry leaders, as well as the launch of breakthrough flow cytometry technologies for clinical applications, are likely to significantly aid market growth.





North America is dominating the market with the largest market revenue share during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion throughout the projection period. The market in North America is mature, with high penetration of flow cytometry technology among key end users. However, due to the expanding application areas of flow cytometry in clinical settings, this market is expected to give considerable potential opportunities. A favorable business environment, growing government support through funds and grants, the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, a growing focus on the development of treatment options for target diseases (such as cancer and immunological disorders), and the strong presence of key players are also driving the region's market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fast throughout the forecast period, primarily in the developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in emerging economies like China and India. The increasing frequency of chronic diseases, as well as the increased use of cytometry devices in numerous applications in the field, are pushing the market.





Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Flow Cytometry Market include Danaher Corp., Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Sysmex Corp., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Stratedigm, Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Miltenyi Biotec, Sony Biotechnology, Inc., and Others.





Recent Development

In June 2022, The BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter from BD (US) employs high-speed imaging technology to sort cells based on visual criteria.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Flow Cytometry Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology

Cell-based

Bead-based

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Product

Instruments

Software

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Application

Transnasal

Intraventricular

Transcranial

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By End User

Commercial Organizations

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Clinical Testing Labs

Flow Cytometry Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa







