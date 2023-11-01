Aerosol Cans Market Size to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2031, at a 5.5% CAGR | By TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global aerosol cans market stood at US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.9 billion in 2031 . The global aerosol cans market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031.



The growing popularity of aerosol cans in various industries can be attributed to their eco-friendly characteristics. Aerosol cans are often considered environmentally friendly as they are highly recyclable, helping to reduce waste and promote sustainability. The cans are manufactured with materials that are easy to recycle, and consumers can conveniently dispose of them in recycling programs. This eco-friendly feature aligns with the increasing global focus on sustainability and environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

The cosmetics and personal care sector is witnessing substantial expansion, offering significant opportunities to aerosol can manufacturers. These products are used for color cosmetics, skincare, and hair care. Aerosol cans provide an effective packaging solution for cosmetics and personal care products, preserving the quality and integrity of these often delicate and light-sensitive formulations. As consumers increasingly demand products free from harmful chemicals and additives, the aerosol cans' ability to maintain the safety and purity of these formulations is a key advantage, further driving their use in the industry.

Manufacturers in the aerosol cans market are also investing in research and development to innovate in propellant technologies. These advancements help broaden their product portfolio and enhance their market share. By offering more efficient and environmentally friendly propellants, they can cater to a broader customer base and stay competitive in the market.

The versatility of aerosol cans extends to other sectors such as automotive, packaging, and food and beverage. Their convenience, hygiene, and ability to preserve product integrity make them a preferred choice in various applications. As industries continue to seek efficient and eco-friendly packaging solutions, the aerosol cans market is poised for continued growth across multiple sectors.

Competitive Landscape of Aerosol cans Market

Aerosol Cans Market: Growth Drivers

Aerosol cans have emerged as a preferred packaging solution for the growing e-commerce sector. The convenience and compact nature of aerosol cans make them an ideal choice for online retailers and consumers. With the increasing preference for online shopping, aerosol can manufacturers are presented with new market opportunities.

The e-commerce boom has fueled the demand for efficient and hassle-free packaging solutions to meet the requirements of online shoppers. Consumers seeking a convenient and user-friendly shopping experience find aerosol cans to be a suitable choice for various products.

Rising disposable incomes and evolving consumer lifestyles have led to a surge in demand for packaged goods. Modern consumers are looking for on-the-go and easy-to-use products that fit seamlessly into their fast-paced lives.

Canned products have become attractive and convenient packaging, enhancing their appeal to consumers worldwide. These products are well-suited to cater to the evolving demands of contemporary lifestyles.

Aerosol Cans Market: Regional Landscape

Europe is expected to maintain a dominant position in the aerosol cans market from 2023 to 2031. The region's growth is driven by the expanding automotive and cosmetics and personal care sectors. Shifting lifestyle patterns and an increasing focus on hygiene have led to a surge in the demand for cosmetics & personal care products throughout Europe.

This trend is bolstering the aerosol cans market as they are a preferred packaging solution for various personal care items. Additionally, the favorable demographic profile of the region, combined with rising family incomes, especially in the United Kingdom, is contributing significantly to the aerosol cans market trends in Europe.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a notable increase in disposable income, especially in emerging economies like China and India. As people's purchasing power grows, there is a greater demand for convenience and packaged products. Urbanization in the region is driving lifestyle changes, with more consumers seeking convenient and easy-to-use products, boosting the aerosol cans market.



Aerosol Cans Market: Key Developments

Crown Holdings has been actively working on sustainability efforts within the aerosol cans market. This includes making advances in materials and manufacturing processes to reduce the environmental impact of their products. Efforts to enhance recyclability and reduce the overall carbon footprint of aerosol cans have been a key focus.



Aerosol Cans Market: Segmentation

By Can Type

1-piece Cans

2-piece Cans

3-piece Cans



By Capacity

Less than 100 ml

100 ml-250 ml

250 ml-500 ml

More than 500 ml

By End-use

Cosmetics & Personal Care Deodorants Sprays Hair Care Products Shaving Care Products Others

Paints & Lubricants

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



