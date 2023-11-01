Global Population Health Management Market Size To Worth USD 156.54 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 16.3%

New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Population Health Management Market Size is expected to reach USD 156.54 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.





Population health management is an approach that aims to improve the health outcomes of a specific population. It involves analyzing health data, identifying risk factors and social determinants of health, and implementing targeted interventions. This proactive strategy emphasizes preventive care, early intervention, and coordinated healthcare services. By leveraging technology and data analytics, Population Health Management optimizes healthcare delivery, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes. It focuses on addressing the broader determinants of health and promoting healthy behaviors. By integrating healthcare providers, payers, and community organizations, it seeks to create healthier populations and build a sustainable healthcare system.





Global Population Health Management Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Services and Software), By End-Use (Providers, Payers, and Employer Group), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.





The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.6% during the forecast period

Based on delivery mode, the global population health management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period in the population health management market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, the cloud-based solutions offer scalability, allowing healthcare organizations to efficiently manage and analyze large volumes of population health data. The cost-effectiveness of cloud-based platforms, eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure, makes them an attractive option for healthcare providers. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electronic health records and the need for interoperability drive the demand for cloud-based solutions, which facilitate seamless data sharing and collaboration. Overall, the robust security measures implemented by cloud service providers address concerns related to data privacy and compliance, further fueling the growth of the cloud-based segment in population health management.





The healthcare providers held the largest market share with more than 43.8% in 2022.

Based on the end-use, the global population health management market is segmented into providers, payers, and employer group. The healthcare providers segment has emerged as the leader in holding the largest market share in the population health management market. This can be attributed to several factors, because healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and physician practices, are at the forefront of delivering care and managing the health of populations. They play a crucial role in implementing population health initiatives, leveraging data analytics, and coordinating care across various settings. With their direct access to patient data and expertise in healthcare delivery, healthcare providers are well-positioned to drive population health management efforts and lead the adoption of innovative solutions and strategies in improving patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare delivery.





Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 17.2% over the projected period

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable expansion in the population health management market. This anticipated rise is influenced by a number of things, because the region has a big and fast ageing population, which is increasing the prevalence of chronic illnesses and creating a greater demand for population health solutions. There is a growing awareness of the need of preventative healthcare, as well as a trend towards value-based care models. Furthermore, governments in China, India, and Japan are aggressively investing in healthcare infrastructure and digital health projects, pushing the use of population health management methodologies. Furthermore, technological improvements, rising healthcare expenditure, and a focus on improving healthcare outcomes all contribute to the predicted growth of the Population Health Management market in the Asia-Pacific region.





Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global population health management market include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Enli Health Intelligence, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., Medecision, Advisory Board, Athenahealth, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Welltok, and RedBrick Health Corporation and Others.





Recent Developments

In December 2022, Morris Heights Health Centre (MHHC) has partnered with Garage, a population health management technology business, to enhance healthcare services for 50,000 patients in the Bronx region. Through this collaboration, MHHC will leverage Garage's platform to improve treatment outcomes and patient care. This partnership signifies a commitment to leveraging technology to optimize population health management strategies and provide more effective and personalized healthcare services in the Bronx community.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Population Health Management Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Population Health Management Market, By Product

Services

Software

Population Health Management Market, By End-Use

Providers

Payers

Employer Group

Population Health Management Market, By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Population Health Management Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







