Thin Wall Packaging Industry Insights and Projections 2023-2030, Featuring 36 Prominent Market Players, Including Amcor, Berry Global, and Omniform Group

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Wall Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quick Summary

Dive into the expansive world of the global Thin Wall Packaging market, a sector poised for significant growth over the coming years. The market, valued at US$58.4 Billion as of 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$96.2 Billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by segments like Jars and Tubs, set to grow at promising CAGRs. Within this burgeoning market, the U.S. holds an estimated value of US$15.9 Billion, trailed closely by China, forecasting a CAGR of 11.6%.



This comprehensive market research report provides a rich and in-depth analysis of the Thin Wall Packaging industry, equipping your business with critical insights and data to stay ahead. This includes a detailed analysis of competitor activity, featuring key players like Amcor, Berry Global Group, and Borealis, among others. In an increasingly competitive landscape, staying informed isn't just an advantage, it's a necessity.

The global Thin Wall Packaging market, which was valued at US$58.4 Billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, with a projected size of US$96.2 Billion by 2030. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

The report identifies "Jars" as one of the standout segments, anticipated to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 7.8% and reach a market value of US$34.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Simultaneously, the "Tubs" segment is adjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The United States constitutes a significant portion of the global market, with an estimated market value of US$15.9 Billion in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is set to experience impressive growth, with a projected market size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 11.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 2.7% and 4.8%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

The report features a comprehensive list of key competitors, with a total of 36 prominent players. Notable market players include:

Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd.

Amcor

Berry Global Group

Borealis

Dampack International B.V.

Double H Plastics

EVCO Plastics

Greiner Packaging International

ILIP S.r.l.

Insta Polypack

International Traders (Sanpac)

LykaPack

Mold-Tek Packaging

Omniform Group

Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID)

Plastipak Industries Inc.

Reynolds Group

RPC Group PLC

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited

Silgan Holdings

Taghleef Industries

Takween Advanced Industries

Other Notable Insights

The report also highlights critical industry developments, including coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, changes in China's zero-COVID policy and its reopening challenges, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Additionally, the report provides insights into global competitiveness and the percentage market shares of key competitors, as well as their market presence across multiple geographies, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. It also offers access to digital archives and a Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Conclusion

The global Thin Wall Packaging market is on a path of substantial growth, with several key segments poised for impressive CAGR figures. The market is driven by a blend of international and regional players, with China taking a significant lead in terms of growth potential. As the industry faces various global challenges and opportunities, it remains dynamic and competitive, offering opportunities for both established and emerging players.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $58.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $96.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Thin Wall Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp6pim

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment