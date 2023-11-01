Bottled Water Testing Equipment Markets to 2030: Key Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water Testing Equipment Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quick Summary



The global Bottled Water Testing Equipment market stands prominently at the forefront of relevance, as it heads towards expected growth to $7.8 billion by 2030, from the present estimate of $4.9 billion in 2022. As global health consciousness rises, and the demand for bottled water increases, the industry realization of essential stringent and rapid water quality testing has sparked an exponential growth trend in the associated testing equipment market.



Investing in our accurate and in-depth market research report will place a detailed snapshot of this rapidly escalating market landscape at your fingertips. Navigate the evolving market dynamics, observe pertinent global trends, and gain insights into the performance of key players such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Equip your business with this quintessential tool to anticipate market shifts, optimize strategies, and ultimately align your business for success in the thriving Bottled Water Testing Equipment market.

The global market for Bottled Water Testing Equipment, valued at US$4.9 billion in 2022, is expected to experience significant growth over the next eight years, reaching a projected size of US$7.8 billion by 2030. This growth is set to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

One of the key segments analyzed in this report, known as the "Rapid" segment, is projected to record a notable CAGR of 6.4%. By the end of the analysis period, the Rapid segment is anticipated to reach a market size of US$4.8 billion. Notably, the Traditional segment, factoring in the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next eight years.

In the United States, the Bottled Water Testing Equipment market is estimated to be worth US$1.4 billion in 2022. The report also highlights China, the world's second-largest economy, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching a projected market size of US$1.4 billion by 2030, over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is also expected to experience growth, with an approximate CAGR of 4.8%.

Competitive Landscape

The Bottled Water Testing Equipment market features a competitive landscape with several key players. Notably, 34 companies have been featured in the report, and among them, some of the prominent competitors include:

Accepta Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Lamotte Company Perkinelmer, Inc. Restek Shimadzu Corporation Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Waters Corporation

This market analysis provides valuable insights into the growth and dynamics of the Bottled Water Testing Equipment market, showcasing the expansion potential, major players, and geographical trends. The industry is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water, regulatory requirements, and the adoption of advanced testing technologies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Bottled Water Testing Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96acr6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment