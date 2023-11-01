Assessment of the Global Mobile Power Plants Industry 2023-2030: Natural Gas/LPG Pose the Most Attractive Market Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the Global Mobile Power Plants Industry 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quick Summary



In the rapidly evolving Mobile Power Plants market, the key to sustained growth and competitive advantage lies in the deployment of strategic insights grounded in solid, up-to-date research data. This market research report delivers exactly that. Pegged at US$1.5 billion in 2022 and poised for a breakthrough growth trajectory to reach US$2.6 billion by 2030, this progressive sector presents substantial opportunities, not to be missed by discerning investors, business executives and forward-seeing industrial strategists.



This report offers an in-depth analysis of dynamics shaping this expanding market, including high growth segments like Natural Gas / LPG. The sector outlook is further enriched by an exhaustive examination of regional trends and figures, reflecting markets such as the U.S., China, and Germany. Featuring prominent competitors like Aggreko and Caterpillar Energy Solutions, this report provides an unfiltered view into the competitive landscape, aiding decision making and strategic planning. To arm you with an edge in this dynamic sector, the report also includes novel additions such as interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates and a year-long complimentary update service.

The global Mobile Power Plants market, valued at US$1.5 billion in 2022, is on track to experience substantial growth, projecting a revised market size of US$2.6 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in this report, the "Natural Gas / LPG" segment is set to record a notable CAGR of 6.8%. By the end of the analysis period, this segment is expected to reach a market value of US$1.8 billion. Moreover, factoring in the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the "Diesel" segment is being readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next eight years.

In the United States, the Mobile Power Plants market is estimated to be worth approximately $447.3 million in 2022. The report also highlights China, the world's second-largest economy, which is projected to reach a market size of around $470.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2022 to 2030 analysis period. Notable growth is also expected in other geographic markets, including Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 6.2%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecast to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 6.7%.

Key Competitors in the Global Mobile Power Plants Market

This market analysis highlights the competitive landscape of the Mobile Power Plants industry. The report features a total of 34 key players in the market. Some of the prominent competitors in the field include:

Aggreko APR Energy Caterpillar Energy Solutions Ethos Energy GE Kawasaki Heavy Industries Mapna Meidensha Metka PW Power Systems Siemens Solar Turbines Turbine Technology Service Vericor

Noteworthy Developments

In addition to the market data, the report also provides insights into various important developments in the industry:

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Global inflation and its impact on the market.

Easing of the zero-COVID policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening.

Addressing supply chain disruptions and global trade tensions.

Analysis of the risk of recession.

Moreover, the report covers global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, offering insights into the market presence across multiple geographies, ranging from Strong to Trivial. It also provides access to digital archives and a research platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Power Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwxbzf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment