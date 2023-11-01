Global e-Bike Battery (Lead Acid, Li-ion, NiMH) Market Insights and Forecasts 2023-2027, Featuring a Detailed Analysis of 25 Industry Leaders

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global e-Bike Battery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global E-bike battery market is set for a robust upswing, with a projected growth of USD 2.11 billion during the forecast period of 2022-2027, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46%. This comprehensive analysis delves into the market's dynamics, size, and forecasts, while shedding light on essential trends, growth catalysts, and challenges. Additionally, it provides a detailed vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 industry leaders.

Current Market Landscape and Key Drivers

The report presents an up-to-date overview of the E-bike battery market, highlighting the latest trends and driving factors influencing the industry's overall environment. Several key drivers underpinning this growth include:

Longer Shelf Life of Li-ion Batteries: Li-ion batteries, a popular choice for E-bikes, offer a distinct advantage with their extended shelf life compared to other battery technologies. This feature enhances the attractiveness of E-bikes to consumers seeking long-lasting, reliable power sources. Fuel Efficiency of E-bikes: E-bikes are recognized for their exceptional fuel efficiency, making them an economical and environmentally friendly transportation option. With rising concerns about sustainability and cost-effectiveness, this attribute plays a significant role in driving demand for E-bikes. Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Transport: As environmental consciousness continues to grow, the demand for eco-friendly transportation alternatives is on the rise. E-bikes, powered by clean energy sources, are ideally positioned to meet this demand, creating a substantial market opportunity.

Market Segmentation

The E-bike battery market is segmented based on distribution channels, battery types, and geographical locations:

Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Battery Type:

Lead Acid Battery

Li-ion Battery

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery

Geographical Landscape:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Factors Fueling Market Growth

This study identifies advancements in E-bike design as a prime driver of the E-bike battery market's expansion in the coming years. Additionally, the increased use of renewable energy sources for charging E-bikes and the growing popularity of connected E-bikes are expected to contribute significantly to market demand.

Vendor Analysis

The report offers a thorough vendor analysis, aimed at assisting clients in enhancing their market positions. Key industry players include:

BMZ Holding GmbH

Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

GRUPO FOTONA

Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.

Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Plc

Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd.

LG Corp.

Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Phylion Battery Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd.

SHIMANO INC.

VARTA AG

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

This comprehensive analysis also highlights upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, aiding companies in their strategic decision-making processes and enabling them to leverage growth opportunities on the horizon.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

