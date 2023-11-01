Global e-Bike Battery (Lead Acid, Li-ion, NiMH) Market Insights and Forecasts 2023-2027, Featuring a Detailed Analysis of 25 Industry Leaders

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global e-Bike Battery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global E-bike battery market is set for a robust upswing, with a projected growth of USD 2.11 billion during the forecast period of 2022-2027, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46%. This comprehensive analysis delves into the market's dynamics, size, and forecasts, while shedding light on essential trends, growth catalysts, and challenges. Additionally, it provides a detailed vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 industry leaders.
Current Market Landscape and Key Drivers
The report presents an up-to-date overview of the E-bike battery market, highlighting the latest trends and driving factors influencing the industry's overall environment. Several key drivers underpinning this growth include:
- Longer Shelf Life of Li-ion Batteries: Li-ion batteries, a popular choice for E-bikes, offer a distinct advantage with their extended shelf life compared to other battery technologies. This feature enhances the attractiveness of E-bikes to consumers seeking long-lasting, reliable power sources.
- Fuel Efficiency of E-bikes: E-bikes are recognized for their exceptional fuel efficiency, making them an economical and environmentally friendly transportation option. With rising concerns about sustainability and cost-effectiveness, this attribute plays a significant role in driving demand for E-bikes.
- Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Transport: As environmental consciousness continues to grow, the demand for eco-friendly transportation alternatives is on the rise. E-bikes, powered by clean energy sources, are ideally positioned to meet this demand, creating a substantial market opportunity.
Market Segmentation
The E-bike battery market is segmented based on distribution channels, battery types, and geographical locations:
Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Battery Type:
- Lead Acid Battery
- Li-ion Battery
- Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery
Geographical Landscape:
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Factors Fueling Market Growth
This study identifies advancements in E-bike design as a prime driver of the E-bike battery market's expansion in the coming years. Additionally, the increased use of renewable energy sources for charging E-bikes and the growing popularity of connected E-bikes are expected to contribute significantly to market demand.
Vendor Analysis
The report offers a thorough vendor analysis, aimed at assisting clients in enhancing their market positions. Key industry players include:
- BMZ Holding GmbH
- Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd.
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- GRUPO FOTONA
- Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.
- Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd.
- LG Corp.
- Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd.
- OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Phylion Battery Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd.
- SHIMANO INC.
- VARTA AG
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.
This comprehensive analysis also highlights upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, aiding companies in their strategic decision-making processes and enabling them to leverage growth opportunities on the horizon.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|166
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$2.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
