Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market 2023-2030: Workflow, Type, and Scale Estimates & Trend Analysis

The global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is on an impressive trajectory, projected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2030, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% over the forecast period. Market players are investing significantly in automated processes, propelling the development of cell therapy products and driving market expansion.

Key Market Drivers

Automation in Cell Therapy Processing: Industry players are adopting automation as a strategic approach to expedite cell therapy product development, fostering market growth. Expansion of GMP Manufacturing Facilities: The growth of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing facilities supports the adoption of automated processes for commercial operations. Single-Use Disposable Tubing Sets and Bags: The broad applicability of single-use disposable tubing sets and bags facilitates the automated processing of therapy research and development. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: The rapid spread of COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of automation technologies. Companies are raising funds to develop advanced therapies and regenerative medicines to combat the virus. Diverse Therapy Development: Industry focus extends to new therapies, including stem cell therapy, natural killer cell therapy, exosomes, and more, driving innovation.

Market Highlights

Cell Expansion Workflow Dominates: The cell expansion workflow segment garnered the highest revenue share in 2022 due to a growing emphasis on achieving high output yield. Cell Separation Workflow Shows Promise: The cell separation workflow segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR, driven by increasing stem cell therapy research and development. Apheresis and Cryopreservation Workflow Growing: Automated apheresis and cryopreservation workflows are projected to experience substantial growth as the focus on cell therapy preservation and sorting intensifies. Non-Stem Cellular Therapies Prevail: Non-stem cellular therapies dominated the market in 2022 and are set to expand steadily, with CAR T therapies being a major driver. Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Thrives: The pre-commercial/R&D scale segment secured the highest revenue share in 2022, reflecting increased research and innovation activities in new drug and therapy development. North America Leads Revenue Generation: North America emerged as the top revenue-generating region in 2022, boasting a multitude of approved therapies, prompting market players to invest in further research and development. Strategic Initiatives Abound: Companies are actively engaging in partnerships and collaborations to bolster their market presence. Notably, Fresenius Kabi and Bio-Techne formed a joint venture, ScaleReady, in January 2021, aiming to create a scalable and versatile therapy manufacturing platform.

In Summary

The automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is experiencing robust growth, driven by automation, expansion of manufacturing facilities, the versatility of disposable tubing sets and bags, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the development of diverse therapies. With North America leading the way and strategic collaborations shaping the landscape, the market is set to reach remarkable heights, with a projected value of USD 3.66 billion by 2030.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $944.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

