Global Neuroendoscopy Market Size To Grow USD 245.5 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 5.5%

New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Neuroendoscopy Market Size is expected to reach USD 245.5 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.





Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to detect and treat neurological illnesses that originate inside the brain, spinal cord, or surrounding tissues. These devices use a thin, flexible tube with a light source and a camera attached to its tip to reach the desired location. The growing number of brain tumor patients worldwide will raise the demand for and acceptance of neuroendoscopy surgical therapies. Furthermore, cancers such as auditory neuroma and craniopharyngioma, among others, will increase the frequency of neurosurgical procedures, fueling the growth of the neuroendoscopy industry. Furthermore, increased efforts by major businesses to create revolutionary neuroendoscopes for several neurological therapies are expected to boost the global neuroendoscopy devices market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advances in neuroendoscopes and increased demand for less invasive surgical treatments are projected to fuel the growth of the global neuroendoscopy devices market.





The significant advantages of flexible neuroendoscopy are likely to enhance demand for flexible neuroendoscopes. One of the main advantages of flexible neuroendoscopes is their unstable design, which allows them to be put along a curved path. Furthermore, several issues are associated with neuro endoscopy, which creates market disruption. Subdural hematoma, pneumocephalus, subdural hygroma, and injury to the basilar artery and hypothalamus are all possible complications from these procedures. Furthermore, severe adverse effects, such as bleeding, infections, or anesthetic reactions, obstruct market development. As a result, these constraints impede market expansion.





Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Neuroendoscopy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Rigid {Videoscope, Fiberscope}, Flexible Endoscope), By Usability (Reuse and Disposable), By Patient (Adult and Pediatric), By Application (Transnasal, Intraventricular, and Transcranial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.”





The rigid {videoscope, fiberscope} segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global neuroendoscopy market is segmented into many product segments, including rigid videoscopes, fiberscopes, and flexible endoscopes. The rigid videoscope and fiberscope sector has the highest revenue share during the forecast period. When introduced through a natural entrance in the body, these instruments allow a direct view of the diseased region. Rigid endoscopes have various advantages, including improved image quality, increased flexibility, access to deep-seated regions, and efficient irrigation and suction. Furthermore, these products can handle a range of surgical equipment and have a longer lifespan, making them suitable for regular usage and sterilizing.





The reuse segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide neuroendoscopy market is divided into two categories such as reusable and disposable. Among these sectors, the reuse segment dominates the market due to factors such as the cost-effectiveness of reusable equipment, which may be used in several operations after purchase.





The adult segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The worldwide neuroendoscopy market is divided into two groups based on patient age such as adult and pediatric. Because of the rising age-related ailments in the senior population needing endoscopy for disease diagnosis, the adult sector has the highest revenue share during the forecast period. The elderly are more likely to have one or more ailments, which increases the need for neuroendoscopy.





The intraventricular segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide neuroendoscopy market is segmented into three groups based on application such as transnasal, intraventricular, and transcranial. Because of the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, brain tumors, and biopsies, as well as the expanding older population, among other considerations, the intraventricular sector has the largest revenue share throughout the projection period. Intraventricular neuro endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves using a small endoscope to see and treat various neurological issues within the ventricles of the brain. Intraventricular tumors such as colloid cysts or ependymomas can be accessed and biopsied via neuroendoscopy. The neuro endoscope offers a clear image of the tumor, allowing for a more precise sample for pathological analysis.





North America is dominating the market with the largest market revenue share during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion throughout the projection period. This market share is attributable to several factors, including the presence of prominent market participants, an increase in the number of neurological illnesses, and an improved understanding of the benefits of neuro endoscopy for the diagnosis and treatment of these problems, among others.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fast throughout the forecast period due to the rising frequency of brain tumors, together with an increase in the number of biopsies conducted in medical facilities, which is likely to boost regional market expansion. Furthermore, higher healthcare spending in emerging markets such as Vietnam, India, and others is expected to boost Asia Pacific market growth.





Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Neuroendoscopy Market include Adeor Medical AG, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic, B. Braun SE, Olympus Corporation, BD, HOYA Corporation, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation., Arthrex Inc., Aesculap, Inc., and Others.





Recent Development

In August 2021, Adeor Medical AG established a strategic partnership with ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., a global therapy-enabling platform company that delivers brain navigation and delivery. As part of this collaboration, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. supplied medical devices and neurosurgical equipment throughout the United States. This strategic alliance assisted the organization in broadening its consumer base and growing its revenue.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Neuroendoscopy Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Neuroendoscopy Market, By Product

Rigid {Videoscope, Fiberscope}

Flexible endoscope

Global Neuroendoscopy Market, By Usability

Reuse

Disposable

Global Neuroendoscopy Market, By Patient

Adult

Pediatric

Global Neuroendoscopy Market, By Application

Transnasal

Intraventricular

Transcranial

Neuroendoscopy Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa







