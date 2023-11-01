Maternity Innerwear Market Worth $12.88 Billion by 2030: Expanding Opportunities in a Fashion-Conscious World

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maternity Innerwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maternity innerwear market size is expected to reach USD 12.88 billion by 2030. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is largely driven by factors such as the increasing participation of women in the global labor force and the growing inclination toward pregnancy fashion.

Quick Summary



As business leaders exploring the dynamic landscape of the fashion industry, the global maternity innerwear market represents a high growth opportunity. Social changes, such as increasing female workforce participation and evolving attitudes toward maternity fashion, are driving this market expansion.



The modern consumer, influenced by various media platforms, seeks more from maternity innerwear brands, inspiring room for creative development in design, fabric choice, and fit. The increased spending on stylish and trendy clothing by fashionable and conscious expectant mothers also aids the market growth, permitting leading apparel brands to provide trendy yet cozy innerwear, designed with discomfort elimination in mind.



Prominent product segments like maternity briefs and nursing bras offer immense opportunities for growth. With robust competition from well-established players and emerging brands, the maternity innerwear market ensures a vibrant ecosystem with extensive possibilities for innovation. Don't miss this opportunity to leverage this detailed market research report and unlock potential avenues in this promising market.





In today's market, the opportunity to showcase maternity innerwear brands on a larger platform is proving to be a lucrative endeavor. This opportunity is driven by various factors, including the influence of social media, fashion blogs, magazines, film, and television, all of which have elevated consumer expectations in terms of design, fabrics, and fit.

Expectant mothers are increasingly focused on their personal appearance, resulting in a growing fashion consciousness during pregnancy. This trend has encouraged them to invest in stylish and trendy maternity innerwear. Apparel brands have responded by offering on-trend yet comfortable innerwear that considers factors like fabric quality and the positioning of elastics, clasps, hooks, and tags to ensure comfort throughout various stages of pregnancy. Even celebrities like Zoe Foster Blake have been spotted wearing designer maternity innerwear labels.

Among the segments in the maternity innerwear market, maternity briefs held the largest share of revenue in 2021, making up 30.36% of the market. The dominance of maternity briefs is expected to continue during the forecast period. Nursing bras are set to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. These bras are preferred by expectant and new mothers for their comfort and come in various styles to meet different needs. The availability of a wide range of maternity briefs both online and offline is driving demand in this segment.

The maternity innerwear industry boasts a mix of well-established players and smaller businesses. Notable names in the market include Seraphine, Wacoal, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, as well as smaller players like Hatch Collection LLC, MamaCouture, Hotmilk Lingerie, Belabumbum, Fresh Venturz LLP, Clovia, and Triumph Holding AG. This industry is highly competitive, with some manufacturers enjoying a significant market presence and a large customer base.

Key Highlights from the Report

Workforce Participation and Pregnancy Fashion: The increasing number of women participating in the workforce and the growing inclination towards pregnancy fashion are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific Dominates: In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share at 41.32%. The region's increasing spending power is a key factor fueling the growth of the maternity innerwear market. Shapewear's Rise: Shapewear, a popular choice among millennials and celebrities, is gaining prominence in the maternity space as well. This segment is contributing significantly to the market. Offline Shopping Experience: The offline distribution segment held the largest revenue share at 69.73% in 2022. This mode of purchasing offers a rich shopping experience, allowing consumers to assess the exact size and quality of maternity innerwear.

These key points underscore the growth and potential of the maternity innerwear market, driven by evolving consumer preferences, regional dynamics, and the adaptability of market players to meet changing demands.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Maternity Innerwear Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 5. Maternity Innerwear Products Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Maternity Innerwear Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Maternity Innerwear Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Seraphine

Wacoal

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hatch Collection LLC

MamaCouture

Hotmilk Lingerie

Belabumbum

Fresh Venturz LLP

Clovia

Triumph Holding AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eihxq8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment