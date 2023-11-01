TearSolutions, Inc. Appoints Robert Dempsey to its Board of Directors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearSolutions, Inc., a privately held biotech company developing potentially disruptive therapies for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease (DED) and other ocular surface related diseases, today announced that Robert Dempsey has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Robert is a proven industry leader with extensive and highly relevant experience in Ophthalmology and DED,” said Anil Asrani, President and CEO of TearSolutions. “I am genuinely excited and honored to have Robert join our board, as we work together to bring next generation therapeutics to patients suffering from the maladies associated with ocular surface disease.”

“I’m thrilled to work closely with the TearSoultions team to help advance their programs and take the Company to the next level,” said Robert Dempsey. “With their lead product’s highly differentiated and well-characterized mechanism of action, human clinical data illustrating speed of relief, safety, and a best-in-class tolerability profile, as well as the potential to work in a majority of patients, I believe we have a novel disease-modifying solution that can bring much needed relief to patients as well as their treating physicians.”

Robert brings more than two decades of domestic and global leadership experience in the Ophthalmology space driving successful drug development in public and private sectors through efficient organizational structure and capital investments. His widespread experience in Ophthalmology stems from diverse leadership roles across commercial, business development, medical affairs, and venture-backed startups. Currently, Robert serves as the Chief Executive Officer at AsclepiX Therapeutics focused on advancing an integrin regulating peptide for posterior segment diseases. He joined Asclepix in 2019 after serving as the Chief Executive Officer for TearClear where he accelerated the business and commercial strategies including a successful Series B financing and positive FDA engagements. Prior to that, he served as the Global Head of Ophthalmology at Shire, then Takeda, responsible for one of the top ten largest biopharma M&A deals in 2019, the divestiture of Xiidra® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, to Novartis in June 2019 for up to $5.3B.

About TearSolutions, Inc.

TearSolutions is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). The Company is based in Charlottesville, VA and is currently developing bioactive proprietary peptide proteoforms of lacritin, for chronic treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with OSD. More information is available at www.tearsolutions.com.

About Lacripep™

Lacripep was patented by Dr. Gordon Laurie, a professor of Ophthalmology and Cell Biology at the University of Virginia, based on his groundbreaking NIH funded research into the composition of human tears, which led to the discovery of lacritin. Lacritin and Lacripep represent a unique treatment modality that optimizes all three layers of the tear film while restoring corneal health and homeostasis. The intellectual property is exclusively licensed to TearSolutions, Inc. from the University of Virginia Licensing and Ventures Group.

