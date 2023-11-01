RayzeBio Appoints Industry Leader Tim Van Hauwermeiren to Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYZB), a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, today announced the appointment of Tim Van Hauwermeiren to its board of directors. As co-founder and CEO of argenx, Tim has built a reputation for his strong execution and innovation, leading argenx from early-stage development into a global immunology company.



“RayzeBio has the potential to transform the oncology treatment landscape through targeted radiopharmaceuticals. I see a lot of parallels between RayzeBio and argenx and look forward to leveraging my experience to help RayzeBio unlock the full potential of this emerging modality,” said Tim.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren co-founded argenx and has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2008. Tim has more than 20 years of general management and business development experience across the life sciences and consumer goods sectors, including at Ablynx and Procter & Gamble. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in bioengineering from Ghent University and an Executive MBA from The Vlerick School of Management. Tim serves on the Board of Directors of iTeos Pharmaceuticals.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tim to our board of directors,” said Ken Song, M.D., President and CEO of RayzeBio. “He has been a major force in scaling argenx from a small private company to a global commercial organization bringing forth innovative medicines to help patients. His perspective as a successful operator can help inform us as we continue to build and maintain our leadership in radiopharmaceuticals.”

In connection with Tim joining the board of directors, Aaron Royston, M.D. has resigned as a board member, effective November 1, 2023. Dr. Royston served as a director of the company from August 2020.

“RayzeBio has made tremendous progress in a very short timeframe. I look forward to staying engaged as an investor and continuing to see the company flourish,” said Dr. Royston.

Dr. Royston indicated that his resignation was not a result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio is building a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) company to treat various cancers, with its lead program in a Phase 3 clinical trial. RayzeBio has created a pipeline of multiple drug candidates in therapeutic areas with significant market opportunities. Much like antibody drug conjugates emerged as a new and transformative treatment modality in certain cancers, the company sees an opportunity for innovative radiopharmaceutical therapeutics to follow a similar path. RayzeBio believes its strategic investments in building a robust product pipeline, development capabilities, and manufacturing infrastructure position the company to be an industry-leading pioneer in the broad application of RPT for cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the company's potential to transform the oncology treatment landscape through targeted radiopharmaceuticals, and to build and maintain a leadership position in radiopharmaceuticals. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of the company as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties about the company, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing drug candidates, future results from the company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its planned clinical trials and other expenses, risks that future clinical trial results may not be consistent with interim, initial or preliminary results or results from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials, trends in the industry, the legal and regulatory framework for the industry and future expenditures. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. Other factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Arvind Kush

Email: info@rayzebio.com



