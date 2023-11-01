rth America Leads the Way in the Thriving Global Nanotechnology Market: Dominant Share and Government Support Propel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanotechnology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanotechnology market is on an upward trajectory, poised to reach a staggering $183.7 billion by 2028, up from $68 billion in 2023, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%.

This exciting development is explored in a comprehensive report that delves into the dynamic nanotechnology industry, offering definitive insights into the market's past, present, and future.

The report provides in-depth estimates and forecasts for the global nanotechnology market, analyzing segments including nanosensors, nanodevices, nanomaterials, nanotools, nanoclays, nanomagnetics, and nanoceramic products. Furthermore, it categorizes end users, such as electronics and semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy, military and defense, transportation, industrial, and others.

Nanotechnology, primarily operating on the nanoscale, holds immense potential in various sectors. It is expected to significantly impact artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), gene editing, and additive manufacturing (3D printing). In a recent breakthrough, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed 2D artificial molecules that outperform steel in strength.

This burgeoning industry has also made notable contributions to environmental monitoring, measurement, and management of contaminants. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is actively researching nanotechnology's benefits, and the U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative, involving 20 federal agencies, has invested over $25 billion in nanotechnology research and development.

While nanotechnology holds immense promise, ethical concerns and potential environmental impacts are subjects of debate. Balancing innovation with safety and responsible development remains a crucial challenge for market players.

North America is at the forefront of the nanotechnology market, holding a dominant 38.1% share in 2022. This is driven by substantial R&D investments, a concentration of key market players, and robust support from government agencies like the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Energy (DOE).

The nanotechnology industry is marked by fierce competition, leading to product differentiation, cost reduction, and constant innovation. Companies are expanding through acquisitions, capacity increases, and technical collaborations.

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Acs Material LLC

Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

Altairnano

Ansell Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (Jiangsu Cnano)

Espin Technologies Inc.

Forge Nano

Fortis Life Sciences

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Imina Technologies Sa

Integran Technologies

Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

Mach I Inc.

Nanocyl Sa

Nano Magic LLC

Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

Nanophase Technologies Corp.

Nanoseedz Ltd.

Nano Tech Co. Ltd.

Nei Corp.

Sanofi

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $183.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Investments by Public and Private Organizations

Growth of Nanotechnology in the Healthcare Industry

Increasing Utilization of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics

Growth in Telecommunication and It Infrastructure

Increasing Need for Energy Security

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology in the Agriculture Sector

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology in Aerospace and Defense

Reaching Cost Reduction and Scalability

Market Challenges and Restraints

Potential Danger to Humans and the Environment

Higher Cost of Technology

Intellectual Property and Patent Issues

Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Nanotechnology in Building Materials

Technological Advancement in Nanotech Devices

Potential Use of Nanofibers in Food Applications

Potential Use of Nanotechnology in Automotive

Growing Use of Titanium Nanoparticles

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market for Nanotechnology

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nanotechnology by Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nanotechnology by End Use

Chapter 7 Global Market for Nanotechnology by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Nanotechnology Industry: An Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvvhb0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment