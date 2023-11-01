rth America Leads the Way in the Thriving Global Nanotechnology Market: Dominant Share and Government Support Propel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanotechnology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanotechnology market is on an upward trajectory, poised to reach a staggering $183.7 billion by 2028, up from $68 billion in 2023, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%.
This exciting development is explored in a comprehensive report that delves into the dynamic nanotechnology industry, offering definitive insights into the market's past, present, and future.
The report provides in-depth estimates and forecasts for the global nanotechnology market, analyzing segments including nanosensors, nanodevices, nanomaterials, nanotools, nanoclays, nanomagnetics, and nanoceramic products. Furthermore, it categorizes end users, such as electronics and semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy, military and defense, transportation, industrial, and others.
Nanotechnology, primarily operating on the nanoscale, holds immense potential in various sectors. It is expected to significantly impact artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), gene editing, and additive manufacturing (3D printing). In a recent breakthrough, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed 2D artificial molecules that outperform steel in strength.
This burgeoning industry has also made notable contributions to environmental monitoring, measurement, and management of contaminants. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is actively researching nanotechnology's benefits, and the U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative, involving 20 federal agencies, has invested over $25 billion in nanotechnology research and development.
While nanotechnology holds immense promise, ethical concerns and potential environmental impacts are subjects of debate. Balancing innovation with safety and responsible development remains a crucial challenge for market players.
North America is at the forefront of the nanotechnology market, holding a dominant 38.1% share in 2022. This is driven by substantial R&D investments, a concentration of key market players, and robust support from government agencies like the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Energy (DOE).
The nanotechnology industry is marked by fierce competition, leading to product differentiation, cost reduction, and constant innovation. Companies are expanding through acquisitions, capacity increases, and technical collaborations.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|240
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$183.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Investments by Public and Private Organizations
- Growth of Nanotechnology in the Healthcare Industry
- Increasing Utilization of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics
- Growth in Telecommunication and It Infrastructure
- Increasing Need for Energy Security
- Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology in the Agriculture Sector
- Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology in Aerospace and Defense
- Reaching Cost Reduction and Scalability
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Potential Danger to Humans and the Environment
- Higher Cost of Technology
- Intellectual Property and Patent Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Nanotechnology in Building Materials
- Technological Advancement in Nanotech Devices
- Potential Use of Nanofibers in Food Applications
- Potential Use of Nanotechnology in Automotive
- Growing Use of Titanium Nanoparticles
- Value Chain Analysis
- Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market for Nanotechnology
Chapter 5 Global Market for Nanotechnology by Type
Chapter 6 Global Market for Nanotechnology by End Use
Chapter 7 Global Market for Nanotechnology by Region
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Nanotechnology Industry: An Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
