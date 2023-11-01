Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Expected to Reach a Market Value of US$ 4.56 Billion: Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Spurs Growth, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genetic toxicology testing market is expected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2022 to USD 4.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.



Genetic toxicology testing is a specialized type of testing that is used to identify substances that can damage DNA. This type of testing is essential for ensuring the safety of new drugs, chemicals, and other products that are introduced to the market. Genetic toxicology testing can be used to identify a variety of different types of DNA damage, including mutations, chromosomal aberrations, and gene expression changes.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the largest users of genetic toxicology testing services. Genetic toxicology testing is required by regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for all new drugs that are being developed. Genetic toxicology testing is also used by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to screen new drug candidates for potential safety risks.

In addition to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, genetic toxicology testing is also used by a variety of other industries, including the chemical industry, the food and beverage industry, and the cosmetics industry. Genetic toxicology testing is used by these industries to ensure the safety of their products before they are marketed to consumers.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is another factor that is driving the growth of the genetic toxicology testing market. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, are often caused by genetic damage. Genetic toxicology testing can be used to identify individuals who are at risk of developing chronic diseases, and to develop personalized treatment plans for these individuals.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 1.34 Billion Estimated Revenue 2023 US$ 4.56 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 13% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 289 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

The following are some of the key growth factors for the genetic toxicology testing market:

Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the largest users of genetic toxicology testing services. This is because genetic toxicology testing is required by regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for all new drugs that are being developed.

Growing awareness of the importance of genetic toxicology testing: There is a growing awareness of the importance of genetic toxicology testing in ensuring the safety of new drugs, chemicals, and other products that are introduced to the market. This is due to the fact that genetic damage is a major cause of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, is another factor that is driving the growth of the genetic toxicology testing market. Genetic toxicology testing can be used to identify individuals who are at risk of developing chronic diseases, and to develop personalized treatment plans for these individuals.

Development of new and innovative genetic toxicology testing technologies: New and innovative genetic toxicology testing technologies are being developed all the time. These new technologies are more sensitive and accurate than traditional methods, and they can be used to test a wider range of substances.

In addition to these factors, the genetic toxicology testing market is also expected to benefit from the following trends:

Increasing demand for personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is a growing trend in healthcare. Personalized medicine involves tailoring treatments to the individual patient's genetic makeup. Genetic toxicology testing can be used to identify patients who are at risk of developing certain diseases, and to tailor treatments to these patients' individual needs.

Rising government and industry investment in research and development: Governments and industries are investing heavily in research and development on new drugs and chemicals. This is leading to the development of new and more complex products, which require more rigorous testing to ensure their safety. Genetic toxicology testing is a vital part of this testing process.

Overall, the genetic toxicology testing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above. The market growth is also expected to be supported by the development of new and innovative genetic toxicology testing technologies.



Market Segmentation

The global genetic toxicology testing market can be segmented by:

Product:

Reagents & consumables

Assays

Services



The assays segment is the largest in the genetic toxicology testing market, accounting for over 55% of the total market share. This is because assays are the essential components of genetic toxicology testing, and they are used to detect a wide range of genetic damage, including gene mutations, chromosomal aberrations, and DNA damage.

The reagents & consumables segment is the second-largest segment in the market, accounting for over 25% of the total market share. This segment includes a wide range of products, such as enzymes, buffers, and primers, which are used in genetic toxicology testing assays.

The services segment is the smallest segment in the market, accounting for over 20% of the total market share. This segment includes a wide range of services, such as testing design, data analysis, and reporting.

Application:

Healthcare industry (pharmaceutical and biotechnology)

Food industry

Cosmetics industry

Agriculture industry

Chemical industry

Other industries

The healthcare industry segment is the largest in the genetic toxicology testing market, accounting for over 60% of the total market share. This is because genetic toxicology testing is essential for the development and safety testing of new drugs and medical devices.

The food industry segment is the second-largest segment in the market, accounting for over 15% of the total market share. This is because genetic toxicology testing is required to ensure the safety of food products.

The cosmetics industry segment is the third-largest segment in the market, accounting for over 10% of the total market share. This is because genetic toxicology testing is required to ensure the safety of cosmetic products.

The others segment, which includes the agriculture and chemical industries, accounts for the remaining 15% of the market share.

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Regional Insights

The genetic toxicology testing market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America & Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America

North America is the largest market for genetic toxicology testing, accounting for over 30% of the global market share. The growth of the North American market is driven by a number of factors, including:

The strong presence of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in North America

The stringent regulatory requirements for genetic toxicology testing in North America

The high demand for personalized medicine in North America



Europe

Europe is the second largest market for genetic toxicology testing, accounting for over 25% of the global market share. The growth of the European market is driven by a number of factors, including:

The strong presence of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in Europe

The stringent regulatory requirements for genetic toxicology testing in Europe

The growing demand for personalized medicine in Europe



Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific market is the third largest market for genetic toxicology testing, accounting for over 20% of the global market share. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is driven by a number of factors, including:

The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in Asia Pacific

The increasing awareness of the importance of genetic toxicology testing in ensuring the safety of new products in Asia Pacific

The government's support for the development of the genetic toxicology testing industry in Asia Pacific



Latin America & Middle East & Africa

The LAMEA market is the smallest market for genetic toxicology testing, accounting for less than 15% of the global market share. However, the LAMEA market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above.

Some of the key players in the global genetic toxicology testing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Eurofins Scientific

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Syngene International Limited

Gentronix Ltd.

Inotiv Inc.

Creative Bioarray

MB Research Laboratories

These companies offer a variety of genetic toxicology testing services, including in vitro and in vivo testing, as well as consulting services.

The genetic toxicology testing market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above. The market growth is also expected to be supported by the development of new and innovative genetic toxicology testing technologies.

The following are some of the key challenges facing the genetic toxicology testing market in the coming years:

High cost of testing: Genetic toxicology testing can be expensive, especially for comprehensive testing programs. This can be a barrier for small companies and startups that may not have the resources to invest in genetic toxicology testing.

Lack of skilled personnel: There is a shortage of skilled personnel who are trained in genetic toxicology testing. This can make it difficult for companies to find the qualified staff they need to conduct their testing programs.

Complex regulatory landscape: The regulatory landscape for genetic toxicology testing is complex and can vary from country to country. This can make it difficult for companies to ensure that their testing programs are compliant with all applicable regulations.

Time-consuming testing process: Genetic toxicology testing can be a time-consuming process, especially for in vivo testing. This can delay the development and marketing of new products.

Need for new and innovative testing technologies: New and innovative genetic toxicology testing technologies are needed to improve the sensitivity, accuracy, and efficiency of testing. This is especially important for testing complex products and emerging technologies.

Reimbursement challenges: Reimbursement for genetic toxicology testing can be challenging, especially for personalized medicine applications. This can make it difficult for patients to access this important testing.

Data management challenges: Genetic toxicology testing generates a large amount of data. This data can be difficult to manage and analyze, which can make it difficult to identify trends and patterns.

Ethical challenges: Genetic toxicology testing raises a number of ethical challenges, such as how to protect the privacy of participants and how to return results to participants.

Despite these challenges, the genetic toxicology testing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above. The market growth is also expected to be supported by the development of new and innovative genetic toxicology testing technologies.



Some of the Latest Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions in the Genetic Toxicology Testing Market:

Latest Developments

In June 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of its new Thermo Scientific™ GeneBLAzer™ In Vivocomet™ Genetic Toxicology Assay Kit. This new assay kit is designed to detect DNA damage and repair in vivo using Comet technology.

In July 2023, Eurofins Scientific announced the acquisition of Bio-D Tox, a leading provider of genetic toxicology testing services. This acquisition will expand Eurofins Scientific's genetic toxicology testing capabilities and geographic reach.

In August 2023, Syngenta Crop Protection announced the launch of its new Syngenta™ Crop Protection Genetic Toxicology Testing Platform. This new platform is designed to help researchers and clinicians screen new crop protection products for potential genetic toxicity risks.



Mergers and Acquisitions

In March 2023, Charles River Laboratories International announced the acquisition of Envigo, a leading provider of non-clinical research services and products. This acquisition will strengthen Charles River's genetic toxicology testing capabilities and expand its geographic reach.

In April 2023, SGS announced the acquisition of Toxikon Corporation, a leading provider of genetic toxicology testing services. This acquisition will expand SGS's genetic toxicology testing capabilities and geographic reach.

In May 2023, TÜV SÜD announced the acquisition of Xenobiotic Laboratories, a leading provider of genetic toxicology testing services. This acquisition will expand TÜV SÜD's genetic toxicology testing capabilities and geographic reach.



These developments and acquisitions demonstrate the continued growth and innovation in the genetic toxicology testing market. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for new and innovative testing technologies, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of genetic toxicology testing in ensuring the safety of new products.

The genetic toxicology testing research report answers the following key questions:

What is genetic toxicology testing?

What are the different types of genetic toxicology tests?

What are the applications of genetic toxicology testing?

What are the challenges and opportunities in the genetic toxicology testing market?

What are the key trends in the genetic toxicology testing market?

Who are the major players in the genetic toxicology testing market?

What are the main drivers of growth in the genetic toxicology testing market?

What are the main challenges facing the genetic toxicology testing market?

What are the latest trends in the genetic toxicology testing market?

Which are the key segments of the genetic toxicology testing market?

Which are the major regions in the genetic toxicology testing market?

Which are the major companies operating in the genetic toxicology testing market?

