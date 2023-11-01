Exploring the Malaysian Kitchen Furniture Industry: Growth, Key Players, and More

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture Market in Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sheds light on the kitchen furniture industry in Malaysia, including key data, trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The Malaysian kitchen furniture industry comprises approximately 200 manufacturing companies, each with an average annual revenue of USD 3-4 million. Over the last decades, the industry has witnessed rapid expansion. However, its growth rate has slowed in recent years due to factors such as stagnating productivity and increased competition from emerging furniture markets in Asia, notably China and Vietnam.

Despite maintaining growth in terms of exports, the Malaysian kitchen furniture industry faced challenges in 2020 and 2021, performing below other Asian countries. These challenges, including logistics constraints and labor-related issues, had a more significant impact on Malaysia compared to the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, resulting in substantial price increases across the industry.

Key Highlights of the Kitchen Furniture Market in Malaysia Report:

Basic Data: Get insights into the market size and evolution of Malaysia's kitchen furniture sector, market drivers and forecasts, economic indicators, regional sales estimates, and relationships with built-in appliance and countertop companies. International Trade: Explore exports and imports of kitchen furniture, including data on countries and geographical areas. Distribution and Products: Understand distribution channels, sales, prices, and market value by distribution channel, and delve into product trends. Competition: Access corporate profiles and listings of key players in the Malaysian kitchen furniture market, including those located near Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Company Profiles: Learn about companies such as Signature International Berhad, Ikano, J.S. Kitchen System, Hupsheng Furniture Industries Sdn. Bhd, and Alustil.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of Malaysia's kitchen furniture industry, making it a valuable resource for businesses, investors, researchers, and professionals seeking insights into this market.

