Infrared Thermometer Market revenue to cross USD 1.5 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infrared thermometer market size is estimated to attain at 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 1.5 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 650 million in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing instances of infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization, every year, more than 50,000 people die due to infectious diseases. Infrared thermometers enable the early detection of these diseases, which can help doctors to do timely isolation and medical intervention, thus reducing the risk of transmission.

In addition to these, a factor that is augmenting the market growth is the growing demand for infrared thermometers. The benefits of non-constant temperature measurement have been more widely known. As a result, infrared thermometers are more likely to be encountered by people in a variety of situations, resulting in increasing Infrared Thermometer Market demand. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in demand for infrared thermometers for use in public places, airports, healthcare settings, and workplaces to quickly and safely screen individuals for fever. Infrared thermometers are preferred in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and food services, for their non-contact temperature measurement capabilities, which reduce the risk of cross-contamination.





Many modern infrared thermometers have internet access and data logging functions, allowing for remote monitoring, data collection, and analysis, which renders them suitable for a broad spectrum of business. With the advent of COVID-19, the United States, United Kingdom, and South Korea have taken several approaches for conducting screening drives at various sites. Infrared thermometers deliver quick temperature measurements without requiring prolonged communication, allowing diagnostic driving to be completed quickly and efficiently. Deep Convective Clouds and Chemistry (DC3) is a running campaign that addresses storms and thunderclouds in Colorado, Alabama, and Oklahoma. The program will carry out a comprehensive examination of clouds, illumination, and rain. Infrared thermometers are increasingly used in manufacturing and industrial settings for preventive maintenance, ensuring equipment operates within optimal temperature ranges to minimize downtime. The industrial use of infrared thermometers is driven by the need for predictive maintenance. The global predictive maintenance sales are expected to reach USD 10 billion by the year 2027.

Infrared Thermometer Industry: Regional Overview

The global infrared thermometer market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Healthcare Sector Demand to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The infrared thermometer market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The Asia Pacific region has been a focal point for the burgeoning infrared thermometer market, with several key drivers fueling its rapid expansion. The healthcare industry's growing reliance on non-contact temperature measurement for fever screening and patient monitoring is a significant driver for the market. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a substantial rise in healthcare facility investments, with the hospital industry in the region expected to reach USD 3.49 billion by year 2026. Infrared thermometers have played a pivotal role in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Their non-contact nature and swift temperature readings are crucial for public health and safety. The industrial sector in the Asia Pacific region has increasingly adopted infrared thermometers for predictive maintenance, monitoring machinery, and ensuring safe working conditions. Ongoing technological advancements, such as increased accuracy, integration with IoT, and user-friendly features, are propelling adoption across various industries.

Pandemic Response and Public Safety to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America infrared thermometer market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Infrared thermometers have played a crucial role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Their non-contact nature and swift temperature readings are vital for public health measures and maintaining safety in public places, workplaces, and educational institutions. The U.S. market for infrared thermometers experienced significant growth during the pandemic, with over 31 million units sold in 2020. The industrial and manufacturing sectors in North America have increasingly turned to infrared thermometers for predictive maintenance, ensuring equipment operates within optimal temperature ranges, and safeguarding worker safety. Stringent regulatory standards and guidelines in North America have propelled the demand for high-quality, compliant infrared thermometers, particularly in healthcare and food safety applications. Ongoing technological advancements, such as improved accuracy, integration with IoT, and user-friendly features, are accelerating the adoption of infrared thermometers across industries in North America.

Infrared Thermometer Segmentation by Type

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Amongst these segments, the portable segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of mobility and non-contact temperature measurement. Portable infrared thermometers offer a quick and contactless solution for temperature screening, ideal for use in crowded areas, workplaces, and educational institutions. The healthcare industry has embraced portable infrared thermometers for fever screening, patient monitoring, and remote consultations. Their ease of use, quick results, and mobility are essential for healthcare professionals and home healthcare. Stringent regulatory standards in various industries necessitate the use of accurate and portable infrared thermometers for compliance and quality assurance. This applies to sectors such as food safety, where frequent temperature checks are vital. Ongoing technological advancements, such as integration with wireless connectivity, smartphone apps, and cloud-based data storage, enhance the functionality of portable infrared thermometers, making them more versatile and user-friendly. The global IoT (Internet of Things) industry, which encompasses connected devices like portable thermometers, is expected to reach USD 1.6 trillion by the year 2026.

Infrared Thermometer Segmentation by Application

Healthcare

Non-Healthcare

Amongst these segments, the non-healthcare segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Industries use portable infrared thermometers for predictive maintenance to monitor machinery and equipment. These devices are essential for swiftly identifying temperature irregularities, potential faults, and ensuring safe operation. Enterprises and facilities are increasingly using portable infrared thermometers to optimize energy efficiency. By pinpointing heat loss, inefficient equipment, and leaks, organizations can reduce energy consumption and promote sustainability. Building inspectors and construction professionals use portable infrared thermometers to identify insulation issues, detect leaks, and assess structural integrity. These devices are crucial for maintaining construction quality and safety. The global construction industry was valued at over USD 10 trillion in 2020. Portable infrared thermometers are indispensable for diagnosing electrical issues, detecting hotspots in circuits, and ensuring electronic components operate within safe temperature ranges. These devices are vital for maintaining safety and preventing failures.

Infrared Thermometer Segmentation by Product Type

Contact Thermometers

Non-Thermometers

Infrared Thermometer Segmentation by Component

Optical

Display & Interface Units

Infrared Thermometer Segmentation by End User

Manufacturing & Retail

Food & Beverage

Biotechnology & Life Sciences

Aerospace

Automotive

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global infrared thermometer market that are profiled by Research Nester are Avita Medical, iGear, GreenTEG, Cole-Parmar, Braun GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OMEGA Engineering Inc., Exergen, Geratherm Medical AG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, BPL Medical Technologies, and other key market players.

Recent Development in Infrared Thermometer Market

AViTA Medical announced the launch of NT22B, a touch-free infrared thermometer, that can be easily used at home for the intermittent measurement of the forehead temperature of humans.

iGear, an Indian company, has announced the launch of its first completely automated contactless infrared thermometer, Thermo Check. The device can be installed on a tripod or a wall.

