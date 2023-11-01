Safety Consumables and Equipment Dominate the Global Cleanroom Facility Market as Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sectors Fuel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cleanroom Facility Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom facility market is set to witness substantial growth, with the market projected to reach $103.72 billion by 2028, up from $63.5 billion in 2022, exhibiting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.52% during the forecast period.

Market Trends & Drivers

Rapid Growth in Technological Development

The cleanroom facility market is evolving rapidly, driven by significant advancements in technology. These developments include the integration of cutting-edge technologies for detecting and preventing any leakages or failures within cleanroom facilities. In particular, innovations in airflow management ensure controlled air movement, preventing contaminants from affecting samples or escaping the cleanroom environment. The utilization of HEPA filtration technology further enhances the safety and protection of sensitive materials.

Increasing Investments in R&D Activities

A notable growth driver for the cleanroom facility market is the surge in Research and Development (R&D) investments within the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. The pharmaceutical industry, in particular, has been actively investing in R&D to develop profitable drugs. The European pharmaceutical sector and related biomedical activities contribute significantly to the European Union economy, while the United States remains a global leader in pharmaceutical research and development.

Insights by Construction Type

The demand for clean and sterile environments across various sectors, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biomedical, aerospace, and electronics, is propelling the growth of the cleanroom facility market. Standard dry walls, also known as traditional clean rooms, have the largest market share, known for their durability and contaminant-free environments.

Segmentation by Construction Type

Standard Dry Wall

Hard Wall Clean Rooms

Soft Wall Clean Rooms

Pass-Through Cabinets

Insights by Safety Apparel Consumables

Stringent health and safety regulations within cleanrooms drive the growth of safety consumables. Gloves, in particular, dominate the market due to their critical role in protecting against contaminants and maintaining hygiene standards.

Segmentation by Safety Apparel Consumables

Gloves

Coveralls

Others

Insights by Clean Room Equipment

Fan filter units lead the cleanroom equipment segment as they play a vital role in ensuring clean air circulation within cleanrooms, reducing contamination risks.

Segmentation by Clean Room Equipment

Fan Filter Units

HVAC

Air Diffusers

Laminar Air Flow & Biosafety Cabinets

Others

Insights by Cleaning Consumables

Alcohol-based cleaning consumables, such as high-potency isopropyl alcohol (IPA), hold a significant market share, known for their disinfecting and antimicrobial properties.

Segmentation by Cleaning Consumables

Alcohols

Wipes

Others

Insights by End-User

Cleanroom facilities find applications across various industries, with pharmaceuticals leading in market share due to their usage in manufacturing, testing, research, and development activities.

Segmentation by End-User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Research Facilities

Aerospace Industry

Others

Insights by Distribution Channel

Offline distribution channels, with their extensive reach and consumer trust, dominate the market. Dealers and distributors play a crucial role in offering cleanroom products and providing technical support and services.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geographical Analysis

North America holds the largest market share, driven by the presence of pharmaceutical, research, and development institutes. The U.S. contributes significantly to this growth, with the ongoing need for cleanroom facilities due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

Segmentation by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

Latin America Brazil Mexico



Competitive Landscape

The global cleanroom facility market is moderately fragmented, with both national and international players focusing on innovation and product differentiation. Key players include Labconco, Kewaunee Scientific, Esco Lifesciences Group, and Clean Air Products.

Key Company Profiles

Labconco

Kewaunee Scientific

Esco Lifesciences Group

Clean Air Products

Other Prominent Vendors

Clean Room Depot

Guangzhou Bacclean Tech Co., Ltd.

Angstrom Technology

Portafab Corporation

Colandis Gmbh

MECART Cleanrooms Inc.

Simplex Isolation Systems

Abtech, Inc.

Modular Cleanrooms Inc.

Atmos-Tech Industries

Germfree Laboratories

Cruma

Suzhou Antai Airtech Co., Ltd

Qingdao Haier Biomedical

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the cleanroom facility market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global cleanroom facility market?

3. Which region dominates the global cleanroom facility market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the cleanroom facility market?

5. Who are the key players in the global cleanroom facility market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $63.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $103.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

