Enteral Nutrition Market Size Worth $13.20 Billion Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enteral nutrition refers to any method of feeding that uses the gastrointestinal tract to deliver nutrition and calories, including a normal oral diet, liquid supplements, or delivery by tube. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, there are six main feeding tube types. These tubes may have further subtypes depending on exactly where they end in the stomach or intestines.

According to our new research study on “ Enteral Nutrition Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (General and Disease Specific), Application (Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic/Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Food Allergy, Renal Disease, Liver Disease, Oncology, Neurology, and Others), Age Group (Adult and Pediatric), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores, E-Commerce, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa),” the enteral nutrition market market size to reach $13.20 billion by 2030 from $8.27 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022–2030.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004763





Global Enteral Nutrition Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Nestlé, Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories, FrieslandCampina, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, B. Braun SE, Dr. Schär AG, Arla Food, Reckitt Benckiser, Perrigo Company PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Kate Farms, and Nutritional Medicinals, LLC are among the key companies operating in the enteral nutrition market. Leading players are implementing strategies such as the expansion and diversification of their market presence, launch of new products, and acquisition of a new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2022, Nestlé Health Science acquired The Better Health Company (TBHC), the parent company of GO Healthy and Egmont, from CDH Investments and TBHC founding shareholders. Through this transaction, Nestlé Health Science would acquire TBHC in its entirety. This includes GO Healthy, a leading supplement brand of New Zealand; New Zealand Health Manufacturing, an Auckland-based manufacturing facility for vitamins, minerals, and supplements; and the Manuka honey brand, Egmont.

In October 2020, Nutricia acquired Real Food Blends. Nutricia is committed to growing the mission and portfolio of Real Food Blend to bring unique and highly nutritious options to adults and children with feeding tubes.





North America accounted for a major share of the global enteral nutrition market in 2022. Factors propelling the market growth include acceptance of the use of enteral nutrition in the treatment regime for various diseases and approval of medical nutrition products. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the global enteral nutrition market during 2022–2030.





Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Fuels Global Enteral Nutrition Market Growth:

Gastrointestinal diseases include Crohn’s disease, bowel obstruction, ulcerative colitis, short bowel syndrome, microscopic colitis, and certain cancer types. According to the “Worldwide Prevalence and Burden of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, Results of Rome Foundation Global Study,” published in January 2021, functional gastrointestinal disorders have affected more than 40% of people across the world. As per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, ~4.9 million cases of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) were recorded worldwide in 2019; China (911,405) and the US (762,890) had the highest number of cases, with prevalence of 66.9 and 245.3 cases per 100,000 people, respectively. Crohn’s disease is a complex, chronic disorder primarily affecting the digestive system. It is the most common disease in North America and Europe. Research conducted by Crohn’s & Colitis UK shows that ~1 in every 123 people in the UK had either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis in 2022, accounting for nearly 0.5 million people living with IBD in the UK. Moreover, short bowel syndrome (SBS) occurs in ~3 per 1 million people yearly. As per the article titled “Understanding Short Bowel Syndrome: Current Status and Future Perspectives," published in 2020, the prevalence of SBS has increased by more than twofold in the last 40 years.

Patients with gastrointestinal diseases are at an elevated risk of nutritional deterioration as they are asked to fast before undergoing diagnostic tests. They may also face nutritional deterioration due to therapeutic dietary restriction and loss of appetite caused by anorexia or altered nutritional requirements, which can be a result of the disease itself. Thus, medical nutrition is recommended for these patients due to their inability to ingest food. Enteral routes are preferred to provide them with essential nutrients. Enteral feeding refers to the direct intake of food nutrients through the mouth or through a tube that passes the digestive tract (mouth to stomach/small intestine and then anus). This type of nutrition is preferred to provide treatment support for patients suffering from chronic ailments, such as neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and inherited metabolic diseases. Therefore, the surging prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases drives the growth of the enteral nutrition market.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004763





Global Enteral Nutrition Market – Segmentation Overview:

Based on age group, the global enteral nutrition market is bifurcated into adult and pediatric segments. In 2022, the adult segment held a larger share of the market. The market for the pediatric segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during 2022–2030. As per the WHO data published in 2023, nearly 13.4 million preterm births (i.e., more than 1 in 10 births) occurred globally in 2020. Early and adequate nutritional support is necessary to achieve appropriate weight gain rates (almost twice that of a term infant) and to avoid postnatal growth failure. External nutrition essential for preterm babies is provided through oral or tube feeding. Pediatric patients require specialized attention, irrespective of any illness, as they have diverse demands for proper growth and development. Further, children and young adolescents require different medical and psychological approaches of treatment through nutrition, which is as per the disease and prognosis depending on age and weight. According to a 2021 joint report on childhood malnutrition by the United Nations Children’s Fund, World Health Organization (WHO), and World Bank Group—149 million and 45.4 million children under the age of 5 were stunted and wasted, respectively, in the world in 2020. Therefore, the demand for enteral nutrition is surging in the pediatric segment with an increasing number of cases of malnutrition in this age group.

Based on distribution channel, the global enteral nutrition market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, e-commerce, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2022; however, the retail stores segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Enteral Medical Nutrition Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Medical Nutrition Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: