Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

| Source: Costamare Inc Costamare Inc

MC, MONACO

MONACO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter (“Q3 2023”) and nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

I.    PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

  • Q3 2023 Net Income available to common stockholders of $53.3 million ($0.45 per share).
  • Q3 2023 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders1 of $53.9 million ($0.46 per share).
  • Q3 2023 liquidity of $996.9 million2.

II.    SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO DATE

  • Repurchase of 882,316 common shares, for a total consideration of $10 million, since our Q2 2023 earnings press release.
  • Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of $30 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.

III.    DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM

  • Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 59 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:
    • 37 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels
    • 22 Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels
  • All the chartered-in vessels have been delivered to CBI.
  • Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements. More specifically:
    • 34 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels with an average tenor of 1.1 years.
    • 14 Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels with an average tenor of 0.4 years.

IV.    LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

  • Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).
  • Costamare equity investment of up to $200 million.
  • Company’s current investment in NML of $73.7 million.
  • Growing leasing platform, having funded 17 shipping assets, up to now, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

V.    NEW DEBT FINANCING

  • Financing of the acquisition of two dry bulk vessels through an existing hunting license facility with a European financial institution. Total amount drawn of approximately $27.5 million.
  • New commitment in the form of a hunting license facility for the financing of the acquisition of containerships and dry bulk vessels for an aggregate amount of up to $60 million with a European financial institution, which is on a commitment status basis and subject to final documentation.
  • Approximately $144.2 million available for the financing of future acquisitions for dry bulk and container vessels until December 20253.
  • No meaningful debt maturities until 2026.

VI.    OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE - FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET4

  • 100%, 87% and 73% of the containership fleet5 fixed for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
  • Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.7 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.7 years6.
  • Entered into more than 50 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q2 2023 earnings release.

VII.    SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Vessel Acquisitions

  • Conclusion of:
    • the acquisition of the 2011-built, 175,975 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Enna, in August 2023.
    • the acquisition of the 2011-built, 179,842 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Dorado, in August 2023.
    • the acquisition of the 2013-built, 61,424 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Arya, in September 2023.

Vessel Disposals

  • Conclusion of:
    • the sale of the 1998-built, 2,472 TEU capacity containership, Monemvasia, in August 2023. Prior to the conclusion of such sale, the Company owned 49% equity interest in the company owning this containership with the remaining equity interest being owned by York Capital.
    • the sale of the 2000-built 4,890 TEU capacity containership, Oakland, in October 2023.
  • Agreement for the sale of the 2006-built, 55,709 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Peace. The sale is expected to be concluded in Q4 2023.
  • Agreement for the sale of the 2006-built, 55,705 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Pride. The sale is expected to be concluded in Q4 2023.

VIII.    DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • On October 2, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which is payable on November 6, 2023, to holders of record of common stock as of October 20, 2023.
  • On October 2, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on October 16, 2023 to holders of record as of October 13, 2023.

____________________

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.
2 Including our share of cash amounting to $7.3 million held by vessel owning companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time (the “Framework Deed”), between the Company and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, “York Capital”), margin deposits relating to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) of $38.7 million and $144.2 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities (one of which is on a commitment status basis and subject to final documentation).
Including the commitment under the hunting license facility of $60 million, which is still subject to final documentation.
4 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.
5 Calculated on a TEU basis, including one vessel owned by a vessel owning company set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed.
6 As of October 31, 2023. Total contracted revenues and TEU-weighted remaining time charter duration include our ownership percentage for one vessel owned pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the third quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $53 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was close to $1 billion.

In the containership sector, larger ships continue to enjoy a tight market, while smaller vessels experience deteriorating conditions. Overall, the market outlook remains uncertain due to the large orderbook and insufficient vessel demolition.

On the dry bulk side, as part of our strategy to renew the fleet and increase its average size, we acquired one ultramax and two capesize vessels and at the same time we disposed of two older supramax vessels.

Our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis while the trading platform has grown to a fleet of 59 ships. Having invested $200 million in the dry bulk operating platform, we are committed long term to the sector whose fundamentals we view positively.

Regarding Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform has been steadily growing on a prudent basis, having concluded leasing transactions for 17 ships in total, which are complemented by a healthy pipeline extending over the coming quarters.

Finally, we continued our share repurchase program, and since our Q2 2023 earnings press release, we have bought $10 million worth of common shares highlighting our strong belief that the share price is heavily undervalued considering both the Company’s performance and prospects." 

 
Financial Summary
          
  Nine-month period ended
September 30,		 Three-month period ended
September 30,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except
share and per share data)		  2022   2023   2022   2023 
         
          
Voyage revenue                                                                   $848,428  $1,011,968  $289,491  $397,256 
                 
Accrued charter revenue (1) $782  $4,515  $(4,287) $3,984 
Amortization of time-charter assumed $148  $(141) $50  $(170)
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $849,358  $1,016,342  $285,254  $401,070 
Income from investments in leaseback vessels  -  $4,591   -  $3,114 
          
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $330,436  $169,024  $107,378  $53,931 
Weighted Average number of shares    123,295,035   121,059,768   121,458,291   118,107,881 
Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $2.68  $1.40  $0.88  $0.46 
          
Net Income $360,516  $276,344  $115,492  $60,086 
Net Income available to common stockholders $337,214  $258,094  $107,638  $53,287 
Weighted Average number of shares  123,295,035   121,059,768   121,458,291   118,107,881 
Earnings per share $2.74  $2.13  $0.89  $0.45 
                 

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.
(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.
(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

  Nine-month period ended
September 30,		  Three-month period ended
September 30,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2022   2023   2022   2023 
               
Net Income$360,516  $276,344  $115,492  $60,086 
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (23,302)  (23,302)  (7,854)  (7,854)
Non-Controlling Interest -   5,052   -   1,055 
Net Income available to common
stockholders		 337,214   258,094   107,638   53,287 
Accrued charter revenue 782   4,515   (4,287)  3,984 
General and administrative expenses - 
non-cash component		 5,701   4,294   1,341   1,440 
Amortization of Time charter assumed 148   (141)  50   (170)
Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD
forward contracts (1)		 1,806   (536)  856   (301)
Vessel’s impairment loss -   229   -   229 
Gain on sale of vessels, net (21,250)  (118,046)  -   - 
Loss on vessel held for sale -   4,855   -   4,855 
Loss / (Gain) on sale of vessels by
jointly owned companies with York
Capital included in equity gain on investments (1)		 -   493   -   (1,572)
Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 2,395   1,439   56   - 
(Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments,
excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (1)		 2,634   13,828   1,724   (7,821)
Non-recurring payments for loan cancellation fees 1,006   -   -   - 
Adjusted Net Income available to
common stockholders		$330,436  $169,024  $107,378  $53,931 
Adjusted Earnings per Share$2.68  $1.40  $0.88  $0.46 
Weighted average number of shares 123,295,035   121,059,768   121,458,291   118,107,881 
                

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, loss on vessel held for sale, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, vessel’s impairment loss, gain on sale of vessels, net, loss/ (gain) on sale of vessels by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and non-recurring payments for loan cancellation fees. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022

During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we had an average of 111.1 and 117.0 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, through our dry-bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”), we chartered-in an average of 55.0 third-party dry-bulk vessels. As of October 31, 2023, CBI has chartered-in 59 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, we acquired the secondhand dry-bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya with an aggregate DWT of 417,241.

In March 2023, we entered into an agreement with Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”) and its shareholders pursuant to which we agreed to invest in NML’s ship sale and leaseback business up to $200 million in exchange for up to 40% of its ordinary shares and up to 79.05% of its preferred shares. In addition, we received a special ordinary share in NML which carries 75% of the voting rights of the ordinary shares providing control over NML. NML was established in 2021 to acquire and bareboat charter out vessels through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Up to September 30, 2023, we have invested in NML the amount of $73.7 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

In the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, our fleet ownership days totaled 10,222 and 10,764 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, the days of the third-party vessels chartered-in through CBI were 5,065.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
 Three-month period ended
September 30,		  Change
 Percentage
Change		 
 2022
 2023     
          
Voyage revenue$289.5 $397.3  $107.8  37.2%
Income from investments in leaseback vessels -  3.1   3.1  n.m.
Voyage expenses (14.2) (84.8)  70.6  n.m.
Charter-in hire expenses -  (87.7)  87.7  n.m.
Voyage expenses – related parties (4.0) (3.6)  (0.4) (10.0%)
Vessels’ operating expenses (65.0) (63.5)  (1.5) (2.3%)
General and administrative expenses (2.6) (6.0)  3.4  130.8%
Management and agency fees – related parties (11.0) (13.9)  2.9  26.4%
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.3) (1.4)  0.1  7.7%
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (3.8) (5.0)  1.2  31.6%
Depreciation (41.8) (42.2)  0.4  1.0%
Loss on vessel held for sale -  (4.8)  4.8  n.m.
Vessel’s impairment loss -  (0.2)  0.2  n.m.
Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.2  (3.1)  3.3  n.m.
Interest income 1.0  9.1   8.1  n.m.
Interest and finance costs (31.2) (36.7)  5.5  17.6%
Income from equity method investments 0.8  1.8   1.0  125.0%
Other 0.6  1.9   1.3  n.m.
Loss on derivative instruments, net (1.7) (0.2)  (1.5) (88.2%)
Net Income$115.5 $60.1       
          
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
 Three-month period ended
September 30,		  Change
 Percentage
Change		 
 2022
 2023     
          
Voyage revenue$289.5 $397.3  $107.8  37.2%
Accrued charter revenue (4.3) 4.0   8.3  n.m.
Amortization of time charter assumed 0.1  (0.2)  (0.3) 
n.m.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1)$285.3 $401.1  $115.8  40.6%
          
Vessels’ operational data

 Three-month period ended
September 30,		    Percentage
Change
 2022 2023
  Change 
          
Average number of vessels 117.0 111.1   (5.9) (5.0%)
Ownership days 10,764 10,222   (542) (5.0%)
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 4 6   2   
            

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 37.2%, or $107.8 million, to $397.3 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $289.5 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) revenue earned by CBI, which has been fully operational since the first quarter of 2023 and (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels; partly off-set by decreased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels and by revenue not earned by five container vessels and three dry bulk vessels that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 40.6%, or $115.8 million, to $401.1 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $285.3 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a positive amount of $4.0 million and a negative amount of $4.3 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $3.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. Income from investments in leaseback vessels was earned from NML’s operations during the third quarter of 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $84.8 million and $14.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the operations of CBI which has been fully operational since the first quarter of 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $87.7 million and nil for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $3.6 million and $4.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $63.5 million and $65.0 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,212 and $6,037 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $6.0 million and $2.6 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related managers were $11.2 million and $11.0 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, agency fees of $2.7 million, in aggregate, were charged by three related agency companies in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 29, 2023. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $1.3 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 30, 2022.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.0 million and $3.8 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, five vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, three vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $42.2 million and $41.8 million, respectively.

Vessels Held for Sale

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $4.8 million representing the expected loss from the sale of the container vessel Oakland during the next twelve-month period. As of September 30, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan, and York (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2021) and the container vessels Sealand Washington, and Maersk Kalamata (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the first quarter of 2022) continued to be classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the third quarter of 2022 since each vessel’s fair value less cost to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

Vessel’s Impairment Loss

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry-bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, no impairment loss was recorded.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $9.1 million and $1.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $36.7 million and $31.2 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased interest expense due to increased financing costs during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Income from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $1.8 million and $0.8 million, respectively, representing our share of the gain in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022 three and five companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which one and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Loss on Derivative Instruments, net

As of September 30, 2023, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of September 30, 2023, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $49.5 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, a net gain of $5.9 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $0.2 million has been included in Loss on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows
Three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended
September 30,
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2022  2023 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $141.8  $74.8 
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $(17.5) $(1.6)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $(96.3) $(42.8)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, decreased by $67.0 million to $74.8 million, from $141.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased net cash from operations, to the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), to the increased payments for interest (including swap net receipts) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and to the increased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $1.6 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly offset by the proceeds we received from the maturity of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net cash used in investing activities was $17.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of payments (i) for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (ii) for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $42.8 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $3.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $82.4 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (b) $28.8 million we paid for the re-purchase of 2.8 million of our common shares, (c) $9.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2023 and (d) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from April 15, 2023 to July 14, 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities was $96.3 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $66.2 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $46.0 million we received from one of our debt financing agreements), (b) $7.7 million we paid for the re-purchase of 0.6 million of our common shares, (c) $10.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2022 and (d) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from April 15, 2022 to July 14, 2022.

Results of Operations

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022

During the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we had an average of 111.3 and 117.4 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, through CBI we chartered-in an average of 36.3 third-party dry-bulk vessels. As of October 31, 2023, CBI has chartered-in 59 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital of the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership Polar Brasil and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we acquired the secondhand dry-bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya with an aggregate DWT of 417,241 and we sold the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,292 and the dry-bulk vessels Miner, Taibo and Comity with an aggregate DWT of 104,714.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, we accepted delivery of (i) the secondhand container vessel Dyros with a TEU capacity of 4,578 and (ii) the secondhand dry bulk vessels Oracle, Libra and Norma with an aggregate DWT of 172,717. Furthermore, in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, we sold the container vessel Messini, with a TEU capacity of 2,458, and the dry bulk vessel Thunder, with DWT of 57,334.

In March 2023, we entered into an agreement with NML and its shareholders pursuant to which we agreed to invest in NML’s ship sale and leaseback business up to $200 million in exchange for up to 40% of its ordinary shares and up to 79.05% of its preferred shares. In addition, we received a special ordinary share in NML which carries 75% of the voting rights of the ordinary shares providing control over NML. NML was established in 2021 to acquire and bareboat charter out vessels through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Up to September 30, 2023, we have invested in NML the amount of $73.7 million. NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

In the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, our fleet ownership days totaled 30,385 and 32,043 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the days of the third-party vessels chartered-in through CBI were 9,908.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
 Nine-month period
ended September 30,		 Change
 Percentage
Change		 
 2022
 2023   
    
Voyage revenue$848.4 $1,012.0 $163.6  19.3%
Income from investments in lease back vessels -  4.6  4.6  n.m.
Voyage expenses (34.0) (185.9) 151.9  n.m.
Charter-in hire expenses -  (174.7) 174.7  n.m.
Voyage expenses – related parties (11.7) (10.3) (1.4) (12.0%)
Vessels’ operating expenses (198.3) (194.1) (4.2) (2.1%)
General and administrative expenses (9.3) (14.5) 5.2  55.9%
Management and agency fees – related parties (32.9) (43.9) 11.0  33.4%
General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (5.7) (4.3) (1.4) (24.6%)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (9.5) (14.5) 5.0  52.6%
Depreciation (124.2) (124.5) 0.3  0.2%
Gain on sale of vessels, net 21.3  118.0  96.7  n.m.
Loss on vessel held for sale -  (4.8) 4.8  n.m.
Vessel’s impairment loss -  (0.2) 0.2  n.m.
Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.5  (1.3) (1.8) n.m.
Interest income 1.1  25.5  24.4  n.m.
Interest and finance costs (86.5) (110.0) 23.5  27.2%
Income from equity method investments 1.6  0.7  (0.9) (56.3%)
Other 2.3  5.7  3.4  147.8%
Loss on derivative instruments, net (2.6) (7.2) (4.6) 176.9%
Net Income$360.5 $276.3      
         
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
 Nine-month period
ended September 30,		 Change
 Percentage
Change		 
 2022
 2023   
         
Voyage revenue$848.4 $1,012.0 $163.6  19.3%
Accrued charter revenue 0.8  4.5  3.7  n.m.
Amortization of time charter assumed 0.2  (0.1) (0.3) n.m.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1)$849.4 $1,016.4 $167.0  19.7%
         
Vessels’ operational data

 Nine-month period
ended September 30,		   Percentage
Change
 2022 2023  Change 
         
Average number of vessels 117.4 111.3  (6.1) (5.2%)
Ownership days 32,043 30,385  (1,658) (5.2%)
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 16 18  2   
           

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 19.3%, or $163.6 million, to $1,012.0 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $848.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) revenue earned by CBI, which has been fully operational since the first quarter of 2023 and (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels; partly off-set by decreased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels, by revenue not earned by six container vessels and four dry bulk vessels sold during 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 19.7%, or $167.0 million, to $1,016.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $849.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Accrued charter revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a positive amount of $4.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $4.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. Income from investments in leaseback vessels was earned from NML’s operations during the second and third quarters of 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $185.9 million and $34.0 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the operations of CBI which was fully operational during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 and to the increased repositioning expenses of certain of our owned dry-bulk vessels during the first quarter of 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $174.7 million and nil for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $10.3 million and $11.7 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $1.0 million and $1.1 million, in the aggregate, for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $194.1 million and $198.3 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,388 and $6,189 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $14.5 million and $9.3 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and include amounts of $2.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related managers were $32.8 million and $32.9 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, agency fees of $11.1 million, in aggregate, were charged by three related agency companies in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $4.3 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 29, 2023. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $5.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 30, 2022, on June 30, 2022 and on September 30, 2022.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $14.5 million and $9.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, 17 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, 15 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $124.5 million and $124.2 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded an aggregate net gain of $118.0 million from (i) the sale of the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022), (ii) the sale of the dry-bulk vessel Taibo, which was classified as vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2023, (iii) the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Miner and Comity and (iv) the result of the accounting classification of the container vessels Vela and Vulpecula as “Net investment in Sale type lease (Vessels)”. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, we recorded an aggregate gain of $21.3 million from the sale of the container vessel Messini (vessel classified as held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2021) and the dry bulk vessel Thunder (vessel classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2022).

Vessels Held for Sale

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $4.8 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of the container vessel Oakland during the next twelve-month period.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the first quarter of 2022) and the container vessels Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan and York (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2021) continued to be classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, since each vessel’s fair value less cost to sell, exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

Vessel’s Impairment Loss

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry-bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, no impairment loss was recorded.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $25.5 million and $1.1 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $110.0 million and $86.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased interest expense due to increased financing costs during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Income from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $0.7 million and $1.6 million, respectively, representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital of the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership Polar Brasil and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, three and five companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which one and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Loss on Derivative Instruments, net

As of September 30, 2023, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of September 30, 2023, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $49.5 million. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, a net loss of $1.7 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $7.2 million has been included in Loss on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows
Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Condensed cash flows Nine-month period ended
September 30,
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)  2022   2023 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $457.2  $178.5 
Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities $(39.4) $112.4 
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $(55.4) $(295.8)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, decreased by $278.7 million to $178.5 million, from $457.2 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased net cash from operations, to the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), to the increased payments for interest (including swap net receipts) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and to the increased dry-docking and special survey costs during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $112.4 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessels Miner, Taibo and Comity and (ii) the maturity of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills, payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya and payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash used in investing activities was $39.4 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the acquisition of two secondhand dry bulk vessels, (ii) settlement payment for the delivery of one secondhand dry bulk vessel, (iii) payment for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessel Messini and the dry bulk vessel Thunder and (ii) the maturity of part of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $295.8 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $168.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $564.2 million we received from seven debt financing agreements), (b) $60.0 million we paid for the re-purchase of 6.3 million of our common shares, (c) $29.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2023 and (d) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $7.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023, January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023 and April 15, 2023 to July 14, 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities was $55.4 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $125.3 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $816.4 million we received from our debt financing agreements), (b) $60.1 million we paid for the re-purchase of 4.7 million of our common shares, (c) $78.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022 (including a special dividend paid to holders of our common stock of $46.7 million for the first quarter of 2022) and (d) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $7.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, January 15, 2022 to April 14, 2022 and April 15, 2022 to July 14, 2022.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2023, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $806.7 million and $38.7 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs. Furthermore, as of September 30, 2023, our liquidity stood at $996.9 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $7.3 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $144.2 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities (one of which is still subject to final documentation).

Debt-free vessels

As of October 31, 2023, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels
(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name  Year
Built		 TEU / DWT
Capacity		 
Containerships      
KURE 1996  7,403 
MAERSK KOWLOON 2005  7,471 
ETOILE 2005  2,556 
MICHIGAN 2008  1,300 
ARKADIA (*) 2001  1,550 
Dry Bulk Vessels      
ARYA      2013        61,424 

(*) Vessel acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Conference Call details:

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EST, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 8, 2023. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 3471997.

Live webcast:
There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 49 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,749,000 DWT (including two vessels that we have agreed to sell). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. The Company participates in a leasing business that provides financing to third-party owners. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos – Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com

Containership Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of October 31, 2023, about our fleet of containerships, the vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

 Vessel NameChartererYear
Built		Capacity
(TEU)		Current Daily
Charter Rate(1)
(U.S. dollars)		Expiration of
Charter(2)
1TRITONEvergreen201614,424(*)March 2026
2TITAN(ii)Evergreen201614,424(*)April 2026
3TALOS(ii)Evergreen201614,424(*)July 2026
4TAURUS(ii)Evergreen201614,424(*)August 2026
5THESEUS(ii)Evergreen201614,424(*)August 2026
6YM TRIUMPH(ii)Yang Ming202012,690(*)May 2030
7YM TRUTH(ii)Yang Ming202012,690(*)May 2030
8YM TOTALITY(ii)Yang Ming202012,690(*)July 2030
9YM TARGET(ii)Yang Ming202112,690(*)November 2030
10YM TIPTOP(ii)Yang Ming202112,690(*)March 2031
11CAPE AKRITASMSC201611,01033,000August 2031
12CAPE TAINAROMSC201711,01033,000April 2031
13CAPE KORTIAMSC201711,01033,000August 2031
14CAPE SOUNIOMSC201711,01033,000April 2031
15CAPE ARTEMISIOHapag Lloyd/(*)201711,01036,650/(*) March 2030(3)
16ZIM SHANGHAIZIM20069,46972,700July 2025
17ZIM YANTIANZIM20069,46972,700June 2025
18YANTIANCOSCO20069,46939,600February 2024
19COSCO HELLASCOSCO20069,46939,600February 2024
20BEIJINGCOSCO20069,46939,600March 2024
21MSC AZOVMSC20149,40346,300December 2026(4)
22MSC AMALFIMSC20149,40346,300March 2027(5)
23MSC AJACCIOMSC20149,40346,300February 2027(6)
24MSC ATHENSMSC20138,82735,300January 2026
25MSC ATHOSMSC20138,82735,300February 2026
26VALORHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)April 2030(7)
27VALUEHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)April 2030(8)
28VALIANTHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)June 2030(9)
29VALENCEHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)July 2030(10)
30VANTAGEHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)September 2030(11)
31NAVARINOMSC/(*)20108,53131,000/(*)March 2029(12)
32KLEVENMSC19968,04441,500November 2026
33KOTKAMSC19968,04441,500December 2026
34MAERSK KOWLOONMaersk20057,47118,500August 2025
35KUREMSC19967,40341,500July 2026
36METHONIMaersk20036,72446,500August 2026
37PORTO CHELIMaersk20016,71230,075June 2026
38ZIM TAMPAZIM20006,64845,000July 2025
39ZIM VIETNAMZIM20036,64453,000October 2025
40ZIM AMERICAZIM20036,64453,000October 2025
41ARIES(*)20046,49258,500March 2026
42ARGUS(*)20046,49258,500April 2026
43PORTO KAGIOMaersk20025,90828,822June 2026
44GLEN CANYONZIM20065,64262,500June 2025
45PORTO GERMENOMaersk20025,57028,822June 2026
46LEONIDIOMaersk20144,95714,200December 2024(13)
47KYPARISSIAMaersk20144,95714,200November 2024(13)
48MEGALOPOLISMaersk20134,95713,500July 2025(14)
49MARATHOPOLISMaersk20134,95713,500July 2025(14)
50GIALOVAZIM20094,57825,500April 2024
51DYROSMaersk20084,57822,750January 2024
52NORFOLK (*)20094,259 (*)March 2025
53VULPECULAZIM20104,25843,250
(on average)		May 2028(15)
54VOLANSHapag Lloyd20104,25821,750June 2024
55VIRGOMaersk20094,25830,200February 2024
56VELAZIM20094,25843,250
(on average)		April 2028(16)
57ANDROUSA(*)20104,256(*)May 2024
58NEOKASTROCMA CGM20114,17839,000February 2027
59ULSANMaersk20024,13234,730January 2026
60POLAR BRASIL (ii)  Maersk20183,80019,700January 2025(17)
61LAKONIACOSCO20042,58626,500March 2025
62SCORPIUSHapag Lloyd20072,57217,750May 2024
63ETOILE(*)20052,556 (*)June 2026
64AREOPOLISCOSCO20002,47426,500April 2025
65ARKADIA(i)Swire Shipping20011,55014,250February 2024
66MICHIGAN(*)20081,300(*)October 2025
67TRADER(*)/(*)20081,300(*)/(*)October 2026(18)
68LUEBECKMSC/(*)20011,07815,000/(*)April 2026(19)


(1)Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.
(2)Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.
(3)Cape Artemisio is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(4)This charter rate will be earned by MSC Azov until December 2, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.
(5)This charter rate will be earned by MSC Amalfi until March 16, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.
(6) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Ajaccio until February 1, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.
(7) Valor is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(8)Value is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(9) Valiant is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(10) Valence is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(11)Vantage is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(12)Navarino is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate.
(13)Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of 12 to 24 months at a daily rate of $17,000.
(14) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500.
(15) Vulpecula is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(16) Vela is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(17)Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for three additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000.
(18) Trader is currently chartered at an undisclosed rate until October 1, 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
(19) Luebeck is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $15,000 until April 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
  
(i)Denotes vessel acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed. The Company holds an equity interest of 49% in each of the vessel-owning companies.
(ii)Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.
  
  
(*)Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.


Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List

The tables below provide information, as of October 31, 2023 about our fleet of dry bulk vessels, including the two vessels that we have agreed to sell.

  Vessel Name Year
Built 		Capacity
(DWT) 		 
1DORADO2011179,842 
2ENNA2011175,975 
3AEOLIAN201283,478 
4GRENETA201082,166 
5HYDRUS201181,601 
6PHOENIX201281,569 
7BUILDER201281,541 
8FARMER201281,541 
9SAUVAN201079,700 
10ROSE200876,619 
11MERCHIA201563,800 
12SEABIRD201663,553 
13DAWN201863,530 
14ORION201563,473 
15DAMON201263,227 
16ARYA201361,424 
17TITAN I200958,090 
18ERACLE201258,018 
19PYTHIAS201058,018 
20NORMA201058,018 
21ORACLE200957,970 
22CURACAO201157,937 
23URUGUAY201157,937 
24ATHENA201257,809 
25SERENA201057,266 
26LIBRA201056,729 
27PEGASUS201156,726 
28MERIDA201256,670 
29CLARA200856,557 
30PEACE (i)200655,709 
31PRIDE (i)200655,705 
32BERMONDI200955,469 
33VERITY201237,163 
34PARITY201237,152 
35ACUITY201137,149 
36EQUITY201337,071 
37DISCOVERY201237,019 
38BERNIS201134,627 
39MANZANILLO201034,426 
40ADVENTURE201133,755 
41ALLIANCE201233,751 
42CETUS201032,527 
43PROGRESS201132,400 
44KONSTANTINOS201232,178 
45RESOURCE201031,776 

(i)        Denotes vessels that we have agreed to sell.


Consolidated Statements of Income
 
  Nine-months ended September
30,		  Three-months ended September
30,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars,
except share and per share amounts)

 2022   2023   2022   2023 
            
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)
REVENUES:           
Voyage revenue$848,428  $1,011,968  $289,491  $397,256 
Income from investments in leaseback vessels -   4,591   -   3,114 
Total revenues$848,428  $1,016,559  $289,491  $400,370 
            
EXPENSES:           
Voyage expenses (34,014)  (185,851)  (14,181)  (84,840)
Charter-in hire expenses -   (174,670)  -   (87,709)
Voyage expenses – related parties (11,726)  (10,262)  (3,986)  (3,626)
Vessels’ operating expenses (198,330)  (194,110)  (64,979)  (63,503)
General and administrative expenses (9,290)  (14,459)  (2,565)  (5,984)
Management and agency fees – related parties (32,868)  (43,950)  (10,976)  (13,889)
General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (5,701)  (4,294)  (1,341)  (1,440)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (9,459)  (14,472)  (3,813)  (5,015)
Depreciation (124,236)  (124,566)  (41,760)  (42,155)
Gain on sale of vessels, net 21,250   118,046   -   - 
Loss on vessel held for sale -   (4,855)  -   (4,855)
Vessel’s impairment loss -   (229)  -   (229)
Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 555   (1,284)  168   (3,113)
Operating income$444,609  $361,603  $146,058  $84,012 
            
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):           
Interest income$1,093  $25,544  $955  $9,173 
Interest and finance costs (86,444)  (110,023)  (31,233)  (36,686)
Income from equity method investments 1,593   689   817   1,826 
Other 2,299   5,710   619   1,954 
Loss on derivative instruments, net (2,634)  (7,179)  (1,724)  (193)
Total other expenses$(84,093) $(85,259) $(30,566) $(23,926)
Net Income$360,516  $276,344  $115,492  $60,086 
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (23,302)  (23,302)  (7,854)  (7,854)
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest -   5,052   -   1,055 
Net Income available to common stockholders$337,214  $258,094  $107,638  $53,287 
            
            
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted$2.74  $2.13  $0.89  $0.45 
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 123,295,035   121,059,768   121,458,291   118,107,881 


 
COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of December 31, 2022  As of September 30,
2023
ASSETS (Audited)  (Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents                                                                 $718,049  $726,011 
Restricted cash 9,768   10,429 
Margin deposits -   38,651 
Short-term investments 120,014   - 
Investment in leaseback vessels, current -   21,639 
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current -   17,734 
Accounts receivable 26,943   40,654 
Inventories 28,039   66,572 
Due from related parties 3,838   29 
Fair value of derivatives 25,660   31,692 
Insurance claims receivable 5,410   17,881 
Vessels held for sale 55,195   12,058 
Time charter assumed 199   199 
Accrued charter revenue 10,885   9,553 
Prepayments and other 10,622   63,619 
Total current assets$1,014,622  $1,056,721 
FIXED ASSETS, NET:     
Vessels and advances, net 3,666,861   3,547,606 
Total fixed assets, net$3,666,861  $3,547,606 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:     
Equity method investments$20,971  $10,811 
Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current -   143,670 
Deferred charges, net 55,035   69,130 
Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels) -   39,562 
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current -   27,483 
Operating leases, right-of-use assets -   311,512 
Accounts receivable, non-current 5,261   6,461 
Restricted cash 83,741   70,233 
Fair value of derivatives, non-current 37,643   42,376 
Accrued charter revenue, non-current 11,627   10,493 
Time charter assumed, non-current 468   319 
Total assets$4,896,229  $5,336,377 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
Current portion of long-term debt$320,114  $339,442 
Finance lease liability -   2,648 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion -   175,331 
Accounts payable 18,155   48,760 
Due to related parties 2,332   4,146 
Accrued liabilities 51,551   40,955 
Unearned revenue 25,227   45,725 
Fair value of derivatives 2,255   10,554 
Other current liabilities 3,456   5,370 
Total current liabilities$423,090  $672,931 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Long-term debt, net of current portion$2,264,507  $2,087,880 
Finance lease liability, net of current portion -   24,565 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion -   131,361 
Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion 13,655   14,011 
Unearned revenue, net of current portion 34,540   29,871 
Other non-current liabilities -   6,284 
Total non-current liabilities$2,312,702  $2,293,972 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES     
Temporary equity – Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary$3,487  $1,148 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:     
Preferred stock$-  $- 
Common stock 12   12 
Treasury stock (60,095)  (120,095)
Additional paid-in capital 1,423,954   1,434,069 
Retained earnings 746,658   962,887 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 46,421   44,712 
Total Costamare Inc. stockholders’ equity$2,156,950  $2,321,585 
Non-controlling interest -   46,741 
Total stockholders’ equity 2,156,950   2,368,326 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,896,229  $5,336,377 