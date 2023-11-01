Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

MONACO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter (“Q3 2023”) and nine-months ended September 30, 2023.



I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

Q3 2023 Net Income available to common stockholders of $53.3 million ($0.45 per share).

Q3 2023 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders 1 of $53.9 million ($0.46 per share).

of $53.9 million ($0.46 per share). Q3 2023 liquidity of $996.9 million2.

II. SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO DATE

Repurchase of 882,316 common shares, for a total consideration of $10 million, since our Q2 2023 earnings press release.

Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of $30 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.

III. DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM

Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 59 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of: 37 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels 22 Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels

All the chartered-in vessels have been delivered to CBI.

Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements. More specifically: 34 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels with an average tenor of 1.1 years. 14 Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels with an average tenor of 0.4 years.



IV. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).

Costamare equity investment of up to $200 million.

Company’s current investment in NML of $73.7 million.

Growing leasing platform, having funded 17 shipping assets, up to now, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

V. NEW DEBT FINANCING

Financing of the acquisition of two dry bulk vessels through an existing hunting license facility with a European financial institution. Total amount drawn of approximately $27.5 million.

New commitment in the form of a hunting license facility for the financing of the acquisition of containerships and dry bulk vessels for an aggregate amount of up to $60 million with a European financial institution, which is on a commitment status basis and subject to final documentation.

Approximately $144.2 million available for the financing of future acquisitions for dry bulk and container vessels until December 2025 3 .

. No meaningful debt maturities until 2026.

VI. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE - FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET4

100%, 87% and 73% of the containership fleet 5 fixed for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

fixed for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.7 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.7 years 6 .

. Entered into more than 50 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q2 2023 earnings release.

VII. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Vessel Acquisitions

Conclusion of: the acquisition of the 2011-built, 175,975 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Enna, in August 2023. the acquisition of the 2011-built, 179,842 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Dorado, in August 2023. the acquisition of the 2013-built, 61,424 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Arya, in September 2023.



Vessel Disposals

Conclusion of:

the sale of the 1998-built, 2,472 TEU capacity containership, Monemvasia, in August 2023. Prior to the conclusion of such sale, the Company owned 49% equity interest in the company owning this containership with the remaining equity interest being owned by York Capital. the sale of the 2000-built 4,890 TEU capacity containership, Oakland, in October 2023.

Agreement for the sale of the 2006-built, 55,709 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Peace. The sale is expected to be concluded in Q4 2023.

Agreement for the sale of the 2006-built, 55,705 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Pride. The sale is expected to be concluded in Q4 2023.

VIII. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On October 2, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which is payable on November 6, 2023, to holders of record of common stock as of October 20, 2023.

On October 2, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on October 16, 2023 to holders of record as of October 13, 2023.

____________________

1 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

2 Including our share of cash amounting to $7.3 million held by vessel owning companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time (the “Framework Deed”), between the Company and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, “York Capital”), margin deposits relating to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) of $38.7 million and $144.2 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities (one of which is on a commitment status basis and subject to final documentation).

3 Including the commitment under the hunting license facility of $60 million, which is still subject to final documentation.

4 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.

5 Calculated on a TEU basis, including one vessel owned by a vessel owning company set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed.

6 As of October 31, 2023. Total contracted revenues and TEU-weighted remaining time charter duration include our ownership percentage for one vessel owned pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the third quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $53 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was close to $1 billion.

In the containership sector, larger ships continue to enjoy a tight market, while smaller vessels experience deteriorating conditions. Overall, the market outlook remains uncertain due to the large orderbook and insufficient vessel demolition.

On the dry bulk side, as part of our strategy to renew the fleet and increase its average size, we acquired one ultramax and two capesize vessels and at the same time we disposed of two older supramax vessels.

Our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis while the trading platform has grown to a fleet of 59 ships. Having invested $200 million in the dry bulk operating platform, we are committed long term to the sector whose fundamentals we view positively.

Regarding Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform has been steadily growing on a prudent basis, having concluded leasing transactions for 17 ships in total, which are complemented by a healthy pipeline extending over the coming quarters.

Finally, we continued our share repurchase program, and since our Q2 2023 earnings press release, we have bought $10 million worth of common shares highlighting our strong belief that the share price is heavily undervalued considering both the Company’s performance and prospects."

Financial Summary Nine-month period ended

September 30, Three-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except

share and per share data) 2022 2023 2022 2023 Voyage revenue $ 848,428 $ 1,011,968 $ 289,491 $ 397,256 Accrued charter revenue (1) $ 782 $ 4,515 $ (4,287 ) $ 3,984 Amortization of time-charter assumed $ 148 $ (141 ) $ 50 $ (170 ) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $ 849,358 $ 1,016,342 $ 285,254 $ 401,070 Income from investments in leaseback vessels - $ 4,591 - $ 3,114 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $ 330,436 $ 169,024 $ 107,378 $ 53,931 Weighted Average number of shares 123,295,035 121,059,768 121,458,291 118,107,881 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $ 2.68 $ 1.40 $ 0.88 $ 0.46 Net Income $ 360,516 $ 276,344 $ 115,492 $ 60,086 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 337,214 $ 258,094 $ 107,638 $ 53,287 Weighted Average number of shares 123,295,035 121,059,768 121,458,291 118,107,881 Earnings per share $ 2.74 $ 2.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.45

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Nine-month period ended

September 30, Three-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net Income $ 360,516 $ 276,344 $ 115,492 $ 60,086 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (23,302 ) (23,302 ) (7,854 ) (7,854 ) Non-Controlling Interest - 5,052 - 1,055 Net Income available to common

stockholders 337,214 258,094 107,638 53,287 Accrued charter revenue 782 4,515 (4,287 ) 3,984 General and administrative expenses -

non-cash component 5,701 4,294 1,341 1,440 Amortization of Time charter assumed 148 (141 ) 50 (170 ) Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD

forward contracts (1) 1,806 (536 ) 856 (301 ) Vessel’s impairment loss - 229 - 229 Gain on sale of vessels, net (21,250 ) (118,046 ) - - Loss on vessel held for sale - 4,855 - 4,855 Loss / (Gain) on sale of vessels by

jointly owned companies with York

Capital included in equity gain on investments (1) - 493 - (1,572 ) Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 2,395 1,439 56 - (Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments,

excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (1) 2,634 13,828 1,724 (7,821 ) Non-recurring payments for loan cancellation fees 1,006 - - - Adjusted Net Income available to

common stockholders $ 330,436 $ 169,024 $ 107,378 $ 53,931 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 2.68 $ 1.40 $ 0.88 $ 0.46 Weighted average number of shares 123,295,035 121,059,768 121,458,291 118,107,881

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, loss on vessel held for sale, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, vessel’s impairment loss, gain on sale of vessels, net, loss/ (gain) on sale of vessels by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and non-recurring payments for loan cancellation fees. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022

During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we had an average of 111.1 and 117.0 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, through our dry-bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”), we chartered-in an average of 55.0 third-party dry-bulk vessels. As of October 31, 2023, CBI has chartered-in 59 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, we acquired the secondhand dry-bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya with an aggregate DWT of 417,241.

In March 2023, we entered into an agreement with Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”) and its shareholders pursuant to which we agreed to invest in NML’s ship sale and leaseback business up to $200 million in exchange for up to 40% of its ordinary shares and up to 79.05% of its preferred shares. In addition, we received a special ordinary share in NML which carries 75% of the voting rights of the ordinary shares providing control over NML. NML was established in 2021 to acquire and bareboat charter out vessels through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Up to September 30, 2023, we have invested in NML the amount of $73.7 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

In the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, our fleet ownership days totaled 10,222 and 10,764 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, the days of the third-party vessels chartered-in through CBI were 5,065.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Three-month period ended

September 30, Change

Percentage

Change 2022

2023 Voyage revenue $ 289.5 $ 397.3 $ 107.8 37.2 % Income from investments in leaseback vessels - 3.1 3.1 n.m. Voyage expenses (14.2 ) (84.8 ) 70.6 n.m. Charter-in hire expenses - (87.7 ) 87.7 n.m. Voyage expenses – related parties (4.0 ) (3.6 ) (0.4 ) (10.0 %) Vessels’ operating expenses (65.0 ) (63.5 ) (1.5 ) (2.3 %) General and administrative expenses (2.6 ) (6.0 ) 3.4 130.8 % Management and agency fees – related parties (11.0 ) (13.9 ) 2.9 26.4 % General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.3 ) (1.4 ) 0.1 7.7 % Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (3.8 ) (5.0 ) 1.2 31.6 % Depreciation (41.8 ) (42.2 ) 0.4 1.0 % Loss on vessel held for sale - (4.8 ) 4.8 n.m. Vessel’s impairment loss - (0.2 ) 0.2 n.m. Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.2 (3.1 ) 3.3 n.m. Interest income 1.0 9.1 8.1 n.m. Interest and finance costs (31.2 ) (36.7 ) 5.5 17.6 % Income from equity method investments 0.8 1.8 1.0 125.0 % Other 0.6 1.9 1.3 n.m. Loss on derivative instruments, net (1.7 ) (0.2 ) (1.5 ) (88.2 %) Net Income $ 115.5 $ 60.1 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Three-month period ended

September 30, Change

Percentage

Change 2022

2023 Voyage revenue $ 289.5 $ 397.3 $ 107.8 37.2 % Accrued charter revenue (4.3 ) 4.0 8.3 n.m. Amortization of time charter assumed 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.3 )

n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 285.3 $ 401.1 $ 115.8 40.6 % Vessels’ operational data



Three-month period ended

September 30, Percentage

Change 2022 2023

Change Average number of vessels 117.0 111.1 (5.9 ) (5.0 %) Ownership days 10,764 10,222 (542 ) (5.0 %) Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 4 6 2

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 37.2%, or $107.8 million, to $397.3 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $289.5 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) revenue earned by CBI, which has been fully operational since the first quarter of 2023 and (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels; partly off-set by decreased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels and by revenue not earned by five container vessels and three dry bulk vessels that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 40.6%, or $115.8 million, to $401.1 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $285.3 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a positive amount of $4.0 million and a negative amount of $4.3 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $3.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. Income from investments in leaseback vessels was earned from NML’s operations during the third quarter of 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $84.8 million and $14.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the operations of CBI which has been fully operational since the first quarter of 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $87.7 million and nil for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $3.6 million and $4.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $63.5 million and $65.0 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,212 and $6,037 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $6.0 million and $2.6 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related managers were $11.2 million and $11.0 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, agency fees of $2.7 million, in aggregate, were charged by three related agency companies in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 29, 2023. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $1.3 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 30, 2022.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.0 million and $3.8 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, five vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, three vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $42.2 million and $41.8 million, respectively.

Vessels Held for Sale

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $4.8 million representing the expected loss from the sale of the container vessel Oakland during the next twelve-month period. As of September 30, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan, and York (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2021) and the container vessels Sealand Washington, and Maersk Kalamata (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the first quarter of 2022) continued to be classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the third quarter of 2022 since each vessel’s fair value less cost to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

Vessel’s Impairment Loss

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry-bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, no impairment loss was recorded.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $9.1 million and $1.0 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $36.7 million and $31.2 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased interest expense due to increased financing costs during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Income from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $1.8 million and $0.8 million, respectively, representing our share of the gain in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022 three and five companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which one and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Loss on Derivative Instruments, net

As of September 30, 2023, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of September 30, 2023, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $49.5 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, a net gain of $5.9 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $0.2 million has been included in Loss on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2022 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 141.8 $ 74.8 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (17.5 ) $ (1.6 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (96.3 ) $ (42.8 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, decreased by $67.0 million to $74.8 million, from $141.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased net cash from operations, to the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), to the increased payments for interest (including swap net receipts) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and to the increased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $1.6 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly offset by the proceeds we received from the maturity of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net cash used in investing activities was $17.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of payments (i) for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (ii) for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $42.8 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $3.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $82.4 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (b) $28.8 million we paid for the re-purchase of 2.8 million of our common shares, (c) $9.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2023 and (d) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from April 15, 2023 to July 14, 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities was $96.3 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $66.2 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $46.0 million we received from one of our debt financing agreements), (b) $7.7 million we paid for the re-purchase of 0.6 million of our common shares, (c) $10.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2022 and (d) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from April 15, 2022 to July 14, 2022.

Results of Operations

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022

During the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we had an average of 111.3 and 117.4 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, through CBI we chartered-in an average of 36.3 third-party dry-bulk vessels. As of October 31, 2023, CBI has chartered-in 59 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital of the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership Polar Brasil and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we acquired the secondhand dry-bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya with an aggregate DWT of 417,241 and we sold the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,292 and the dry-bulk vessels Miner, Taibo and Comity with an aggregate DWT of 104,714.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, we accepted delivery of (i) the secondhand container vessel Dyros with a TEU capacity of 4,578 and (ii) the secondhand dry bulk vessels Oracle, Libra and Norma with an aggregate DWT of 172,717. Furthermore, in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, we sold the container vessel Messini, with a TEU capacity of 2,458, and the dry bulk vessel Thunder, with DWT of 57,334.

In March 2023, we entered into an agreement with NML and its shareholders pursuant to which we agreed to invest in NML’s ship sale and leaseback business up to $200 million in exchange for up to 40% of its ordinary shares and up to 79.05% of its preferred shares. In addition, we received a special ordinary share in NML which carries 75% of the voting rights of the ordinary shares providing control over NML. NML was established in 2021 to acquire and bareboat charter out vessels through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Up to September 30, 2023, we have invested in NML the amount of $73.7 million. NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

In the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, our fleet ownership days totaled 30,385 and 32,043 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the days of the third-party vessels chartered-in through CBI were 9,908.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Nine-month period

ended September 30, Change

Percentage

Change 2022

2023 Voyage revenue $ 848.4 $ 1,012.0 $ 163.6 19.3 % Income from investments in lease back vessels - 4.6 4.6 n.m. Voyage expenses (34.0 ) (185.9 ) 151.9 n.m. Charter-in hire expenses - (174.7 ) 174.7 n.m. Voyage expenses – related parties (11.7 ) (10.3 ) (1.4 ) (12.0 %) Vessels’ operating expenses (198.3 ) (194.1 ) (4.2 ) (2.1 %) General and administrative expenses (9.3 ) (14.5 ) 5.2 55.9 % Management and agency fees – related parties (32.9 ) (43.9 ) 11.0 33.4 % General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (5.7 ) (4.3 ) (1.4 ) (24.6 %) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (9.5 ) (14.5 ) 5.0 52.6 % Depreciation (124.2 ) (124.5 ) 0.3 0.2 % Gain on sale of vessels, net 21.3 118.0 96.7 n.m. Loss on vessel held for sale - (4.8 ) 4.8 n.m. Vessel’s impairment loss - (0.2 ) 0.2 n.m. Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.5 (1.3 ) (1.8 ) n.m. Interest income 1.1 25.5 24.4 n.m. Interest and finance costs (86.5 ) (110.0 ) 23.5 27.2 % Income from equity method investments 1.6 0.7 (0.9 ) (56.3 %) Other 2.3 5.7 3.4 147.8 % Loss on derivative instruments, net (2.6 ) (7.2 ) (4.6 ) 176.9 % Net Income $ 360.5 $ 276.3 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Nine-month period

ended September 30, Change

Percentage

Change 2022

2023 Voyage revenue $ 848.4 $ 1,012.0 $ 163.6 19.3 % Accrued charter revenue 0.8 4.5 3.7 n.m. Amortization of time charter assumed 0.2 (0.1 ) (0.3 ) n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 849.4 $ 1,016.4 $ 167.0 19.7 % Vessels’ operational data



Nine-month period

ended September 30, Percentage

Change 2022 2023 Change Average number of vessels 117.4 111.3 (6.1 ) (5.2 %) Ownership days 32,043 30,385 (1,658 ) (5.2 %) Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 16 18 2

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 19.3%, or $163.6 million, to $1,012.0 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $848.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) revenue earned by CBI, which has been fully operational since the first quarter of 2023 and (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels; partly off-set by decreased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels, by revenue not earned by six container vessels and four dry bulk vessels sold during 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 19.7%, or $167.0 million, to $1,016.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $849.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Accrued charter revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a positive amount of $4.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $4.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. Income from investments in leaseback vessels was earned from NML’s operations during the second and third quarters of 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. NML is included in our consolidated financial statements.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $185.9 million and $34.0 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the operations of CBI which was fully operational during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 and to the increased repositioning expenses of certain of our owned dry-bulk vessels during the first quarter of 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $174.7 million and nil for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $10.3 million and $11.7 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $1.0 million and $1.1 million, in the aggregate, for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $194.1 million and $198.3 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,388 and $6,189 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $14.5 million and $9.3 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and include amounts of $2.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related managers were $32.8 million and $32.9 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, agency fees of $11.1 million, in aggregate, were charged by three related agency companies in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $4.3 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 29, 2023. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $5.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 30, 2022, on June 30, 2022 and on September 30, 2022.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $14.5 million and $9.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, 17 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, 15 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $124.5 million and $124.2 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded an aggregate net gain of $118.0 million from (i) the sale of the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022), (ii) the sale of the dry-bulk vessel Taibo, which was classified as vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2023, (iii) the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Miner and Comity and (iv) the result of the accounting classification of the container vessels Vela and Vulpecula as “Net investment in Sale type lease (Vessels)”. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, we recorded an aggregate gain of $21.3 million from the sale of the container vessel Messini (vessel classified as held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2021) and the dry bulk vessel Thunder (vessel classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2022).

Vessels Held for Sale

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $4.8 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of the container vessel Oakland during the next twelve-month period.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the first quarter of 2022) and the container vessels Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan and York (each of which was initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2021) continued to be classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, since each vessel’s fair value less cost to sell, exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

Vessel’s Impairment Loss

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry-bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, no impairment loss was recorded.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $25.5 million and $1.1 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $110.0 million and $86.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased interest expense due to increased financing costs during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Income from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $0.7 million and $1.6 million, respectively, representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital of the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership Polar Brasil and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, three and five companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which one and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Loss on Derivative Instruments, net

As of September 30, 2023, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of September 30, 2023, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $49.5 million. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, a net loss of $1.7 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $7.2 million has been included in Loss on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows

Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Condensed cash flows Nine-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2022 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 457.2 $ 178.5 Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities $ (39.4 ) $ 112.4 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (55.4 ) $ (295.8 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, decreased by $278.7 million to $178.5 million, from $457.2 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased net cash from operations, to the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), to the increased payments for interest (including swap net receipts) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and to the increased dry-docking and special survey costs during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $112.4 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessels Miner, Taibo and Comity and (ii) the maturity of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills, payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels Enna, Dorado and Arya and payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash used in investing activities was $39.4 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the acquisition of two secondhand dry bulk vessels, (ii) settlement payment for the delivery of one secondhand dry bulk vessel, (iii) payment for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessel Messini and the dry bulk vessel Thunder and (ii) the maturity of part of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $295.8 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $168.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $564.2 million we received from seven debt financing agreements), (b) $60.0 million we paid for the re-purchase of 6.3 million of our common shares, (c) $29.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2023 and (d) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $7.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023, January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023 and April 15, 2023 to July 14, 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities was $55.4 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $125.3 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $816.4 million we received from our debt financing agreements), (b) $60.1 million we paid for the re-purchase of 4.7 million of our common shares, (c) $78.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022 (including a special dividend paid to holders of our common stock of $46.7 million for the first quarter of 2022) and (d) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $7.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, January 15, 2022 to April 14, 2022 and April 15, 2022 to July 14, 2022.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2023, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $806.7 million and $38.7 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs. Furthermore, as of September 30, 2023, our liquidity stood at $996.9 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $7.3 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $144.2 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities (one of which is still subject to final documentation).

Debt-free vessels

As of October 31, 2023, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU / DWT

Capacity Containerships KURE 1996 7,403 MAERSK KOWLOON 2005 7,471 ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 ARKADIA (*) 2001 1,550 Dry Bulk Vessels ARYA 2013 61,424

(*) Vessel acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 49 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,749,000 DWT (including two vessels that we have agreed to sell). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. The Company participates in a leasing business that provides financing to third-party owners. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Containership Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of October 31, 2023, about our fleet of containerships, the vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year

Built Capacity

(TEU) Current Daily

Charter Rate(1)

(U.S. dollars) Expiration of

Charter(2) 1 TRITON Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 YM TRIUMPH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 7 YM TRUTH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) July 2030 9 YM TARGET(ii) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) November 2030 10 YM TIPTOP(ii) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 33,000 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2017 11,010 36,650/(*) March 2030(3) 16 ZIM SHANGHAI ZIM 2006 9,469 72,700 July 2025 17 ZIM YANTIAN ZIM 2006 9,469 72,700 June 2025 18 YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024 20 BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 March 2024 21 MSC AZOV MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 December 2026(4) 22 MSC AMALFI MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 March 2027(5) 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 February 2027(6) 24 MSC ATHENS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 January 2026 25 MSC ATHOS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 February 2026 26 VALOR Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(7) 27 VALUE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(8) 28 VALIANT Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) June 2030(9) 29 VALENCE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) July 2030(10) 30 VANTAGE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) September 2030(11) 31 NAVARINO MSC/(*) 2010 8,531 31,000/(*) March 2029(12) 32 KLEVEN MSC 1996 8,044 41,500 November 2026 33 KOTKA MSC 1996 8,044 41,500 December 2026 34 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 18,500 August 2025 35 KURE MSC 1996 7,403 41,500 July 2026 36 METHONI Maersk 2003 6,724 46,500 August 2026 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk 2001 6,712 30,075 June 2026 38 ZIM TAMPA ZIM 2000 6,648 45,000 July 2025 39 ZIM VIETNAM ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 40 ZIM AMERICA ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 41 ARIES (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 March 2026 42 ARGUS (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 April 2026 43 PORTO KAGIO Maersk 2002 5,908 28,822 June 2026 44 GLEN CANYON ZIM 2006 5,642 62,500 June 2025 45 PORTO GERMENO Maersk 2002 5,570 28,822 June 2026 46 LEONIDIO Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 December 2024(13) 47 KYPARISSIA Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 November 2024(13) 48 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(14) 49 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(14) 50 GIALOVA ZIM 2009 4,578 25,500 April 2024 51 DYROS Maersk 2008 4,578 22,750 January 2024 52 NORFOLK (*) 2009 4,259 (*) March 2025 53 VULPECULA ZIM 2010 4,258 43,250

(on average) May 2028(15) 54 VOLANS Hapag Lloyd 2010 4,258 21,750 June 2024 55 VIRGO Maersk 2009 4,258 30,200 February 2024 56 VELA ZIM 2009 4,258 43,250

(on average) April 2028(16) 57 ANDROUSA (*) 2010 4,256 (*) May 2024 58 NEOKASTRO CMA CGM 2011 4,178 39,000 February 2027 59 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 34,730 January 2026 60 POLAR BRASIL (ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025(17) 61 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 26,500 March 2025 62 SCORPIUS Hapag Lloyd 2007 2,572 17,750 May 2024 63 ETOILE (*) 2005 2,556 (*) June 2026 64 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 26,500 April 2025 65 ARKADIA(i) Swire Shipping 2001 1,550 14,250 February 2024 66 MICHIGAN (*) 2008 1,300 (*) October 2025 67 TRADER (*)/(*) 2008 1,300 (*)/(*) October 2026(18) 68 LUEBECK MSC/(*) 2001 1,078 15,000/(*) April 2026(19)





(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts. (2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire. (3) Cape Artemisio is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (4) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Azov until December 2, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300. (5) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Amalfi until March 16, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300. (6) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Ajaccio until February 1, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300. (7) Valor is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (8) Value is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (9) Valiant is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (10) Valence is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (11) Vantage is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (12) Navarino is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate. (13) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of 12 to 24 months at a daily rate of $17,000. (14) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500. (15) Vulpecula is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter. (16) Vela is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter. (17) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for three additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000. (18) Trader is currently chartered at an undisclosed rate until October 1, 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate. (19) Luebeck is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $15,000 until April 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate. (i) Denotes vessel acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed. The Company holds an equity interest of 49% in each of the vessel-owning companies. (ii) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction. (*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.





Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List

The tables below provide information, as of October 31, 2023 about our fleet of dry bulk vessels, including the two vessels that we have agreed to sell.

Vessel Name Year

Built Capacity

(DWT) 1 DORADO 2011 179,842 2 ENNA 2011 175,975 3 AEOLIAN 2012 83,478 4 GRENETA 2010 82,166 5 HYDRUS 2011 81,601 6 PHOENIX 2012 81,569 7 BUILDER 2012 81,541 8 FARMER 2012 81,541 9 SAUVAN 2010 79,700 10 ROSE 2008 76,619 11 MERCHIA 2015 63,800 12 SEABIRD 2016 63,553 13 DAWN 2018 63,530 14 ORION 2015 63,473 15 DAMON 2012 63,227 16 ARYA 2013 61,424 17 TITAN I 2009 58,090 18 ERACLE 2012 58,018 19 PYTHIAS 2010 58,018 20 NORMA 2010 58,018 21 ORACLE 2009 57,970 22 CURACAO 2011 57,937 23 URUGUAY 2011 57,937 24 ATHENA 2012 57,809 25 SERENA 2010 57,266 26 LIBRA 2010 56,729 27 PEGASUS 2011 56,726 28 MERIDA 2012 56,670 29 CLARA 2008 56,557 30 PEACE (i) 2006 55,709 31 PRIDE (i) 2006 55,705 32 BERMONDI 2009 55,469 33 VERITY 2012 37,163 34 PARITY 2012 37,152 35 ACUITY 2011 37,149 36 EQUITY 2013 37,071 37 DISCOVERY 2012 37,019 38 BERNIS 2011 34,627 39 MANZANILLO 2010 34,426 40 ADVENTURE 2011 33,755 41 ALLIANCE 2012 33,751 42 CETUS 2010 32,527 43 PROGRESS 2011 32,400 44 KONSTANTINOS 2012 32,178 45 RESOURCE 2010 31,776

(i) Denotes vessels that we have agreed to sell.







Consolidated Statements of Income Nine-months ended September

30, Three-months ended September

30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars,

except share and per share amounts)



2022 2023 2022 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 848,428 $ 1,011,968 $ 289,491 $ 397,256 Income from investments in leaseback vessels - 4,591 - 3,114 Total revenues $ 848,428 $ 1,016,559 $ 289,491 $ 400,370 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (34,014 ) (185,851 ) (14,181 ) (84,840 ) Charter-in hire expenses - (174,670 ) - (87,709 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (11,726 ) (10,262 ) (3,986 ) (3,626 ) Vessels’ operating expenses (198,330 ) (194,110 ) (64,979 ) (63,503 ) General and administrative expenses (9,290 ) (14,459 ) (2,565 ) (5,984 ) Management and agency fees – related parties (32,868 ) (43,950 ) (10,976 ) (13,889 ) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (5,701 ) (4,294 ) (1,341 ) (1,440 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (9,459 ) (14,472 ) (3,813 ) (5,015 ) Depreciation (124,236 ) (124,566 ) (41,760 ) (42,155 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net 21,250 118,046 - - Loss on vessel held for sale - (4,855 ) - (4,855 ) Vessel’s impairment loss - (229 ) - (229 ) Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 555 (1,284 ) 168 (3,113 ) Operating income $ 444,609 $ 361,603 $ 146,058 $ 84,012 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income $ 1,093 $ 25,544 $ 955 $ 9,173 Interest and finance costs (86,444 ) (110,023 ) (31,233 ) (36,686 ) Income from equity method investments 1,593 689 817 1,826 Other 2,299 5,710 619 1,954 Loss on derivative instruments, net (2,634 ) (7,179 ) (1,724 ) (193 ) Total other expenses $ (84,093 ) $ (85,259 ) $ (30,566 ) $ (23,926 ) Net Income $ 360,516 $ 276,344 $ 115,492 $ 60,086 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (23,302 ) (23,302 ) (7,854 ) (7,854 ) Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest - 5,052 - 1,055 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 337,214 $ 258,094 $ 107,638 $ 53,287 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 2.74 $ 2.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 123,295,035 121,059,768 121,458,291 118,107,881



