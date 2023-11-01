Enterome Presents Immune-Monitoring Data on EO2401 at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Immune-monitoring data from the ongoing trials of EO2401 in adrenal tumors (SPENCER) and in recurrent glioblastoma (ROSALIE)



High degree of homology with TAAs and robust immune responses validate the OncoMimics™ approach

PARIS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announced the presentation of immune-monitoring data from the ongoing trials of EO2401 in adrenal tumors and recurrent glioblastoma at the 38th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place from November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, California, and virtually.



EO2401 is Enterome’s first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics™ peptide-based immunotherapy. It is designed to activate pre-existing effector memory T cells initially reacting against bacterial (non self) peptides and strongly cross-reacting against selected Tumor Associated Antigens (TAAs) IL13Ra2, BIRC5, and FOXM1, which are upregulated in adrenal tumors and in glioblastoma, thereby triggering a target-dependent cytotoxic response.

The poster details are as follows:

Poster Details – Abstract #630

Title: “EO2401, a new peptide immunotherapy against cancer, in combination with nivolumab, induces a strong and durable immune response in patients from the EOADR1-19/SPENCER Study”

Authors: Lucie Aubergeon, et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here

Poster Details – Abstract #1423

Title: “Novel immunotherapy based on commensal-derived peptides to drive an effective CD8+ T cell response against selected Tumor-Associated Antigens (TAAs)”

Authors: Alice Talpin, et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here

In addition, research collaborator from Tübingen University, Germany, presents immune response data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ROSALIE study of EO2401 in combination with nivolumab in recurrent glioblastoma.

Poster Details – Abstract #638

Title: “Characterisation of the immune response to EO2401, a new immunotherapy approach against cancer, plus nivolumab in recurrent glioblastoma: The EOGBM1-18/ROSALIE study”

Authors: Ana Maia, et al.

Link to abstract can be accessed here

All abstracts will subsequently be published as a supplement in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), Dec. 2023.

About SPENCER

SPENCER (EOADR1-19) is a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human, Phase 1/2 study of EO2401 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma, or malignant pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of the combination in sites in Europe and the US.

For more information on the Phase 1/2 trial of EO2401 in adrenal tumors, please refer to ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04187404

About ROSALIE

ROSALIE (EOGBM1-18) is a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human, Phase 1/2 study of EO2401 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab, Opdivo®) +/- bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with first progression/recurrence of glioblastoma. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of the combination in 100 patients enrolled at 10 clinical sites in Europe and the US.

For more information on the Phase 1/2 trial of EO2401 in recurrent glioblastoma, please refer to ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04116658

About OncoMimics™

OncoMimics™ immunotherapies are designed to activate pre-existing effector memory T cells that target bacterial (non-self) peptides, which are strongly cross-reactive against selected Tumor-Associated Antigens (TAAs), or B cell markers expressed on tumoral cells, resulting in a rapid, targeted cytotoxic response against cancer.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome’s first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company’s two pipelines of drug candidates include:

OncoMimics ™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and has demonstrated a good safety profile with first signs of efficacy. EO4010 is in clinical development for third-line colorectal cancer and EO2040 is in a Phase 2 trial in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease.

peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and has demonstrated a good safety profile with first signs of efficacy. EO4010 is in clinical development for third-line colorectal cancer and EO2040 is in a Phase 2 trial in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines, are being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, for food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The lead candidate, EB1010, is expected to enter clinical development in 2024.

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €118 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.enterome.com