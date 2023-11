Collective Metals Announces the Addition of Audrey Graham, P. Geo as VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the “Company” or “Collective”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Audrey Graham, P. Geo, as the Company’s VP of Exploration. Ms. Graham will be an integral part of planning and deploying the drill program at the Princeton Project.

Christopher Huggins, Chief Executive Officer of Collective, commented, “We are excited to welcome Ms. Audrey Graham to Collective Metals’ team. Audrey’s extensive experience in mineral exploration, specifically in porphyry copper environments, brings tremendous value to the Company. Audrey will be instrumental in leading and advancing all aspects of the work that is being done on our flagship property, the Princeton Project, as well as drive the exploration programs at our Lithium properties in Northwestern Ontario.”

Audrey Graham, VP of Exploration of Collective Metals, commented, “I am very pleased to be joining Collective Metals and look forward to working with the team to progress the Princeton Project, which I believe holds exciting potential for discovery of a significant copper-gold porphyry deposit.”

Ms. Graham has been involved in mineral exploration since 2011 and has served as an exploration or project geologist on over 20 properties in British Columbia, the Yukon, and Manitoba. Her experience spans from grassroots exploration to advanced project management and has been largely in porphyry copper environments, as well as orogenic and intrusion-related gold, Carlin-style gold, and mesothermal silver-copper ± base metal prospects. As a Project Geologist for Serengeti Resources Inc. (2018-2020) and Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager for Tripoint Geological Services Inc. (2019 -2022), Ms. Graham has been responsible for project planning and execution of multiple diamond drilling campaigns and is skilled in both technical and operational aspects of exploration. Projects of note include the Kwanika porphyry copper-gold deposit and Finlay Minerals Ltd.’s Silver Hope project in north-central British Columbia. Ms. Graham holds a Bachelor of Science in Geoscience (2013) and Master of Science in Earth Science (2018) with a focus on tectonics and structural geology from the University of Victoria. Ms. Graham is a registered Professional Geoscientist and sole practitioner with EGBC and is an Associate Geologist with Moose Mountain Technical Services.

About Collective Metals:

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) is a resource exploration company specializing in precious metals exploration in North America. The Company’s flagship property is the Princeton Project, located in south-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 10 km west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. The Princeton Project consists of 29 mineral tenures totaling approximately 28,560 ha (70,570 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt and is easily accessible by road, located immediately west of Highway 3.

The Company’s Landings Lake Lithium Project is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to host significant reserves of Li 2 O. The Landings Lake Lithium Project is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares. The Whitemud Lake Project, with several identified pegmatite outcrops, neighbours the Landings Lake Project and consists of 381 single cell mining claims totaling 7,775 hectares.

