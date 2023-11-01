The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Middle East, and Canada, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 29, 2023.



Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2023:

Net sales increased 33.2% to $881.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $661.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $7.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income per share 1 was $0.33 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $0.41 for the third quarter of 2022.

was $0.33 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $0.41 for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $50.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $41.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

“Third quarter business activity improved sequentially within the quarter, following a softer than expected July and August primarily due to the placement of the 4th holiday and observed higher than anticipated overseas travel. Coming out of the summer season, the demand and pricing environment improved as more typical seasonal trends emerged”, said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company. “As we moved into September, we saw significant sequential improvement in gross profit margins across our markets and we expect this trend to continue as we move into the fourth quarter and new year. I would like to thank our teams across Chefs’ Warehouse for delivering strong growth in customer acquisition, placement growth and volume growth during the quarter. We remain focused on providing our customers with the highest-quality product and high-touch service as we continue to grow categories, integrate our recent acquisitions, and drive organic growth across domestic and international markets.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 which ended September 29, 2023 increased 33.2% to $881.8 million from $661.9 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 which ended September 23, 2022. Organic sales increased $46.9 million, or 7.1% versus the prior year quarter. Sales growth of $172.9 million, or 26.1%, resulted from acquisitions. Organic case count increased approximately 9.1% in the Company’s specialty category with unique customers and placements increases at 10.8% and 14.2%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 6.6% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 1.6% in the Company’s specialty categories and 3.1% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased approximately 31.6% to $207.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $157.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin decreased approximately 29 basis points to 23.6% from 23.8%. Gross margin in the Company’s specialty category decreased 84 basis points and gross margin decreased 104 basis points in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 37.9% to $179.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $130.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facility costs and distribution costs to support sales growth in the current quarter. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 20.4% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 19.7% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $25.5 million compared to $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit and lower other operating costs, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expense, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 2.9% in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to operating income of 3.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The higher effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by a $2.1 million charge in the current period for return-to-provision adjustments related to prior year returns.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $50.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $41.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net income1 was $13.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $16.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Based on current trends in the business, the Company is providing full year financial guidance as follows:

Estimated net sales for the full year of 2023 will be in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.425 billion;

Gross profit to be between $797.0 million and $812.0 million and

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $188.0 million and $196.0 million



Update regarding Chefs’ Warehouse Capital Allocation plans for 2024 and 2025

We expect to gradually reduce capital expenditures to approximately 1% of revenue over the next 2 years to facilitate higher free cash flow conversion.

We are targeting 2.5x to 3.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage by year-end 2025.

Our Board of Directors has authorized a 2-year share repurchase program up to $100 million. We are targeting $25 million to $100 million share re-purchase by year-end 2025. The ultimate total repurchased, if any, will depend on our success in expanding our ability to allocate cash towards repurchase via amendment to our Term Loan maturing in 2029, which is currently underway, market conditions and free cash flow generation over the 2-year period.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our sensitivity to general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; our ability to expand our operations in our existing markets and to penetrate new markets through acquisitions; we may not achieve the benefits expected from our acquisitions, which could adversely impact our business and operating results; we may have difficulty managing and facilitating our future growth; conditions beyond our control could materially affect the cost and/or availability of our specialty food products or center-of-the-plate products and/or interrupt our distribution network; our distribution of center-of-the-plate products, like meat, poultry and seafood, involves exposure to price volatility experienced by those products; our business is a low-margin business and our profit margins may be sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures; because our foodservice distribution operations are concentrated in certain culinary markets, we are susceptible to economic and other developments, including adverse weather conditions, in these areas; fuel cost volatility may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations; our ability to raise capital in the future may be limited; we may be unable to obtain debt or other financing, including financing necessary to execute on our acquisition strategy, on favorable terms or at all; interest charged on our outstanding debt may be adversely affected by changes in the method of determining the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”); our business operations and future development could be significantly disrupted if we lose key members of our management team; and significant public health epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19, may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 40,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Net sales $ 881,825 $ 661,856 $ 2,483,290 $ 1,822,063 Cost of sales 674,127 504,068 1,897,440 1,390,758 Gross profit 207,698 157,788 585,850 431,305 Selling, general and administrative expenses 179,614 130,255 514,793 364,828 Other operating expenses, net 2,535 5,458 8,269 10,504 Operating income 25,549 22,075 62,788 55,973 Interest expense 11,379 10,737 33,391 19,567 Income before income taxes 14,170 11,338 29,397 36,406 Provision for income tax expense 6,848 3,061 10,807 9,829 Net income $ 7,322 $ 8,277 $ 18,590 $ 26,577 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.49 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,692,588 37,120,926 37,611,179 37,047,653 Diluted 45,717,496 42,044,053 39,143,774 41,942,676





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 AND DECEMBER 30, 2022

(unaudited; in thousands)

September 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,058 $ 158,800 Accounts receivable, net 316,138 260,167 Inventories, net 312,222 245,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,199 56,200 Total current assets 721,617 720,860 Property and equipment, net 208,927 185,728 Operating lease right-of-use assets 177,092 156,629 Goodwill 344,526 287,120 Intangible assets, net 199,618 155,703 Other assets 6,262 3,256 Total assets $ 1,658,042 $ 1,509,296 Accounts payable $ 209,299 $ 163,397 Accrued liabilities 75,437 54,325 Short-term operating lease liabilities 22,765 19,428 Accrued compensation 30,747 34,167 Current portion of long-term debt 11,970 12,428 Total current liabilities 350,218 283,745 Long-term debt, net of current portion 689,207 653,504 Operating lease liabilities 171,207 151,406 Deferred taxes, net 9,317 6,098 Other liabilities 3,311 13,034 Total liabilities 1,223,260 1,107,787 Common stock 397 386 Additional paid in capital 352,576 337,947 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (2,142 ) (2,185 ) Retained earnings 83,951 65,361 Stockholders’ equity 434,782 401,509 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,658,042 $ 1,509,296





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 AND SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

(unaudited; in thousands)

September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,590 $ 26,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,167 17,667 Amortization of intangible assets 16,924 10,289 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 5,216 3,138 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,663 1,329 Deferred income tax provision 3,018 7,121 Amortization of deferred financing fees 3,421 1,621 Loss on debt extinguishment — 142 Stock compensation 15,855 9,081 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities 2,850 8,358 Intangible asset impairment 1,838 — Loss on asset disposal (44 ) 17 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (27,387 ) (25,402 ) Inventories (56,350 ) (40,519 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,460 ) (9,848 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation 18,740 21,938 Other assets and liabilities (5,996 ) 238 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,045 31,747 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (35,130 ) (31,666 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (120,600 ) (62,007 ) Net cash used in investing activities (155,730 ) (93,673 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (33,444 ) (171,434 ) Proceeds from debt issuance — 300,000 Payment of deferred financing fees (354 ) (11,258 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 55 69 Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (2,134 ) (2,584 ) Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities (3,650 ) (2,538 ) Borrowings under asset based loan facility 50,000 — Payments under asset based loan facility — (20,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,473 92,255 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (530 ) (59 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (125,742 ) 30,270 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 158,800 115,155 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,058 $ 145,425





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME COMMON SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Numerator: Net income $ 7,322 $ 8,277 $ 18,590 $ 26,577 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax 1,369 683 403 2,048 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,691 $ 8,960 $ 18,993 $ 28,625 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,692,588 37,120,926 37,611,179 37,047,653 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 594,416 316,358 580,675 304,391 Dilutive effect of options and warrants 37,675 81,789 54,073 65,652 Dilutive effect of convertible notes 7,392,817 4,524,980 897,847 4,524,980 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 45,717,496 42,044,053 39,143,774 41,942,676 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.49 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.68





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME

(unaudited; in thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Net income $ 7,322 $ 8,277 $ 18,590 $ 26,577 Interest expense 11,379 10,737 33,391 19,567 Depreciation 8,485 5,912 24,167 17,667 Amortization 6,468 3,470 16,924 10,289 Provision for income tax expense 6,848 3,061 10,807 9,829 EBITDA (1) 40,502 31,457 103,879 83,929 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 5,274 3,099 15,855 9,081 Other operating expenses, net (3) 2,534 5,458 8,269 10,504 Duplicate rent (4) 1,959 991 6,019 4,277 Moving expenses (5) 10 — 196 — Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 50,279 $ 41,005 $ 134,218 $ 107,791

We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Richmond, CA, Miami, FL, Portland, OR and Gibbstown NJ facilities. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Miami, FL facilities.





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO NET INCOME

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Net income $ 7,322 $ 8,277 $ 18,590 $ 26,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (1): Other operating expenses, net (2) 2,534 5,458 8,269 10,504 Duplicate rent (3) 1,959 991 6,019 4,277 Moving expenses (4) 10 — 196 — Debt modification and extinguishment expenses (5) — 4,640 — 4,709 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees and other third party financing costs (5) 770 — 1,146 — Tax effect of adjustments (6) 1,112 (2,994 ) (2,476 ) (5,262 ) Total adjustments 6,385 8,095 13,154 14,228 Adjusted net income $ 13,707 $ 16,372 $ 31,744 $ 40,805 Diluted adjusted net income per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.79 $ 1.02 Diluted shares outstanding - adjusted 45,717,496 42,135,106 45,638,744 41,942,676

We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Richmond, CA, Miami, FL, Portland, OR and Gibbstown, NJ facilities.

Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Miami, FL facilities.

Represents interest expense related to write-off of certain deferred financing fees and other third party costs related to our credit agreements.

Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to normalize our annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings.





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Numerator: Adjusted net income $ 13,707 $ 16,372 $ 31,744 $ 40,805 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax 1,369 719 4,106 2,048 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 15,076 $ 17,091 $ 35,850 $ 42,853 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,692,588 37,120,926 37,611,179 37,047,653 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 594,416 316,358 580,675 304,391 Dilutive effect of options and warrants 37,675 81,789 54,073 65,652 Dilutive effect of convertible notes 7,392,817 4,616,033 7,392,817 4,524,980 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 45,717,496 42,135,106 45,638,744 41,942,676 Adjusted net income per share: Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.79 $ 1.02





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2023

(unaudited; in thousands)

Low-End

Guidance High-End

Guidance Net Income: $ 33,700 $ 37,300 Provision for income tax expense 17,100 18,700 Depreciation & amortization 55,000 56,000 Interest expense 46,000 46,000 EBITDA (1) 151,800 158,000 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 21,000 21,500 Duplicate rent (3) 7,000 7,300 Other operating expenses (4) 8,000 9,000 Moving expenses (5) 200 200 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 188,000 $ 196,000

We are presenting estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our currently estimated results and which we believe, when considered with both our estimated GAAP results and the reconciliation to our estimated net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.

Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.

Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.

Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Miami, FL facilities.





