Key Morse Growth Partners Announces Purchase of Government Services Business from Inmar Intelligence

Austin, TX, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Morse Growth Partners has announced its purchase of the government services business, including the Inmar EBT platform, from Inmar Intelligence, a leading applied data platform company.

Inmar Intelligence’s EBT platform was designed to meet cardholder demands for mobile technology and is built for reduced fraud and enhanced security. The platform not only delivers exceptional customer experiences but also provides top-of-the-line financial technology for seamless service. Through Inmar’s work in the Louisiana EBT program, the company provided the state with a combined total distribution of over $6.4 million dollars between Covid Pandemic Relief Funds (P-EBT) and D-SNAP Disaster Disbursements (D-SNAP). Morse Capital Partners will continue to manage Louisiana’s EBT program as part of the transition.

“As we looked to better align our business with key markets across our offerings, government services was an outlier that holds a lot of potential for an industry expert such as Key Morse Growth Partners,” said Fred Jorgenson, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary at Inmar Intelligence. “Our work with the state of Louisiana is a great example of how Inmar was able to anticipate and meet the specific needs of state EBT programs, further highlighted by the lack of disruption in that service despite the pandemic and three hurricanes. With Morse’s customer experience and financial technology expertise, they will be able to elevate that service even further and bridge the technology to new horizons.”

The acquisition will enable Morse to deliver on its vision of providing revolutionary customer experiences and advanced financial technology for more cardholders across multiple industries. Inmar Intelligence’s EBT platform will provide a modern foundation for future innovation, and Morse will work to revolutionize the current offering by using its customer experience expertise to further improve EBT member experience.

“Inmar LifeInCheck’s team and capabilities provides a perfect synergy with Morse’s Fintech and CX business units” said Matt Fitzgerald, Partner, Fintech Portfolio Manager at Morse. “We are excited to be able to serve a wider audience through LifeInCheck and the opportunity it creates to provide enhanced value and service to all our members.”

