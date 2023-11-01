Newcore Gold Commissions Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce it has engaged the independent engineering consultants Lycopodium, Micon International Limited and SEMS Exploration to prepare an updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study for the Company’s 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. Newcore is targeting completion and announcement of the results of the study by the end of H1 2024.



Luke Alexander, President & CEO of Newcore stated, "We believe updating our PEA is an important step in continuing to advance the development of our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. The update will incorporate the current Mineral Resource Estimate that was announced earlier this year, updated cost estimates, as well as the significant metallurgical testwork that has been completed on the Project since the last economic study was completed in 2021.This low-cost de-risking work will continue to advance the development of our district-scale Enchi Gold Project, showcase its potential as an open pit, heap leach operation, while also providing an underpinning of value for Newcore Gold."

Updated PEA Study

Newcore has engaged the independent engineering consultants Lycopodium, Micon International Limited and SEMS Exploration to prepare an updated NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report for the Enchi Gold Project. The PEA will incorporate the Mineral Resource Estimate completed in 2023, as well as the significant metallurgical testwork completed since the last study in 2021. The study will be led by Lycopodium, who will conduct a process plant and infrastructure evaluation using their knowledge on operating Ghanaian gold projects. Micon is providing mine design and environmental services with mineral resource assessment supplied by SEMS Exploration. The combined study team has significant experience in successful development of not only PEA studies, but also subsequent studies and services including construction and operation.

Enchi Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces (see Newcore news release dated March 7, 2023). Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and follow CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014), that are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Mineral Resource Estimate is from the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Enchi Gold Project" with an effective date of January 25, 2023, which was prepared for Newcore by Todd McCracken, P. Geo, of BBA E&C Inc. and Simon Meadows Smith, P. Geo, of SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Todd McCracken and Simon Meadows Smith are independent qualified persons ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration at Newcore, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium brings extensive studies and project delivery experience in gold mineral processing plants in West Africa, including Ghana. Over the past 25+ years they have participated or delivered over 30 greenfield projects in West Africa, and 13 within Ghana. Lycopodium have an established office in Accra and are currently participating in a similar greenfield gold project, located approximately 200 kilometres north of Newcore’s Enchi Gold Project. Through their long-term and current project experience Lycopodium have developed extensive knowledge of Ghanian and West African suppliers and contractors, as well as local capital and operating costs. Lycopodium has a demonstrated track record for the development and delivery of value-optimised, fit-for-purpose, fast to ramp up and easy to operate mineral processing plant projects, delivered in a timely manner.

About Micon International Limited

Micon International Limited is an independent firm of senior geologists, mining engineers, and metallurgists headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Micon also maintains a fully integrated office in Norwich, United Kingdom, as well as retaining full-time consultants based in other locations within the UK and France. Micon’s professional staff have extensive experience in the mining industry with both mining companies and leading consultancy firms. Since 1988, Micon has offered a broad range of consulting services to clients involved in the mineral industry. The firm maintains a substantial practice in the geological assessment of prospective properties, the independent estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves, the compilation and review of feasibility studies, the economic evaluation of mineral properties, due diligence reviews, and the monitoring of mineral developments on behalf of financing institutions. Micon’s practice is worldwide and includes precious and base metals, energy minerals, and a wide variety of industrial and specialty minerals.

About SEMS Exploration

SEMS Exploration is the leading full-services mineral exploration and mining consultancy company in West Africa. Since 2002, SEMS Exploration has provided independent geological consultancy and in-country support services to the mineral exploration and mining industry of West Africa. During this time, SEMS Exploration has established a reputation for dedicated, high quality work for a wide range of clients from major mining companies to junior exploration companies and private investors. SEMS Exploration provides a full range of geological, mining engineering and environmental services; from grassroots reconnaissance through mineral resource estimations, project management and mine design.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). The Project currently hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 743,500 ounces of gold at 0.55 g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 972,000 ounces of gold at 0.65 g/t (2). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 20% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2022 as sourced from the World Gold Council

(2) Notes for Mineral Resource Estimate:

1. Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definition standards were followed for the resource estimate.

2. The 2023 resource models used ordinary kriging (OK) grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids and constrained by pits shell for Sewum, Boin and Nyam. Kwakyekrom and Tokosea used Inverse Distance squared (ID2).

3. Open pit cut-off grades varied from 0.14 g/t to 0.25 g/t Au based on mining and processing costs as well as the recoveries in different weathered material.

4. Heap leach cut-off grade varied from 0.14 g/t to 0.19 g/t in the pit shell and 1.50 g/t for underground based on mining costs, metallurgical recovery, milling costs and G&A costs.

5. CIL cut off grade varied from 0.25 g/t to 0.27 g/t in a pit shell and 1.50 g/t for underground based on mining costs, metallurgical recovery, milling costs and G&A costs.

6. A US$1,650/ounce gold price was used to determine the cut-off grade.

7. Metallurgical recoveries have been applied to five individual deposits and in each case three material types (oxide, transition, and fresh rock).

8. A density of 2.19 g/cm3 for oxide, 2.45 g/cm3 for transition, and 2.72 g/cm3 for fresh rock was applied.

9. Optimization pit slope angles varied based on the rock types.

10. Reasonable mining shapes constrain the mineral resource in close proximity to the pit shell.

11. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

12. The Mineral Resource Estimate is from the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Enchi Gold Project" with an effective date of January 25, 2023, which was prepared for Newcore by Todd McCracken, P. Geo, of BBA E&C Inc. and Simon Meadows Smith, P. Geo, of SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under Newcore’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Todd McCracken and Simon Meadows Smith are independent qualified persons ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

