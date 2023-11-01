Global Security Automation Market Analysis 2023-2028: Industry Dynamics, Case Studies, Technologies, Business Models, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Automation Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security automation market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected expansion from USD 8.9 billion in 2023 to USD 16.7 billion by 2028, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This growth is fueled by the increasing complexity of cybersecurity threats and the growing demand for real-time detection and response to security incidents.

Key Highlights

Solution Segment Dominance: The solution segment, encompassing SOAR, SIEM, and XDR, is set to lead the market during the forecast period. This prominence is driven by the proliferation of connected devices and digital services, expanding the attack surface for cybercriminals and necessitating a proactive and automated approach to threat detection and mitigation.

Healthcare & Life Sciences Growth: The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to witness the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Security automation technology has played a pivotal role in streamlining compliance with regulations like HIPAA, ensuring the continuity of critical research activities, and automating security processes to maintain high-quality patient care and scientific advancements.

North America's Market Leadership: North America is expected to witness the largest market size during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by significant technological advancements in the security automation market, spurred by the proliferation of intelligent and connected devices. Increased investment in cybersecurity and the presence of key market players contribute to the region's leadership.

Premium Insights

Increase in Phishing Emails and Ransomware Incidents to Facilitate Audit Trails to Drive Market Growth

Market to Witness Minor Decline in Y-O-Y Growth in 2023

Identity & Access Management Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Solution Offerings and BFSI Vertical to Account for Largest Respective Market Shares in North America in 2023

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rise in Cybersecurity Threats and Complexity Increase in Ability to Detect and Respond to Security Incidents in Real Time Growth in Incidents of Phishing Emails and Ransomware Need to Ensure Consistent Adherence to Security Policies and Facilitate Audit Trails

Restraints Concerns Related to Data Privacy Uncertainty in Third-Party Applications

Opportunities Rise in Advent of Predictive Analytics to Anticipate Potential Threats Advancements in Quantum Computing to Mitigate Quantum-based Attacks

Challenges Shortage of Modern IT Infrastructure



Case Study Analysis

BFSI Superior Credit Union Relied on Taegis ManagedXDR for Proactive Security R3'S Security Team Saved More Than 220 Hours/Month with Tines Tenable Unified Vulnerability Management Program of Global Payment AU NZ e-Finance Strengthened Digital Payment Security Ecosystem in Egypt with LogRhythm SIEM

Healthcare Almac Group Stepped Up IoT Security McKesson Chose Tines for Its Refreshing Approach to Security Automation Geisinger Expanded Crowdstrike Usage to Protect AWS Cloud Workloads

Energy & Utilities Baskentgaz Prevented Potential Dos and XSS Attacks by Using LogSign SIEM Botswana Power Corporation Secured Its Infrastructure, Its Business, and Its Management's Confidence with Check Point

IT & ITeS Upwork Used Tines to Improve Its Security Posture and Help Its End-users Get Smarter Auth0 Used Tines to Deliver Faster and More Efficient Security Alert Response Service

Media & Entertainment Tines Helped Canva to Improve Its Security Detection and Response The Kraft Group Adopted Taegis ManagedXDR to Transform Its IT Environment

Retail & e-Commerce Busy Beaver Took Customer-First Approach to IT Security Global Retailer Reduced Risk with SecureWorks Threat Detection and Response

Telecom Vodafone Idea Limited Automated to Improve IT Infrastructure

Manufacturing SMS Group Maintained Highest Standards of Security with Trellix Solutions

Government & Defense Turkish Red Crescent Used LogSign SIEM Against Possible Cyber Threats

Education Istanbul Bilgi University Observed Network and System Activities of Users on All Campuses Using LogSign SIEM

Automotive & Transportation Tines Enabled Turo's Lean Security Team to Do More with Less



Technology Analysis

Key Technology Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and ML) Biometric Authentication Containerization and Microservices Quantum Computing User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) Network Segmentation Technologies Blockchain

Adjacent Technology IoT 5G Cloud Computing Edge Computing Remote Work Technologies



Business Model Analysis

Subscription-based Services

Freemium Models

Managed Security Services

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

On-Premises Licensing

Usage-based Models

Hybrid Cloud Models

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Security Automation Market, by Offering

7 Security Automation Market, by Technology

8 Security Automation Market, by Application

9 Security Automation Software Market, by Code Type

10 Security Automation Market, by Vertical

11 Security Automation Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Profiled

Anvilogic

CyberArk

Check Point

CrowdStrike

Cisco

Carbon Black

Cyware

Cyberbit

Devo Technology

D3 Security

Drata

Exabeam

Fortinet

Google

IBM

LogRhythm

LogSign

Microsoft

ManageEngine

Palo Alto Networks

Red Hat

Splunk

Secureworks

Swimlane

Sumo Logic

Sirp

Trellix

Tenable

Tufin

Tines

Torq

Vulcan Cyber

Veriti

Vanta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5v8zx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment