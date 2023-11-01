Unlocking Beauty: Report Reveals the Magic of Night Creams and Their Growing Impact on Skincare, Forecasting a Billion-Dollar Market

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Night Creams Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global night creams market has experienced remarkable growth, with its size reaching US$ 8.2 Billion in 2022. Projections from industry experts indicate a continued upward trajectory, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028, ultimately reaching a staggering US$ 12.0 Billion.

Unlocking the Magic of Night Creams

Night creams, the unsung heroes of overnight skincare, play a vital role in promoting skin health. These specialized products are applied before bedtime to accelerate cell turnover and provide essential hydration for skin repair. Featuring a thicker consistency and a higher concentration of active ingredients, night creams aim to enhance collagen production, combat early signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles, and minimize sagging.

Moreover, they effectively cleanse pores, removing dirt and grime, thereby improving overall skin health. The application of night creams stimulates blood circulation, aids in toxin elimination, and promotes the natural healing and cleansing processes of the skin, contributing to the growing global demand.

Market Trends Illuminating Growth:

The burgeoning demand for night creams can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on personal grooming and physical appearance. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation and air pollutants results in oxidative stress on the skin, spurring the use of night creams to counter environmental damage. These products not only hydrate and soothe the skin but also restore elasticity, tone facial muscles, combat acne, pimples, and zits, and reduce dullness and dark spots. The rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of night creams is further propelling market growth.

Additionally, the availability of night creams containing retinol, a vitamin A derivative known for diminishing hyperpigmentation and refining skin texture and tone, contributes to market expansion. Aggressive promotional campaigns by leading players and the influential role of social media in endorsing personal care products also drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The global night creams market report includes an analysis of key trends within each sub-segment, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product type, distribution channel, price, and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Moisturizing Cream Anti-aging Cream Skin Whitening Cream

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Retail Pharmacies Convenience Stores Online Stores

Breakup by Price:

Premium Mass

Breakup by Application:

Male Female Unisex

Key Regional Markets:

The market encompasses various regions, including:

North America:

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America:

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the night creams industry features prominent players such as Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Derma E (Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Guerlain (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton), Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Company Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and VLCC Health Care Limited.

