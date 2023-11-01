Revolutionizing Interior Design: Report Reveals the Impact of Technology and Rapid Urbanization on the $7.6 Billion Interior Design Software Market

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interior Design Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interior design software market witnessed substantial growth in 2022, with a market size reaching US$ 4.6 Billion. According to leading industry analysts, the market is poised for further expansion, with a projected growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a staggering US$ 7.6 Billion.

Interior Design Software: Revolutionizing the Industry

Interior design software, a crucial tool for architects, engineers, and contractors, plays a pivotal role in designing and creating building plans and layouts. It empowers professionals to assess interior quality early in the design process, facilitating the placement of floor plans, furniture, and interior decor in a realistic three-dimensional (3D) environment. The software aids in error reduction, time management, and detecting disparities between proposed designs and the actual building, minimizing the need for costly remodeling.

Market Trends Driving Growth:

The global interior design software market is witnessing a surge in the residential sector, driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies. This trend is boosting demand for cost-effective designs in kitchens, living rooms, and wardrobes.

Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), are enhancing the software's capabilities, providing realistic graphics and quick rendering services. Additionally, the growing need to reduce costs, enhance productivity, and minimize paperwork is further propelling market growth. The demand for virtual walkthroughs and government initiatives promoting smart infrastructure are also contributing to market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The global interior design software market report provides a detailed analysis of key trends within each sub-segment, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. Market segmentation is based on application and end user.

Breakup by Application:

Individual Enterprise

Breakup by End User:

Residential Sector Non-Residential Sector

Key Regional Markets:

The market spans various regions, including:

North America:

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America:

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the interior design software industry features prominent players like Asynth, Autodesk Inc., BeLight Software Ltd, Chief Architect Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Home Hardware Stores Limited, Infurnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC, and Trimble Inc.

