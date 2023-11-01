DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2023 £34.56m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2023 £34.56m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,608,486

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 October 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 74.15p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 73.79p

Ordinary share price 57.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (22.12%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/10/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.27%

2 Volex Plc 8.34%

3 OnTheMarket plc 7.71%

4 Centaur Media Plc 7.17%

5 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.79%

6 Journeo plc 6.53%

7 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 6.42%

8 Hargreaves Services Plc 5.92%

9 Synectics Plc 5.56%

10 Equals Group Plc 5.31%

11 National World Plc 5.14%

12 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 4.93%

13 Cash and other net current assets 4.26%

14 Inspecs Group plc 3.75%

15 Theworks.co.uk Plc 3.17%

16 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.40%

17 DigitalBox plc 2.33%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.65%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.35%