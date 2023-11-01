DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2023£34.56m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2023£34.56m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 October 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*74.15p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*73.79p
  
Ordinary share price 57.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(22.12%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/10/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.27%
2Volex Plc8.34%
3OnTheMarket plc7.71%
4Centaur Media Plc7.17%
5Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.79%
6Journeo plc6.53%
7Flowtech Fluidpower Plc6.42%
8Hargreaves Services Plc 5.92%
9Synectics Plc5.56%
10Equals Group Plc5.31%
11National World Plc5.14%
12Ramsdens Holdings Plc4.93%
13Cash and other net current assets4.26%
14Inspecs Group plc3.75%
15Theworks.co.uk Plc3.17%
16Tactus Holdings Limited2.40%
17DigitalBox plc2.33%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.65%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.35%
 Total100.00%