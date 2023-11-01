DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2023
|£34.56m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2023
|£34.56m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 October 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|74.15p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|73.79p
|Ordinary share price
|57.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(22.12%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/10/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.27%
|2
|Volex Plc
|8.34%
|3
|OnTheMarket plc
|7.71%
|4
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.17%
|5
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.79%
|6
|Journeo plc
|6.53%
|7
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|6.42%
|8
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|5.92%
|9
|Synectics Plc
|5.56%
|10
|Equals Group Plc
|5.31%
|11
|National World Plc
|5.14%
|12
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|4.93%
|13
|Cash and other net current assets
|4.26%
|14
|Inspecs Group plc
|3.75%
|15
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|3.17%
|16
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.40%
|17
|DigitalBox plc
|2.33%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.65%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.35%
|Total
|100.00%