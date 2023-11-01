Global Vertiports Market to Explode at 82.1% CAGR: Lucrative Trends and Business Opportunities Unveiled

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vertiports Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global vertiports market is on a trajectory to impressive growth, estimated to surge from $0.4 billion to a staggering $10.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 82.1% over the same period. The accelerating demand for advanced air mobility and enticing opportunities for infrastructure providers are the driving forces behind this remarkable ascent. However, challenges stemming from the limited availability of suitable locations and high initial investments cast a shadow on the market's otherwise promising future.

Regional Vertiports: A Rising Solution to Advanced Air Mobility

Regional vertiports are set to claim the second-largest share in the vertiports market in 2023. These hubs represent an innovative response to the growing demand for advanced air mobility and aim to provide convenient and integrated transportation services. Collaborations with ride-sharing and on-demand mobility platforms are strengthening connectivity and bolstering the growth of regional vertiports. Furthermore, the infusion of private sector interest and investments is not only fostering economic growth but also generating job opportunities and enhancing emergency response capabilities.

Ground-based Vertiports: A Cost-Effective Advancement

The ground-based segment is projected to secure the second-largest share in the vertiports market in 2023. Ground-based vertiports, a component of advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure, are gaining prominence for their practicality. Situated on the ground, these vertiports are easier to integrate into existing transportation networks and boast a more cost-effective setup and operation. The suitability of locations for advanced air mobility, considering factors like city size, traffic volume, and local infrastructure, is propelling the growth of ground-based vertiports.

Charging Stations: Powering the Future of Vertiports

Charging stations are anticipated to claim the second-largest share within the solution segment of the vertiports market in 2023. These stations play a pivotal role in the infrastructure by swiftly and effectively charging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, ensuring continuous passenger movement. Vertiports are responding to the surging demand by installing more charging stations, equipped with high-capacity charging units strategically placed to minimize downtime and maintain seamless operations. The increasing fleet of eVTOL aircraft is driving the growth of charging station infrastructure in the vertiports market.

Europe: Emerging as a Strong Player in the Vertiports Market

Europe is projected to secure the second-largest share in the vertiports market in 2023. This European region encompasses countries such as the UK, Russia, France, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland. Recent years have witnessed significant growth in vertiports across Europe, largely driven by the active support of government agencies like the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in vertiport design. Collaborations between advanced air mobility aircraft manufacturers and urban planning authorities are further propelling the growth of the vertiports market in the European region.

Research Coverage: In-Depth Analysis of Vertiports Market

The market study delves into various segments and subsegments of the vertiports market, aiming to estimate its size and growth potential across different dimensions such as type, location, topology, landscape, solution, and region. In addition, it includes a comprehensive competitive analysis of major players in the market. This analysis encompasses their company profiles, key product observations, recent developments, and market strategies, ensuring a thorough understanding of the competitive landscape.

Notable Players in the Vertiports Market

Several key players are shaping the vertiports market, contributing to its rapid expansion. Prominent among them are Groupe ADP (France), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Volatus Infrastructure LLC (US), Skyways (US), Lilium Aviation GmbH (Germany), Ehang (China), Varon Vehicles Corporation (US), and Urban-Air Port Ltd (UK).

Premium Insights

Increased Demand for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to Drive Market Growth

Landing Pads Projected to Dominate the Market in 2023

Vertipads to Record the Highest Growth from to 2030

UK Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Advanced Air Mobility Growing Technological Advancements to Develop Vertiports Smart City Initiatives

Restraints High Initial Investment Limited Availability of Suitable Sites

Opportunities Growing Opportunities for Infrastructure Providers Leveraging Intermodal Connectivity Potential to Create Sustainable Vertiports Opportunity for Software and Data Solution Providers

Challenges Lack of Skilled Labor Limited Regulatory Framework



Use Case Analysis

Vertiport Automation System for Ground Operations

Sustainable Vertiports

