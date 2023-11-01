Biodiesel Filter Market Growth and Analysis By 2032, DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The global Biodiesel Filter Market is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Biodiesel is an alternative to conventional diesel from vegetable oils, animal fats, grease, and plant sources such as soybean and sunflower. This fuel is used as blends in various automotive, industries, and marine applications. The growing need to increase biodiesel efficiency and protect the components of the fuel system are major factors driving the biodiesel filter market growth.

The various benefits of biodiesel lead to its growing energy requirement usage and market growth. Production of biodiesel is more energy efficient as compared to traditional fossil fuels. It is made from renewable resources, including vegetable oils and animal fats. Research by the University of Idaho and the U.S. Department of Agriculture concluded that every unit of energy consumed to produce biodiesel generated four and a half units of energy in return. As it degrades more quickly than diesel fuel, it lessens the effect of biofuel spillage on the environment. Thus, biodiesel manufacturing is increasing to reduce carbon emissions. Biodiesel filtration is necessary to reduce and remove impurities to increase the quality of produced goods.

Segmentation Overview:

The global biodiesel filter market has been segmented into type, material, application, and region. The paper segment accounted for a major share of the biodiesel filter market in 2022. This type of filter is an economical alternative compared to other filter types. These filters capture finer particles, due to which they are most commonly used. North America held the largest share of the biodiesel filter market in 2022. This can be attributed to the various environmental regulations to reduce carbon emissions in this region.

Biodiesel Filter Market Report Highlights:

The global biodiesel filter market growth is anticipated at a positive CAGR by 2032.

Government initiatives and emission regulations are promoting the adoption of biodiesel as a fuel, thereby driving the growth of the biodiesel filter market.

Based on material, the market segmentation includes metal, paper, plastic, and glass.

Based on the application channel, the market is further segmented into marine, oil and gas, automotive, and chemicals.

Some prominent players in the biodiesel market report include Micfil UltraFine Filters GmbH, Piusi S.p.A., Schroeder Industries, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (Baldwin Filters), HYDAC International GmbH, Cim-Tek, Clean Liquid Systems, and JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2022, India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also amended the National Policy on Biofuels with a proposed goal of 5% blend of biodiesel in diesel by 2030. These initiatives led to a worldwide surge in biodiesel demand, contributing to the biodiesel filtration market.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2021, emissions caused due to diesel fuel in the transportation sector accounted for 472 million metric tons of CO2. Using biodiesel can reduce this emission as a part of a sustainable strategy.

Biodiesel Filter Market Segmentation:

By Type: In-line filter, spin-on filter, others.

By Material: Metal, paper, plastic, glass.

By Application: Marine, oil & gas, automotive, chemicals, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

