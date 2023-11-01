Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market Outlook to 2028: Online Pharmacies and Trauma Injuries Propel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Adherent Wraps Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis by Type and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-adherent wraps market is on a growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from US$ 295.14 million in 2022 to US$ 404.11 million by 2028, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period.

The burgeoning e-commerce industry has significantly contributed to the growth of the self-adherent wraps market. Consumers increasingly turn to online pharmacies to purchase medical products due to their convenience, competitive pricing, swift delivery, and various incentives such as discounts, loyalty programs, and cashback offers. Online pharmacies provide a hassle-free solution, particularly for older adults, physically challenged individuals, and busy professionals who can swiftly order medicines and medical products without the need to visit local stores. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the growth of online pharmacies, offering consumers a safe and accessible option for acquiring healthcare products, including self-adherent wraps.

Regional Market Dynamics

In 2021, Europe held the largest share of global revenue in the self-adherent wraps market, while North America is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. North America's growth is driven by increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, bolstered by favorable government policies and frameworks. Trauma-related injuries and surgical procedures have heightened the demand for self-adherent wraps in the region. Notably, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates a substantial rise in fatal work injuries from 2020 to 2021, with an 8.9% increase. Moreover, the presence of major self-adherent wraps manufacturers, including 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, Primed Medical Products Inc, and others, further contributes to the market's expansion in North America.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the global self-adherent wraps market include 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, PRIMED Medical Products Inc, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc, Walgreens Co, Dynarex Corp, Milliken & Co, Medline Industries LP, Essity AB, Steroplast Healthcare Ltd, and Performance Health Holding Inc. These market leaders consistently focus on strategic initiatives such as research and development, mergers and acquisitions, expansion, and the introduction of innovative products to maintain a competitive edge and offer high-quality solutions to consumers.

In conclusion, the global self-adherent wraps market is thriving, driven by the convergence of e-commerce trends and the healthcare sector's increasing reliance on online pharmacies. North America is poised for substantial growth, fueled by robust healthcare infrastructure, government support, and the rising incidence of traumatic injuries. Leading market players continue to innovate, ensuring the market's continued expansion and the availability of advanced self-adherent wrap solutions. For comprehensive insights and detailed analysis, the full market report is recommended.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $295.14 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $404.11 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

4. Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Self-Adherent Wraps - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market Overview

6.2 Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

6.3 Market Positioning - Self-Adherent Wraps Market Players

7. Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market, By Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Sterile

7.4 Non-Sterile

8. Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market Analysis - By End Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market, By End Use (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Specialty Clinics

8.5 Household Healthcare

8.6 Others

9. Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Self-Adherent Wraps Market

9.3 Europe: Self-Adherent Wraps Market

9.4 Asia Pacific: Self-Adherent Wraps Market

9.5 Middle East and Africa: Self-Adherent Wraps Market

9.6 South & Central America: Self-Adherent Wraps Market

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Self-Adherent Wraps Market

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles

11.1 3M Co.

11.2 Cardinal Health Inc.

11.3 PRIMED Medical Products Inc.

11.4 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

11.5 Walgreens Co.

11.6 Dynarex Corp.

11.7 Milliken & Co.

11.8 Medline Industries L.P.

11.9 Essity AB

11.10 Steroplast Healthcare Ltd.

11.11 Performance Health Holding Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qs9hkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment