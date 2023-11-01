DocNetwork Announces Strategic Partnership with TrackMy Solutions for Enhanced Immunization Records Retrieval

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocNetwork announced today a new partnership with TrackMy Solutions, a leader in immunization compliance. The integration enables CampDoc and SchoolDoc users to quickly retrieve their immunization records, as a part of care coordination, through TrackMy’s nationwide clinical network.



By automating immunization compliance across state lines, the integration will reduce the time staff, parents, campers, and students traditionally spend on manual record procurement and verification.

“Integrating TrackMy Solution’s verification engine with our Electronic Health Records solution enriches health management for camps and schools," said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of DocNetwork. “The ability to quickly execute a search for immunization records gives peace of mind to families that the camps and schools their children attend have the most accurate and up-to-date information in order to prevent outbreaks of vaccine preventable illnesses."

"Utilizing the TrackMy platform not only saves time and resources, but also improves overall experiences for parents, students, and administrators, ensuring smoother regulatory compliance," added Jeremy Elias, Founder and CEO of TrackMy Solutions. "It enables staff to allocate more time towards prioritizing quality care for campers and students."

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home, and trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally. Camps and schools should visit www.campdoc.com or www.schooldoc.com for more information.

About DocNetwork

DocNetwork is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in camps, schools and businesses. A collaborative effort between doctors, nurses, camp and school directors, and business owners, DocNetwork helps organizations manage health forms, allergies, medications, and illness and injury tracking. DocNetwork also offers online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, emergency text message alerts, check-in and attendance, and COVID-19 screening tools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com, www.schooldoc.com or call 734-619-8300.

About TrackMy® Solutions

TrackMy is a SaaS healthcare IT company based out of Lenexa, Kansas. The company's primary focus is simplifying health data access to drive streamlined compliance. TrackMy offers several solutions to the healthcare, education, and private employer industry, including VeriVax – an industry-only true vaccine verification program and is committed to be an active-listening and learning company for our clients to constantly deliver valuable partnerships.

Tel: 816-839-5610. E-Mail: info@trackmysolutions.us.

