ARK: Survival Ascended Races to #1 Selling Game on Steam within First 24-hours of Launch

Within five days of launch ARK Survival Ascended is among the top 8 most popular and played games on Steam.



Exhibiting an all-time concurrent player peak at 98K within five days of launch.

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment announced today the newly released ARK: Survival Ascended was the #1 top selling game on Steam on launch day, October 25th.

This latest installment of the ARK franchise has completely recreated and redesigned the artwork and worlds of ARK to take advantage of the latest in video game technology, Unreal Engine 5.

What are the players doing outside the world of ARK?

It watched over 5.6 million minutes of ARK Survival Ascended on Twitch during launch day – this equates to nearly 3,910 days or 10.7 years.

ARK Survival Ascended was ranked #1 top live games on YouTube gaming on launch day.

Was among the top 6 games on Twitch generating 129K concurrent viewers on launch day.



“On behalf of Snail and our incredible partners at Studio Wildcard, I want to say thank you to the community, and millions of new and old Survivors from around the world, who are and will be immersing yourselves in this new dinosaur survival experience. ARK Survival Ascended is the result of passionate teams working together to bring Unreal Engine 5 technology to the mythical world of ARK. We are excited for ARK Survival Ascended to be released on consoles and are committed to ensuring ARK Survival Ascended continues to usher in a new era of innovation and creativity especially in the cross-platform modding systems.” Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, Inc.

