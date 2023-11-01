Stingray Partners with Air Transat to Elevate Inflight Entertainment

MONTREAL, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced a new partnership with Air Transat, a leading travel brand and the recipient of the World’s Best Leisure Airline award at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. This alliance will provide passengers with an enhanced inflight entertainment experience on Air Transat flights globally.

Travellers will have access to a diverse selection of Stingray Music channels, including Hit List, Hot Country, Kids’ Stuff, and TikTok Radio. Destination-themed channels such as Breezy Yacht Rock, Suntan Reggae, and Today’s Hot Tracks: Latin will also be featured, ensuring a rich and varied listening experience for all. Moreover, passengers will have access to Qello Concerts, a unique service that brings full-length concerts onboard, allowing them to enjoy performances from their favourite artists while in the air.

For those seeking a more serene travel experience, Stingray offers a selection of ten audio channels, providing a spectrum of options from focus-enhancing classical music to the soothing melodies of a solo piano and calming meditations. Podcasts, spanning a diverse array of topics from health and wellness to personal development, are also available, offering enriching spoken content for those who prefer an auditory learning experience. Additionally, Stingray Naturescape will captivate viewers with its slow TV-style content, showcasing awe-inspiring landscapes from around the world, such as Costa Rica's crystal-clear waters, lush valleys, and majestic waterfalls. ZenLIFE further augments the in-flight experience by offering relaxation videos, inviting passengers to partake in meditation, focus, and sleep-enhancing activities, all designed to facilitate a natural transition into a relaxed state during their flight.

"We are excited to collaborate with Air Transat, a company that aligns with our dedication to delivering premium experiences," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "This partnership not only amplifies inflight entertainment with our diverse range of music channels, live concerts, and relaxation videos, but it also expands Stingray's brand exposure on a global scale. We are proud to bring our premium content to Air Transat's passengers, transforming their travel experience by catering to their individual entertainment preferences."

"We are thrilled to partner with Stingray, another Montreal-based company, as this collaboration represents a significant step in our commitment to enhancing the in-flight experience for our passengers,” said Miguel Teixeira, Vice President, In-Flight Services and Customer Experience of Air Transat. “Through this partnership, we aim to enrich and diversify our in-flight entertainment options, with an audio and video offering that immerses travellers in the culture of their upcoming destination."



These enhanced entertainment services are now available on all Air Transat flights worldwide. The content will be regularly updated to ensure a fresh and engaging experience for passengers.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com



About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal over 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean and the East and West coasts of the U.S. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com