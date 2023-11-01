AdQuick Bolsters Advertising Offering; Partners with TransUnion to Drive Meaningful Outcomes with Out-of-Home Advertising

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced a partnership between its marketing solutions business, TruAudience® , and AdQuick , a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform. The partnership enhances AdQuick’s offerings by integrating with TruAudience’s consumer insights platform and curated audience taxonomy to enable advertisers to plan, execute and buy OOH as part of holistic, omnichannel campaigns.



TransUnion’s identity-based consumer insights and audiences will now give AdQuick customers access to:

Audience-Based Planning: Utilizing the TruAudience consumer insights modules purpose-built for digital out of home planners, AdQuick’s advertisers can plan their OOH investments alongside all other channels, including Connected TV, Display and Video.





Utilizing the TruAudience consumer insights modules purpose-built for digital out of home planners, AdQuick’s advertisers can plan their OOH investments alongside all other channels, including Connected TV, Display and Video. Audience Data for Campaign Planning and Execution: AdQuick’s platform offers the ability for clients to access TruAudience’s taxonomy as well as additional third-party audiences from AdQuick’s third-party data marketplace.





“OOH has mass reach, is brand safe, and is highly viewable. But historically it’s been planned, executed, and measured separately from other channels, which has resulted in brands chronically underinvesting in OOH. Our partnership with TransUnion will showcase the important role that OOH plays in driving outcomes, and help shift more advertiser dollars to OOH tactics,” said Jason Kunkel-de Cesero, Vice President, Demand & Analytics Partnerships, AdQuick.

TruAudience, TransUnion’s marketing solutions business, transforms marketing and media effectiveness with an end-to-end solution suite integrating identity resolution and enrichment, consumer and media insights, data onboarding, omnichannel targeting, marketing mix modeling, and marketing attribution for brands, agencies, publishers, and technology providers.

“As the media ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented, marketers must maximize their targeted audience reach with optimal frequency, and OOH is an underutilized channel in achieving those goals,” said Julie Clark, SVP, Media & Entertainment, at TransUnion. “We’re excited to provide the insights and audiences to help AdQuick clients utilize OOH to its fullest extent as a meaningful part of their omnichannel performance marketing plans.”

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

