The Dickey Foundation Donates in Texas and Montana this November

Dallas, TX, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , will provide grants to first responder teams in Texas and Montana this month.

Their first stop will be on Wednesday, November 1st at 11:30 a.m. at the Celina Fire Department located at 1413 S. Preston Rd. Celina, TX. During this visit the Foundation will present the department with a grant of $10,000 to outfit their department’s medics with protective armor and the necessary tools to enter an active shooter situation to provide rapid care and treatment.

The Dickey Foundation’s next stop will be in Butte, Montana on November 7th at 11:30 a.m., providing the Butte Silverbow Sheriff’s Department located at 2800 Harrison Avenue, Butte, MT 59701, with a grant of $7,500. This donation will be used to provide ballistic helmet communication systems for tactical team members to increase both their safety and the safety of the community.

“The Dickey Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to offer support and equipment for additional safety to the first responders of the Celina and Butte communities,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We look forward to continuing the mission of helping those who protect and serve every day.”

To date, The Dickey Foundation has donated over $750,000 in grants to local community first responder teams.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit guests can contribute to helping support their local first responders with a portion of every Big Yellow Cup purchase going towards these grants and The Dickey Foundation. Guests also have the option to donate an additional $1.00 donation at the time of their purchase.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

