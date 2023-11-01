Super League Granted New Patent Allowance Related to AI Optimization of Live Streaming Content; Company Remains at the Forefront of Technical Innovation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Enterprises (Nasdaq: SLE), a leading publisher of experiences across the world’s largest immersive platforms, announced today the extension of its intellectual property portfolio, following the issuance of its latest patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to AI-driven optimization of live streaming content. Specifically, the company’s newest patent pertains to the production and intelligent prioritization of simultaneous perspectives within virtual environments, especially video games, for the purpose of creating compelling experiences and content.



“Producing compelling content related to virtual experiences remains a core competency of Super League, and this new patent allows us to further distinguish ourselves by increasing the quality of results while also greatly improving the efficiency of production. We remain fully committed to continued innovation and our stated mission to provide best-in-class immersive and interactive content experiences across the web and metaverse,” says David Steigelfest, Super League co-founder and Chief Platform Officer.

Super League's creative studio is a vibrant contributor to the company's business, leading the way in video content production for dynamic brand activations rooted in immersive platforms. Notable productions include live stream broadcasts for MTV's popular program “Wild 'N Out” inside Minehut, Super League’s thriving Minecraft community, as well as hosting a live broadcast of the Charli XCX concert, a foundational piece of the Samsung Superstar Galaxy Roblox experience. In addition, for the last three years, Super League has produced monthly world-wide esports events for Top Golf's live WGT Golf series. Top brands and event producers continue to leverage the company’s robust cloud production capabilities, including the real-time video collaboration tool Super View .

This patent application grows Super League’s already substantial patent portfolio, which encompasses a multitude of innovations including those related to AI, custom visualization, audience targeting and more.

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world's largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League's innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create.

