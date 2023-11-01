Michaels Officially Launches MakerPlace by Michaels

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, the best place for all things creative, today announced the official launch of MakerPlace by Michaels, the only online marketplace offering handmade goods, artist-led classes, how-to guides, and access to Michaels’ assortment of supplies and componentry all through one platform. The launch follows a successful three-month beta test to optimize the experience for shoppers and sellers alike.



When visiting MakerPlace, U.S.-based customers can browse dozens of categories of handmade goods and treasures – including jewelry, home décor, art, accessories, crafting arts, bath and beauty, and clothing – and learn or refine skills to bring their own creative ideas to life through maker-led classes and how-to’s. At launch, MakerPlace sellers have listed hundreds of thousands of SKUs alongside classes and how-to's for beginners, hobbyists, and aspiring professionals.

“The launch of MakerPlace by Michaels deepens our ability to support customers in all of their creative pursuits, whether that be learning new skills, discovering handmade goods, or growing their own handmade business,” said Ashley Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at Michaels. “MakerPlace provides a new way to buy and sell unique handmade art, gifts, goods and classes while empowering our customers to directly support or become handmade sellers themselves.”

With free product listings and low referral fees, MakerPlace aims to lower the barrier to entry and help artists and makers earn more on every sale. Sellers also have extra ways to earn on MakerPlace by hosting virtual classes and posting how-to guides with supplies lists that earn commission when materials are purchased on Michaels.com. MakerPlace offers sellers the option of Basic and Professional membership tiers, as well as multiple shipping options, to provide flexibility and choice. MakerPlace sellers will also benefit from discounts on Michaels products and support from Michaels marketing to reach the company’s highly engaged customer base.

“Our research found that nearly three in four makers believe there’s a void in the online marketplace landscape today, and that existing platforms come with pain points like high upfront costs, increasing fees for product listings and competition with an overflow of mass-produced goods,” said Heather Bennett, EVP of Marketing and Ecommerce at Michaels. “MakerPlace by Michaels was designed in direct response to these challenges with the goal of helping handmade artists and makers succeed. We are so grateful to all the MakerPlace sellers who registered early to participate in our beta and look forward to continuing to support them in the years to come.”

MakerPlace was created using feedback from makers and artists to inform key launch and roadmap features. With a long-term vision to provide an exceptional shopping experience that helps handmade artists and makers succeed, updates will continue to roll out to further enhance the platform’s functionality and user experience.

To learn more about MakerPlace, or to set up a storefront or shop, visit Michaels.com/MakerPlace.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc, our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity. As the leading creative destination in North America, we operate over 1,290 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise, and MakerPlace by Michaels, a dedicated handmade goods marketplace. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

