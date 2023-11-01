RBC International, Corp. Unveils Major Initiatives in Natural Health, Fitness, and Athletic Training Sectors

Under the Leadership of Industry Pioneer & CEO Tim McGraw, the Mission-Driven Holding Company Aims to Redefine the Wellness Landscape

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RBC International, Corp. (“Rare Breed Companies”), a purpose-driven holding company which operates and invests in the natural health, fitness, media, and athletic training sectors, announced today the launch of its new corporate website, RareBreedCompanies.com. This development comes as the Company prepares for a series of acquisitions and subsidiary launches in the months ahead.

Rare Breed Companies is spearheaded by a team of seasoned professionals from the natural health, fitness, and regulated cannabis industries. They not only produce but also use their products daily, attesting firsthand to the safety, efficacy, and life-changing potential of natural therapies and supplements.

At the helm of the company is Tim McGraw, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO, who has been a prolific entrepreneur for over two decades. In the past 11 years, he has dedicated himself to acquiring, developing, and managing cannabis and natural health brands across 11 states and four countries. Tim has been a consumer of and advocate for natural therapies (including cannabis and mushrooms) for over 20 years, while being an athlete, fitness enthusiast, and dedicated single father of two athletes.

“For the past 11 years, I have watched with increasing frustration as corporatization has forced out the passion and principles that once defined the natural health and cannabis industries,” McGraw said. “In their place, a disconnection from consumers and a drop in product quality have become the standard. Rare Breed Companies was founded to meet the need for a trusted, nationally respected natural health and fitness company that truly walks the talk and puts consumers first. We refuse to conform to the status quo.”

Since 2012, McGraw has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis and named an Industry Trailblazer by High Times Magazine. His leadership has earned him features in dozens of publications and appearances on major networks such as NBC, CBS, and FOX.

In alignment with its strategic communications plan and expanding national footprint, Rare Breed Companies has enhanced its online presence to more accurately reflect its core values and to keep the public informed about national and international expansions within its family of companies.

“RBC’s portfolio companies are disruptive because they prioritize quality, culture, and science,” McGraw adds. “Our customers are more than just data points; they are enlightened, discerning individuals who demand quality and authenticity. Rare Breed shatters the 'burnout' or 'lazy hippie' stereotypes perpetuated by out-of-touch corporate brands. We are enlightened individuals—athletes, executives, creators, warriors, free thinkers, fighters, parents, mentors, leaders, doers, and pioneers—and our principles are non-negotiable.”

About RBC International, Corp.

We are a team of natural health, regulated cannabis and athletic training industry veterans passionate about healthy living, athletics, independent thinking and a preference for natural occurring compounds.

Guided by a steadfast dedication to customers, quality, and science, Rare Breed Companies continues to forge unparalleled advancements within the wellness sector, creating value for both consumers and shareholders. For more information about Rare Breed Companies, visit rarebreedcompanies.com.

