Lifequest Subsidiary Receives an Order for 200,000 Liters Per Day Biopipe Sludge-Free Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (OTCMARKETS: LQWC) is focused on the circular economy of water. We offer innovative, decentralized, and scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies to municipalities, institutions and industrial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biopipe Global, the Company is engaged in industrial (ETP) and sewage wastewater treatment (STP) markets.

Enes Kutluca, the CEO of Lifequest subsidiary, Biopipe Global, stated that, “This is the first order from our newest channel partner and upon successful installation and commissioning of this plant, we are expecting the customer to place additional orders. Biopipe stands out against competition in terms of space and energy savings, no odor, no sludge and quality of treated wastewater. The small footprint of the Biopipe STP allowed the institutional client to optimize the available space and not pursue other systems that have high operating costs and complexity. We expect to deliver the plant before the end of the year.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Biopipe has developed a 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The Abrimix ETP solution available through our joint venture is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) and other onsite industrial wastewater treatment systems.

