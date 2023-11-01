Dairy Stabilizers Market to Reach US$ 122.2 Million at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Dairy Stabilizers Market is expected to reach a valuation of US $122.2 Mn by late 2032 while climbing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Dairy stabilizers are special ingredients used in the dairy industry to improve the texture and quality of products like yogurt, ice cream, and cheese. They make sure the products stay smooth and creamy, prevent separation of ingredients, and help extend their shelf life. Stabilizers also ensure that each batch of dairy products is consistent in quality, which is important for brand trust. Compared to other methods, stabilizers are often more cost-effective and can be customized for different types of dairy products.

Key Segments of Dairy Stabilizers Industry Research Report

By Type By End Use By Region Natural Gums

Pectin

Agar

Starch

Gelatin Cheese

Frozen Dairy Products

Cream

Yogurt

Beverages North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



The growth of the dairy stabilizers market is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in dairy products. Consumers are seeking products with fewer artificial additives, prompting manufacturers to invest in research and development of stabilizers derived from natural sources.

However, the prices of crucial ingredients like gums, pectin, and emulsifiers can greatly impact production costs for manufacturers. When these prices go up, it costs more to make dairy products, potentially reducing profits. Keeping the same texture and taste in products from batch to batch, especially in large-scale production, can be tough. This is because the composition of milk and how it's processed can vary.

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, the North American market held a share of ~18% due to increasing disposable income and a rising demand for dairy products in the region. Moreover, North America currently occupies the second-largest market share.

In 2022, Europe held a substantial 23.5% share of the global market. This was driven by a surging demand for dairy stabilizers across a wide range of applications, including dairy and confectionery products.

Market share of the top 3 countries is expected to be around 26.4%.

The increasing demand for dairy products with extended shelf-life and improved texture, growing consumption of processed and convenience dairy items, and rising awareness among manufacturers about the benefits of stabilizers in dairy processing are the key factors shaping the market growth- Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

In this fiercely competitive market, as customer preferences evolve towards a greater concern for chemical ingredients, businesses are prioritizing the introduction of fresh clean-label products. Key industry leaders in this endeavor encompass TIC Gums, Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson, Palsgaard, Tate & Lyle, International Food Products Company (IFPC), and Blendhub Corp.

Fiberstar Inc. has recently unveiled Citri-Fi 125, a natural citrus fiber with notable stabilizing and emulsifying properties. This component finds applications in the meat, bakery, and dairy sectors.

Many prominent companies are focusing on the development of enhanced dairy stabilizers tailored for specific applications, aiming to ensure product stability while introducing desirable attributes.

In response to evolving consumer buying patterns, which now prioritize reduced chemical content, businesses are placing greater importance on launching new clean label products. This shift has led to an expansion of the dairy stabilizers market into the realm of clean label products, incorporating novel ingredients.

A growing number of individuals are embracing the trend of healthy eating by reducing their consumption of meat and poultry products. On a global scale, scientists and manufacturers are striving to enhance the effectiveness of dairy stabilizers.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 122.2 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Winning strategies

To succeed in the market, it's smart to focus on creating stabilizers specifically designed for plant-based alternatives like nut milk and vegan cheeses. These products have unique properties, and tailoring stabilizers to suit them ensures they have the right texture and quality.

It's imperative for leading companies to create stabilizers that match the tastes and preferences of specific regions. This means considering local traditions, like the types of dairy products and cooking styles that are popular in that area.

A wise strategy is to create stabilizers specially designed for infant formula and pediatric nutrition products. This ensures safe and reliable formulations for the youngest consumers. These stabilizers are crucial for maintaining the quality of these products over time.

