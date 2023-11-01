Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size To Grow USD 136.49 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 25.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market size is To Grow from USD 13.75 Billion in 2022 to USD 136.49 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) integrates AI technologies into mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. It enables devices to understand, interpret, and respond to user interactions and data with enhanced intelligence. Mobile AI includes voice recognition, natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning algorithms optimized for mobile platforms. It offers personalized user experiences, smart recommendations, virtual assistants, and advanced image recognition capabilities. Mobile AI also drives emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) on portable devices. Its continuous evolution promises to revolutionize industries, improve productivity, and redefine the way we interact with mobile devices and the world around us.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Node (7 nm, 10 nm, 20-28 nm, and Others), By Application (Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Automobile, Robotics, AR/VR, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The 7 nm segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.6% during the forecast period

Based on the technology node, the global mobile artificial intelligence market is segmented into 7 nm, 10 nm, 20-28 nm, and others. The 7 nm technology node is experiencing significant growth and is considered the fastest-growing segment in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to its ability to provide even higher transistor density and improved performance compared to the previous technology nodes. The smaller size of transistors in the 7 nm node enables mobile devices to handle complex AI workloads more efficiently, resulting in faster processing speeds, enhanced AI capabilities, and improved power efficiency. The 7 nm technology node is driving the development of advanced mobile AI applications and supporting emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and machine learning on portable devices, further fueling its growth in the market.

The AR/VR segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.7% during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global mobile artificial intelligence market is segmented into smartphones, cameras, drones, automobile, robotics, AR/VR, and others. The Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption and integration of AR and VR technologies into mobile devices. AR/VR applications require powerful AI algorithms to deliver immersive and interactive experiences, including object recognition, spatial mapping, and gesture recognition. The combination of AI and AR/VR enables advanced features such as virtual try-on, real-time information overlays, and interactive gaming experiences. The growing demand for AR/VR applications in various industries, including gaming, entertainment, e-commerce, and education, is driving the expansion of the AR/VR segment in the mobile AI market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 26.2% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a massive population and a rapidly expanding middle class, leading to increased smartphone adoption and usage. There is a growing demand for AI-powered mobile applications and services, driven by the rise of e-commerce, digital payments, and the integration of AI in various industries. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant investments in AI research and development, with governments and tech companies driving initiatives to foster AI innovation. Additionally, the presence of emerging economies like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries provides vast untapped market potential for mobile AI technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global mobile artificial intelligence market include Qualcomm Inc., Nvidia, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Huawei, Google LLC, Mediatek, Samsung, Cerebras Systems, Graphcore, Cambricon Technology, Shanghai Thinkforce Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Deephi Tech, Sambanova Systems, Thinci, Kneron and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which provides premium experiences exclusive to the Snapdragon 7-series. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2's excellent CPU and GPU capabilities enable 4K HDR videography, low-light photography, rapid, uninterrupted gaming, AI-enhanced experiences, and speedy 5G and Wi-Fi networking, all of which are enhancing sector development.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global mobile artificial intelligence market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology Node

7 nm

10 nm

20-28 nm

Others

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market, By Application

Smartphones

Cameras

Drones

Automobile

Robotics

AR/VR

Others

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



