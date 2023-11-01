Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Featuring Sanofi, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, and Many Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral vector manufacturing market is expected to grow from $4.83 billion in 2022 to $5.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The market is expected to reach $11.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%.







The increase in the prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the viral vector manufacturing market going forward. For instance, in May 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized health agency, compared to 245 million cases in 2020, there were 247 million cases of malaria in 2021. Furthermore, in June 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,603,844 new cancer cases and 602,347 cancer-related deaths in the US in 2020. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is driving the growth of the viral vector manufacturing market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the viral vector manufacturing market. Major companies operating in the viral vector manufacturing market are introducing product innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2022, Merck KGaA, a German-based science and technology company, launched the VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform. One of the first Contract development and manufacturing organizations and technology creators to offer an entire viral vector manufacturing package, including AAV, Lentiviral, CDMO, CTO, and process development. With the help of this innovative platform, biopharmaceutical businesses may shorten the time and expense of process development while accelerating the time to clinical manufacture



North America was the largest region in the viral vector manufacturing market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in viral vector manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the viral vector manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.



In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a US-based supplier of software, services, analytical tools, reagents and consumables, and medical equipment, acquired Henogen S.A. for $874.5 million. With this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. aims to increase its capacity for cell and gene therapies and vaccines worldwide. Henogen S.A. is a Belgium-based biomanufacturing company that manufactures viral vectors.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global

