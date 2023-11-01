Pixalate’s Q3 2023 Global CTV Device Market Share Report: Roku Leads in North America at 53%, Samsung TV No. 1 in Asia-Pacific at 20%

London, UK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2023 Global CTV Device Market Share Report.

Pixalate conducted a thorough review of over five billion global open programmatic advertising transactions across almost 50k CTV apps in Q3 2023 to compile this research, which breaks down CTV device market share by global region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM).

Key Findings: CTV Device Market Share in Q3 2023

North America: Roku leads with 53% market share, outperforming Samsung (16%) and Amazon (11%)

leads with market share, outperforming and LATAM: Samsung CTV device market share in LATAM is 40%, followed by Roku with 28%, as of Q3 2023, according to Pixalate’s data

CTV device market share in LATAM is 40%, followed by with 28%, as of Q3 2023, according to Pixalate’s data APAC: Samsung (20%) has the most market share, followed by Chromecast (12%); Roku and Jio are tied for third (9%) in the region

has the most market share, followed by Chromecast (12%); Roku and Jio are tied for third (9%) in the region EMEA: There’s a more egalitarian breakdown with Amazon (25%), Roku (23%) and Samsung (20%) all relatively close in market share

“Connected Television (CTV) ad traffic commands the highest premium within digital advertising. CTV's appeal is driven by its large screen format, which resembles traditional broadcast television, and its enhanced capabilities in targeting, interactivity, and measurement,” explained Amit Shetty, VP of Product at Pixalate. “However, the choice of CTV devices, or more broadly, the CTV platform, plays a critical role due to the distinct capabilities offered by these platforms.”

Download the full report

Download the Q3 2023 CTV Device Market Share Report here.





About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Device Market Share Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy for ad spend in this press release and in the Report.







Attachments