Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Martin Huber, Ph.D., as Vice President of Biochemistry and Flow Cell Development

SEATTLE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the expansion of its research and development senior leadership team with the appointment of Martin Huber, Ph.D., as Vice President of Biochemistry and Flow Cell Development.



Dr. Huber brings to Nautilus over 20 years of experience in biotechnology start-ups both in Europe and the US, most recently as founder, CTO and, ultimately, CEO of Quantapore, a company devoted to pioneering massively parallel, direct, single-molecule DNA and protein analytical tools. Prior to that, he held senior scientist positions at Ion Torrent and Nanosphere. He holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in Genetics and Biochemistry from the University of Vienna, Austria.

“Martin is an experienced industry leader whose deep expertise in chemistry and nanoengineering will not only broaden our team’s skillset, but also increase the depth of our R&D leadership bench,” said Subra Sankar, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Product Development at Nautilus. “His success leading a broad range of important product development initiatives – from early feasibility experiments to successful product launches – will be instrumental as we ready Nautilus’ platform for launch next year.”

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations with respect to the suitability of the Nautilus product platform to investigate proteins and proteoforms; and expectations with respect to the timing of availability, functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on pharmaceutical development and drug discovery. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products and target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts and that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC as well as in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57024fac-1ea7-4909-a9f4-1a3566cd9cbf