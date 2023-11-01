JET Infrastructure Acquires Five IMTT Terminals

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET Infrastructure (“JET” or “the Company”) today announced it has acquired five fuel terminals from International-Matex Tank Terminals (“IMTT”), North America’s largest independent bulk liquids storage and logistics provider, increasing the Company’s presence in the U.S. Southeast to better serve the region’s aviation community.



“We’re pleased to welcome a talented team that shares our commitment to safety, integrity and service,” said Chad Edinger, Chief Executive Officer, JET. “This acquisition expands our growing platform into Georgia, Alabama and New Mexico, all of which are high-growth service regions. Together, we will continue to provide cost-effective and responsible infrastructure solutions for jet fueling and biofuels as we strive to be a premier operating partner for airports and other customers.”

With the addition of the IMTT assets, JET will operate 12 assets strategically located across the U.S. with total capacity of more than 2.1 million barrels and network of 145 miles of pipeline. This acquisition supports the Company’s commitment to meeting the growing and transitioning demands in the aviation industry as it delivers safe, high-quality service to more customers across the U.S. Southeast.

JET will focus on enhancing the five terminals, providing the Company with increased capacity and connectivity to offer greater volumes of product for military and fixed base operators across the U.S. Southeast. This expansion also enables JET to provide robust economic opportunities and greater sustainable solutions for the communities across this region.

About JET Infrastructure

JET Infrastructure delivers comprehensive capacity solutions for the storage and distribution of aviation fuel for airports across North America. Delivering eight per cent of all daily jet fuel across the U.S. and servicing major hub airports, JET’s assets represent approximately 62 miles of underground pipes and total storage capacity of 936,000 barrels. JET’s design, construct, finance and operate model provides the critical infrastructure required to meet the growing and transitioning demands for aviation fuel. Visit us at www.JET-Infrastructure.com.

About International-Matex Tank Terminals

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, International-Matex Tank Terminals LLC (“IMTT”) is an industry leader in the handling and storage of bulk liquid products through its ownership and operation of 11 terminals in the East, West and Gulf Coasts as well as the Great Lakes region and Canada. IMTT is focused on providing safe and reliable service while delivering innovative solutions for the evolving energy needs of its customers. In addition to expanding its independent liquid terminals business, IMTT is committed to pursuing low carbon intensity growth opportunities and reducing carbon emissions across its existing asset base. For more information about IMTT, visit imtt.com.

