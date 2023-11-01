Motorhome Vehicle Industry Thrives on the Back of Booming Tourism - Revenue Projections for Type A, B, and C Motorhomes by Entry-Level, Mid-Range, and Luxury Class Through 2032

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motorhome Vehicle Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorhome vehicle market is set to undergo significant expansion, with a projected increase from $30.37 billion in 2022 to $33.16 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $45.6 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8.3%.

The burgeoning global tourism industry is set to be a pivotal driver for the continued growth of the motorhome vehicle market. In August 2022, the World Travel and Tourism Council reported a remarkable milestone, highlighting a $1 trillion increase in GDP contribution (+21.7% growth) within the global travel and tourism sector in 2021, reaching $5.8 trillion. Furthermore, its share of the overall economy rose from 5.3% in 2020 to 6.1% in 2021. A substantial surge in global travel and tourism jobs was also noted, with an increase of 18.2 million, taking the total from 271.3 million in 2020 to 289.5 million in 2021. Hence, the rise in the global tourism industry is a significant force propelling the growth of the motorhome vehicle market.

Technological Advancements Drive Market Trends

Innovative product offerings are becoming increasingly popular in the motorhome vehicle market. Major players are introducing technologically advanced motorhomes to solidify their positions in the industry. An example of this trend is Grounded, a US-based automotive company, which, in March 2023, launched the Grounded 1 electric RV, touted as the world's first smart and customizable electric recreational vehicle. Based on Ford's E-Transit platform, the G1 boasts a range of up to 108 miles, smooth ride and handling, and a spacious interior with features like a pull-out table and bench seating, a kitchen equipped with a sink, refrigerator/freezer, and an induction cooktop. Furthermore, it utilizes 650 watts of integrated solar electricity to power appliances and boost the charge in the powertrain.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America claimed the top spot as the largest region in the motorhome vehicle market. However, looking ahead, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

The regions covered in the motorhome vehicle report encompass:

Asia-Pacific Western Europe Eastern Europe North America South America Middle East and Africa

Countries included in the motorhome vehicle market report are:

Australia

Brazil

China

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Japan

Russia

South Korea

UK

USA

Italy

Spain

Canada

Key Market Players

The motorhome vehicle market features a roster of major players, including:

Thor Industries Inc.

Forest River Inc.

Winnebago Industries Inc.

REV Group Inc.

Fleetwood RV Inc.

Jayco Inc.

Knaus Tabbert GmbH

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.

Newmar Corporation

Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC

Gulf Stream Coach Inc.

Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk Ing

Airstream Inc.

Carthago Reisemobilbau GmbH

Dethleffs GmbH & Co KG

Holiday Rambler Corporation

Adria Mobil Doo

Hymer GmbH & Co KG

Monaco Coach Corporation

Coachmen Recreational Vehicle Company LLC

Niesmann + Bischoff GmbH

Triple E Recreational Vehicles

Renegade RV

Burstner GmbH & Co KG

Midwest Automotive Designs LLC

Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd.

Entegra Coach

American Coach

Rapido Motorhomes SA

Nexus RV LLC

Acquisition Impact

In December 2020, Thor Industries Inc., a US-based recreational vehicle manufacturer, completed the acquisition of Tiffin Motor Homes Inc. for $300 million. This strategic move significantly bolstered Thor Industries' motorhome vehicle portfolio and expanded its presence in the luxury class A market. Tiffin Motor Homes, Inc., a US-based company, specializes in the manufacturing of Class A and Class C motorhomes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the motorhome vehicle market is gearing up for remarkable growth, driven by the expanding global tourism industry and a surge in technological innovations in motorhome offerings. While North America led the market in 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. Strategic acquisitions, such as Thor Industries' acquisition of Tiffin Motor Homes, continue to shape the competitive landscape, underscoring the industry's dynamism and potential for further expansion.

