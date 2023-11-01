Global Cloud TV Market Size to Reach USD 6.93 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud TV market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to rising adoption of smart devices. Increasing demand for TV business analytics is expected to further boost global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. Advancements in wireless communication technologies are also expected to act as a catalyst to growth of the global cloud TV market in the near future.

However, concerns regarding piracy of digital content are expected to hinder global cloud TV market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 2.03 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 6.93 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Cloud Type, Service, Streaming, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Kaltura Inc., Brightcove, Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, IntelliMedia Networks Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., SimpleStream Limited, ActiveVideo Networks, Inc., SeaChange International Inc., and Amagi Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cloud TV market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Some prominent players operating in the cloud TV market are:

Strategic Development

In November 2020, Kaltura Inc. announced a partnership deal with CommScope Inc. to provide cloud TV offerings to media companies globally. The combined solutions will leverage Amazon Web Services' ability to offer an efficient cloud platform, from development to deployment.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Rising adoption of hybrid cloud-based TV in developing countries is driving growth of the hybrid cloud segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to rising adoption of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) model for better security and performance.

In terms of market share, the live streaming segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for cloud-based broadcasting.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of video streaming by users in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud TV market on the basis of cloud type, service, streaming, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Streaming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Video-on-demand Live Streaming

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Entertainment & Media Telecom Information Technology Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

