Global Inhalable Drugs Industry Trends and Competitive Landscape 2023-2027: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Promise

The global inhalable drugs market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, expected to increase from $31.20 billion in 2022 to $33.29 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The market is predicted to reach $42.76 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to be a significant driver for the inhalable drug market. Inhalable drugs play a pivotal role in treating various respiratory disorders by delivering medication directly to the lungs.

For example, in June 2023, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed that Australia witnessed around 6,551 deaths due to respiratory chronic conditions in 2021, accounting for 27.1% of all deaths. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) contributed to 2.6% of underlying-cause respiratory deaths. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to drive future growth in the inhalable drug market.

Innovation Taking Center Stage in the Inhalable Drug Market

Innovation is a key trend in the inhalable drug market as major companies focus on advancing inhalable drugs to maintain their market position. For instance, in July 2022, DMV-Fonterra Excipients GmbH & Co. KG, a German pharmaceutical company, expanded its dry powder inhalation (DPI) portfolio with the introduction of Lactohale 400. This innovative grade can be customized to meet the specific needs of pharmaceutical companies, ensuring positive patient outcomes. Lactohale 400, a crushed, dry lactose type, is suitable for DPI applications requiring high flow and cohesiveness. Its anhydrous nature sets it apart from commonly used lactose carriers, offering different aerosolization performance despite having the same particle size as lactose monohydrate.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Promise

In 2022, North America stood as the largest region in the inhalable drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $33.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $42.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

